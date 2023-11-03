Who Ya' Gonna' Call? Mysterious Green Ooze Bubbles Up From Under New York City Streets

When the world is in chaos, the U.S. economy is in the tank, and we're all getting poorer by thousands of dollars a month, we could use some encouraging news, don't you think?

Let's check in and see how things are going in New York City ...

So there’s literal green sludge bubbling up from the ground next to World Trade Center right now pic.twitter.com/VF7mErx0PH — Dan Pantelo (@danpantelo) November 2, 2023

Can anybody explain this or are we just living in full blown Gotham rn pic.twitter.com/scwPXix7j6 — Dan Pantelo (@danpantelo) November 2, 2023

Oh. Well, never mind then.

Apparently (according to Community Notes at least), this is just a harmless green dye used for leak detection. But that's no fun.

Twitter/X users had much better ideas about what this meant for Gotham (yeah, you know exactly where this is going).

And since we could all use a laugh, let's go with those theories instead.

Hey, New York could use someone like Mayor Lenny these days. He wasn't out there talking about his 'brand' (like certain NYC mayors we could mention). He knew who to call when things like this happen.

I'm sure this is completely unrelated to the recent unveiling of Vigo Von Homburg Deutschendorf's portrait at the Manhattan Museum of Art. https://t.co/sbg7nvnzke pic.twitter.com/VZAhPZ4ha2 — Lord Inquisitor Ineptus Astartes (@AstartesIneptus) November 3, 2023

Of course, as any good Gen Xer understands, the color of this sludge might mean something else entirely.

As a Gen Xer l, here’s what I know about underground sludge in New York:



Green = cool mutants

Pink = angry ghosts https://t.co/M6j19TpFAW — That Chad Garland (@chadgarland) November 3, 2023

Come on. This is basic chemistry, people.

I've seen where this ends. pic.twitter.com/2XRABSwTVI — Jack Montgomery (@JackBMontgomery) November 3, 2023

Cowabunga, dude. Order some pizza.



Ghostbusters and TMNT were obviously the two most popular theories, but people had some other ideas as well, including The Joker, Roger Rabbit, and ... yikes, Cersei Lannister from Game of Thrones.

I see the Riddler has followed through with his diabolical plan. I may be busy for the next couple days. https://t.co/aJg85RiKOh — The Dank Knight 🦇 (@capeandcowell) November 3, 2023

But in the end, this last one may have been our favorite theory of all ...

Eep. LOL. Yeah, I think we're done here.





***

