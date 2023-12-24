Reporter Gets Shocking Response Asking College Students if They Would Donate to Support Killing Jews

Every time we think we've seen the worst of antisemitism on college campuses in America, those darn college students have to go and sink themselves even lower than the bar they previously set. We're pretty sure that bar is now located far below sea level, somewhere in the general vicinity of the Mariana Trench, and yet they still manage to slide under it.

The latest appalling example comes from 'guerilla journalist,' Ami Horowitz. Back in November, when the Osama Bin Laden 'Letter to America' became bizarrely popular with sympathetic Gen Z individuals on TikTok, Horowitz visited college campuses to ask if students would be willing to donate money to fund terrorists (or 'fighters' as he described them) to strike against America at home and abroad. The reaction he received then was shocking:

Leftists Gen Z discovered Osama Bin Laden. Would they support killing Americans?! Watch and find out. pic.twitter.com/m4OPFwpwrS — Ami Horowitz (@AmiHorowitz) November 18, 2023

So, it should come as little surprise that when Horowitz took to the campus of San Francisco State University again last week -- this time to ask students if they would donate to help kill Jews -- the reactions were just as horrible. Watch:

My new video!

How bad is Antisemitism on campus?

Will Leftist college students give me money to kill Jews?!!! pic.twitter.com/32hMNAOpMO — Ami Horowitz (@AmiHorowitz) December 21, 2023

The important part to keep in mind here is the first few seconds of the video. Horowitz did not ask students if they would donate to support fighting against Israel or the IDF. He specifically calls out his identified targets: schools, hospitals, synagogues, and cafes.

Most of the students didn't even blink at the suggestion. On the contrary, they were more than happy to pledge their dollars in support.

I can’t believe what I just watched. 😣😣😣 — Lawrence Hajioff (@RabbiLawrence) December 22, 2023

Believe it. There is a cancer on college campuses and way too many students are infected with it.

At the end of the video, Horowitz states that, of the 35 students he interviewed in this short video, half offered him money and more than 75% of them expressed, at minimum, moral support for his proposal.

Take a look at @AmiHorowitz ‘s new video. Students in SanFran nonchalantly agreeing to fund k*lling Jews. https://t.co/xYSyP4Tb1O — Patricia Heaton (@PatriciaHeaton) December 22, 2023

The evil is breathtaking and every bit as bad as 1939. https://t.co/3n4cpUZHFL — J.W. Kline (@JWKline1) December 22, 2023

It is getting increasingly difficult to notice any discernable difference between the two.

Disgusting. Remember this when Leftists call people nazis. https://t.co/DxNDQABmne — Arthur Dent 🦬 (@trashdnscattrd) December 23, 2023

If the left didn't have projection, they wouldn't have anything. It's the one card they always have in their hand to play.

You think this campus is unique? IT IS NOT.



Liberals really have not accepted how much antisemitism exists in liberal dominated enclaves like college campuses. I don't know how to get them to wake up. https://t.co/QqebuCT3cD — Pradheep J. Shanker (@Neoavatara) December 22, 2023

We are sure that if Horowitz had gone to the campus of any Ivy League or equivalent 'elite' university, he would have gotten very similar responses to the ones he got at SFSU.

Even pro-Palestinians were aghast at this informal poll.

How can attacking Jewish schools, cafés, and buses help us, the Palestinian people, achieve our goals? https://t.co/leqPY2Kkmr — Ahmed Al-Khalidi (@khalidi79397) December 24, 2023

This is what a worldwide intifada looks like Susan Sarandon. And you are calling for it, which actually means a genocide. https://t.co/LzFWLzCbDi — London Hebrew ✡️ (@DavidAHoward) December 22, 2023

We'd love for someone to show this video to Sarandon to get her reaction. But she won't say anything.

left-wing "gotcha" videos: trump supporters saying the election was stolen, unable to define woke



right-wing "gotcha videos: liberals unable to define a woman, offer financial support to kill Jews https://t.co/ich5WGpuU1 — Joe Gabriel Simonson (@SaysSimonson) December 22, 2023

That's a good point, except we're not really sure this qualifies as a 'gotcha' interview. The students didn't know who Horowitz was. He just asked simple questions and they happily told everyone who they are. And, of course, we believe them.

No joke @FBI and @DHSgov should have these students on a watch list.



I’m not kidding. — Dan Luxembourg (@DanLuxembourg) December 22, 2023

Come on, now. The FBI is way too busy hunting down people who were escorted into the Capitol by police on Jan. 6, or arresting parents for protecting their children, to look into this.

@NBCNews I think this deserves an item. Every American parent should know what’s going on with their kids — 𝙂𝙞𝙡 𝙎𝙘𝙝𝙤𝙚𝙣𝙗𝙚𝙧𝙜 (@agentg) December 22, 2023

Like the FBI, NBC News -- and all other legacy media outlets -- will ignore this completely.

This is a truly disturbing vid. Students AGREE to give money to fund attacks against Jewish schools, cafes, buses, synagogues etc.

If the West continues to ignore the clear and present danger facing Jews then they are, once again, failing them.

Never again? The world lied. https://t.co/L4fydvfUdG — Christina Jordan 🇬🇧 (@CJordanjb) December 22, 2023

Sadly, it seems that 'Never Again' actually had an expiration date.

