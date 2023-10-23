Detroit Police on Samantha Woll Murder: 'Nothing To See Here, Folks. Move Along.'

Detroit synagogue president Samantha Woll was murdered in front of her home over the weekend. Woll was very active in social justice issues, but most specifically worked very hard on improving Jewish-Muslim relations. From the moment it became public, the media has been downplaying her murder, using phrases in their headlines like 'found dead,' as opposed to, say, 'stabbed to death.'

Advertisement

A suspect has not been arrested in the crime yet, but that didn't seem to stop the Detroit Police from reaching certain conclusions in their investigation.

Detroit police: No evidence suggests death of Samantha Woll was motivated by antisemitism https://t.co/cgz6bTWoef — FOX 2 Detroit (@FOX2News) October 22, 2023

Excuse us, but how do you make such a statement when you haven't even made an arrest?

From FOX 2 Detroit:

'The investigation into the death of Ms. Woll remains ongoing. At this time, however, no evidence has surfaced suggesting that this crime was motivated by antisemitism. DPD investigators are working with the FBI to forensically analyze all of the information obtained up to this point in an effort to ascertain the timeline that ultimately led to Ms. Woll's death,' [Detroit Police] Chief White said in a statement to FOX 2.

Technically, the statement may be accurate, but why would the police announce that? It seems highly suspicious and we were not alone in that assessment.

I mean, they don't even have the suspect yet.



Seems kind of early to make that call... — Jerry Grey🐊 (@Jerry__Grey) October 23, 2023

Ummm…don’t you need a suspect before determining this? SMDH 🤬 — EMG326 (@emg326idaho) October 23, 2023

We suppose it's possible that the killer could have scrawled some antisemitic statement or symbols in blood over Woll's dead body. But since that didn't happen, it's kind of a big leap to jump from that to 'no evidence suggests antisemitism.'

"We may never know why the Left killed these people"



-The Media Always pic.twitter.com/ZTNnOrMHn2 — Douglas MechArthur (@Punchbuttson) October 23, 2023

Say, it's been seven months. Any update on that Nashville mass murderer's manifesto yet? No? That's weird.

Except the circumstances that she was a prominent Jewish leader, brutally stabbed during the worst anti-semitic strife in the modern era. — Ameowica, United States of 🇺🇸🇺🇦 (@Ameowica69) October 23, 2023

We won't rehash all of the horrific antisemitism that the world, and America, has witnessed in the aftermath of the Hamas terrorist attack on Israel on October 7. You've all seen it. So have the Detroit Police Department and the FBI. Which makes this police statement all the more suspect.

Why can't they say simply, 'We don't have a motive yet'. This wording is very intentional. Who's pressuring them to rule out hate a crime already?? — Courtney JK (@Courstler360) October 22, 2023

Yes, that statement seems much more appropriate given the circumstances and lack of any arrests to date.

We’d never know… the suspect could be named Mohamed and yelled “allahhuakbar” before stabbing her and still this will be a mystery https://t.co/cE3ylkumj4 — Ahmed Al Asliken 🕋☪️✈️ (@assliken) October 23, 2023

How can the DPD possibly make this determination when they have NO IDEA WHATSOEVER who did it?



Per the story: after consultation with the FBI...



In other words, they were told to cover it up. https://t.co/dRvRM6ITVB — Tactical Wisdom (@DolioJ) October 23, 2023

Advertisement

Ahh, the FBI. Yep. This investigation smells rotten from the outset.

We may never learn what motivated the assailant https://t.co/YIgUc2KyXs — John Ashbrook (@JohnAshbrook) October 23, 2023

Covenant School 2.0 in that police won't reveal a motive. Just watch. https://t.co/F7G2dlZVMC — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) October 23, 2023

When something doesn’t fit the media narrative, it always becomes “We have no idea how or why this happened”.



They know.



They know the Nashville shooter’s motivations



They know the Vegas shooter’s motivations



They know all of this. https://t.co/XKMqlXTRtf — S k y (@Skkyyyyyyyyyyy) October 23, 2023

Of course, there is one other possibility that several Twitter users brought up.

“We’re a crime ridden hellhole so we’re not sure yet whether this was hate motivated or just a regular Detroit murder” is some statement I guess https://t.co/Ult97g2mgp — Zachary Faria (@ZacharyFaria) October 23, 2023

When your city is such a crime-ridden sh*thole that a Jewish woman being stabbed outside her home right after a worldwide call for an intifada could just be pure coincidence https://t.co/Eb8FGLx5Lj — Oilfield Rando (@Oilfield_Rando) October 23, 2023

Welp. We certainly can't rule that out. But it just begs the question even more: Why are the Detroit police ruling out antisemitism?

We hope the killer is brought to swift and certain justice. So, despite their outrageous statement, we do wish the police the best in their investigation. But we hope, unlike many narrative-busting crimes we have seen recently, that when they do arrest someone, the public is fully informed about the motivations behind this horrific crime.

Advertisement





***