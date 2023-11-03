Who Ya' Gonna' Call? Mysterious Green Ooze Bubbles Up From Under New York City Streets

Who's the Boss? Biden Has 'Quietly' Had Obama Working on AI Policy Behind...
Grateful Calvin
Grateful Calvin  |  4:30 PM on November 03, 2023
Twitchy

When the world is in chaos, the U.S. economy is in the tank, and we're all getting poorer by thousands of dollars a month, we could use some encouraging news, don't you think? 

Let's check in and see how things are going in New York City ...

Oh. Well, never mind then.  

Apparently (according to Community Notes at least), this is just a harmless green dye used for leak detection. But that's no fun. 

Twitter/X users had much better ideas about what this meant for Gotham (yeah, you know exactly where this is going). 

And since we could all use a laugh, let's go with those theories instead. 

Hey, New York could use someone like Mayor Lenny these days. He wasn't out there talking about his 'brand' (like certain NYC mayors we could mention). He knew who to call when things like this happen. 

Of course, as any good Gen Xer understands, the color of this sludge might mean something else entirely. 

Come on. This is basic chemistry, people. 

Cowabunga, dude. Order some pizza. 

Ghostbusters and TMNT were obviously the two most popular theories, but people had some other ideas as well, including The Joker, Roger Rabbit, and ... yikes, Cersei Lannister from Game of Thrones. 

But in the end, this last one may have been our favorite theory of all ...

Eep. LOL. Yeah, I think we're done here. 


***

