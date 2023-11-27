Beg Your Pardon? You Want to Make WHAT Kind of Jurassic Park Movie?

Guy Tries to Make a Racially Charged Kyle Rittenhouse Analogy, Reveals Himself to...
Grateful Calvin
Grateful Calvin  |  8:00 PM on November 27, 2023
Doug Peters/PA via AP

We here at Twitchy try to stay focused on the serious issues of the world. Politics, our horrific legacy media, international affairs, whatever the heck George Takei is saying on any given day ... you know, the important stuff. 

Every once in a while, though, we need to climb up somewhere high and sound our barbaric, 'WHAT THE HECK DID WE JUST READ???" over the roofs of the world. 

Today is one of those times.

This weekend, Oscar-winning director, screenwriter, and actor Emerald Fennell sat down for an interview with Deadline and boldly announced her dream filmmaking project:

Yeah, we got nothin'. She does not appear to be joking.

Luckily, the internet was not nearly as speechless on the topic of Fennell's dream movie. People responded exactly how you might expect and that is why we love Twitter/X.

How about 'Last T-Rex In Paris'? 'Nine 1/2 Megaanna'?

'Wasn't He Robbing the Store with a GUN?' Family of Slain Armed Robber Outraged Employee Had a Gun
Chad Felix Greene
We think Patrick Swayze might be happy he's not around to have his agent call him about this. 

Yes, please. Someone take her pen away from her. And her laptop. And her tablet. And her typewriter. And anything else she might use to write this monstrosity. 

Obviously, at Twitchy, we are not naive. We understand that 'dinosaur erotica' is a thing that exists. Because, of course, it does. We Google these things for you, so you don't have to (besides, our FBI-assigned agent already thinks we are super weird). 

We're not sure who this Christie Sims is, but we suggest therapy, medication, and lots of it. But she's not the only one out there who thinks of things like this. 

Yikes. 

That look may be etched onto our faces forever after hearing Fennell's pitch. 

Evolution has definitely hit a snag and we may need to go backwards to fix everything.

We know they were only staying together to protect the clutch of eggs. 

It seems like it might be kind of abusive for the dinosaurs to be in this movie. Where's PETA? 

OK, even though it doesn't appear to be a joke, what it does appear to be (and probably is) is a young director trying to get attention for herself by saying something outlandish. In that case, mission accomplished, Emerald Fennell. 

Yeah, we can't blame you. Now, if you'll excuse us, we have to go find a nice, secluded location in which to vomit. 

