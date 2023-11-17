SHOCKING (Not)! California Homeowner Is Stripped of Gun Permit
We Got a Tough Guy Here: Levar Burton Threatens Moms for Liberty at National Book Awards

Grateful Calvin
Grateful Calvin  |  4:30 PM on November 17, 2023
Twitchy

Why do we even have awards shows anymore? Nothing good ever comes of them. Not that we don't love books, movies, and all of the other forms of entertainment. But the awards shows really aren't about celebrating the arts anymore. They are about celebrating the people at awards shows. 

And now, it seems, they are about celebrating violence as well. This week, at the 74th Annual National Book Awards, host Levar Burton tried his best Will Smith impersonation by issuing a threat against parents' advocacy group, Moms for Liberty.

Now, it's clear that Burton was making a joke ... badly. But is this -- a veiled threat of Burton hitting women -- funny in any way? Only in the awards circuit. And even though we don't believe that Burton ever actually would hit anyone, it's clear that this is what is in his heart. 

We grew up with Reading Rainbow too. And we admired Burton for championing literacy in young people. But all Moms for Liberty is trying to do is keep sexually explicit material away from children in schools. Why does Burton oppose this? 

Libs of TikTok Exposes American University's Racist 'Critical Judgement' Principles
Amy Curtis
If Burton was still hosting Reading Rainbow, does he think that 'Gender Queer' would be a good subject for the show? How about 'Flamer,' which graphically depicts sex acts and openly discusses watching pornography? 

This is not the first time Burton has taken issue with Moms for Liberty. In an interview with Esquire earlier in the week, he said, 'Those kids will never know what they’re missing, but it’s our job to stand up for them, to be their voices and their advocates. That’s what being an elder in this society means to me.' 

And in a 2022 appearance on The View, Burton said, 'This is not going away. Nothing goes away, especially if you ignore it. So, read the books they’re banning. That’s where the good stuff is. If they don’t want you to read it, there’s a reason why.' 

Excuse us ... the good stuff? Again, we are talking about pornographic books. Shown to young children. 

The best we can hope is that Burton is completely unaware of the nature of the books he's talking about. The worst case -- that he does know and still says these things -- is far more horrible. 

But Twitter wasn't letting Burton off the hook so easily. Some had a little fun with the Reading Rainbow theme song. 

Others were clear to point out that, joking or not, Burton was advocating that violence is OK if you disagree with someone. 

Seriously. Do they put something in the water on the set of Star Trek franchises or something? 

Do better, Levar Burton. Do a whole lot better. 

