Reporter Gets Shocking Response Asking College Students if They Would Donate to Support Killing Jews

Grateful Calvin
Grateful Calvin  |  5:00 PM on December 24, 2023
Twitter

Every time we think we've seen the worst of antisemitism on college campuses in America, those darn college students have to go and sink themselves even lower than the bar they previously set. We're pretty sure that bar is now located far below sea level, somewhere in the general vicinity of the Mariana Trench, and yet they still manage to slide under it.

The latest appalling example comes from 'guerilla journalist,' Ami Horowitz. Back in November, when the Osama Bin Laden 'Letter to America' became bizarrely popular with sympathetic Gen Z individuals on TikTok, Horowitz visited college campuses to ask if students would be willing to donate money to fund terrorists (or 'fighters' as he described them) to strike against America at home and abroad. The reaction he received then was shocking: 

So, it should come as little surprise that when Horowitz took to the campus of San Francisco State University again last week -- this time to ask students if they would donate to help kill Jews -- the reactions were just as horrible. Watch: 

The important part to keep in mind here is the first few seconds of the video. Horowitz did not ask students if they would donate to support fighting against Israel or the IDF. He specifically calls out his identified targets: schools, hospitals, synagogues, and cafes. 

Most of the students didn't even blink at the suggestion. On the contrary, they were more than happy to pledge their dollars in support.

Believe it. There is a cancer on college campuses and way too many students are infected with it. 

At the end of the video, Horowitz states that, of the 35 students he interviewed in this short video, half offered him money and more than 75% of them expressed, at minimum, moral support for his proposal. 

It is getting increasingly difficult to notice any discernable difference between the two. 

If the left didn't have projection, they wouldn't have anything. It's the one card they always have in their hand to play. 

We are sure that if Horowitz had gone to the campus of any Ivy League or equivalent 'elite' university, he would have gotten very similar responses to the ones he got at SFSU. 

Even pro-Palestinians were aghast at this informal poll. 

We'd love for someone to show this video to Sarandon to get her reaction. But she won't say anything. 

That's a good point, except we're not really sure this qualifies as a 'gotcha' interview. The students didn't know who Horowitz was. He just asked simple questions and they happily told everyone who they are. And, of course, we believe them. 

Come on, now. The FBI is way too busy hunting down people who were escorted into the Capitol by police on Jan. 6, or arresting parents for protecting their children, to look into this. 

Like the FBI, NBC News -- and all other legacy media outlets -- will ignore this completely. 

Sadly, it seems that 'Never Again' actually had an expiration date. 

***
Tags: ANTISEMITISM COLLEGE GENOCIDE JEWS STUDENTS

