What Is Biden Trying to Say Here?
Alyssa Milano and Other Self-Important Celebs Ask Biden for a Ceasefire
A 'Rare' Moment of Fun? Twitter Shares Its Favorite Ribeye Recipes And There...
Nooo. Really? Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle Has Electrical Issues
50 Cent Has '21 Questions' and One Is 'Where is Joe BIden and...
'It's an Immoral Position.' Abigail Shrier Explains the FATAL Flaw in the Left's...
Now THIS is How You Do a Rally! Pro-Israel Supporters in London Demonstrate...
Dude, This Ain't It: NY Mag's Eric Levitz Discusses the Semantics of Decapitation
Elon Musk Offers Wikipedia ONE BILLION DOLLARS to Make This One TEENY TINY...
'These People Are Just Attention Starved.' Trans Activists Compare Being LGBTQ in USA...
Dana Loesch Breaks Out the Puppets and Crayons to SCHOOL Lunchbox Justin Trudeau...
Sean Davis Calls Out Leader McConnell Over Statement on Defense Spending
New Information Released About the Death of Obama's Chef Reveals Initial Duplicitous Repor...
Wait WHAT?! NYC Pro-Palestinian Cardiologist Claims He Sedated Pro-Israel Patient to 'Quie...

Detroit Police on Samantha Woll Murder: 'Nothing To See Here, Folks. Move Along.'

Grateful Calvin
Grateful Calvin  |  7:30 AM on October 23, 2023
Meme

Detroit synagogue president Samantha Woll was murdered in front of her home over the weekend. Woll was very active in social justice issues, but most specifically worked very hard on improving Jewish-Muslim relations. From the moment it became public, the media has been downplaying her murder, using phrases in their headlines like 'found dead,' as opposed to, say, 'stabbed to death.' 

Advertisement

A suspect has not been arrested in the crime yet, but that didn't seem to stop the Detroit Police from reaching certain conclusions in their investigation.

Excuse us, but how do you make such a statement when you haven't even made an arrest? 

From FOX 2 Detroit: 

'The investigation into the death of Ms. Woll remains ongoing. At this time, however, no evidence has surfaced suggesting that this crime was motivated by antisemitism. DPD investigators are working with the FBI to forensically analyze all of the information obtained up to this point in an effort to ascertain the timeline that ultimately led to Ms. Woll's death,' [Detroit Police] Chief White said in a statement to FOX 2.

Technically, the statement may be accurate, but why would the police announce that? It seems highly suspicious and we were not alone in that assessment. 

We suppose it's possible that the killer could have scrawled some antisemitic statement or symbols in blood over Woll's dead body. But since that didn't happen, it's kind of a big leap to jump from that to 'no evidence suggests antisemitism.'

Recommended

Alyssa Milano and Other Self-Important Celebs Ask Biden for a Ceasefire
FuzzyChimp
Advertisement

Say, it's been seven months. Any update on that Nashville mass murderer's manifesto yet? No? That's weird. 

We won't rehash all of the horrific antisemitism that the world, and America, has witnessed in the aftermath of the Hamas terrorist attack on Israel on October 7. You've all seen it. So have the Detroit Police Department and the FBI. Which makes this police statement all the more suspect. 

Yes, that statement seems much more appropriate given the circumstances and lack of any arrests to date. 

Advertisement

Ahh, the FBI. Yep. This investigation smells rotten from the outset. 

Of course, there is one other possibility that several Twitter users brought up. 

Welp. We certainly can't rule that out. But it just begs the question even more: Why are the Detroit police ruling out antisemitism? 

We hope the killer is brought to swift and certain justice. So, despite their outrageous statement, we do wish the police the best in their investigation. But we hope, unlike many narrative-busting crimes we have seen recently, that when they do arrest someone, the public is fully informed about the motivations behind this horrific crime. 

Advertisement


***

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership!
Tags: ANTISEMITISM DETROIT MURDER

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Alyssa Milano and Other Self-Important Celebs Ask Biden for a Ceasefire
FuzzyChimp
'It's an Immoral Position.' Abigail Shrier Explains the FATAL Flaw in the Left's 'Ceasefire' Craze
Chad Felix Greene
A 'Rare' Moment of Fun? Twitter Shares Its Favorite Ribeye Recipes And There Was Not One 'Mis-steak'
justmindy
50 Cent Has '21 Questions' and One Is 'Where is Joe BIden and What In the Bleepity Is He Doing'
justmindy
Nooo. Really? Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle Has Electrical Issues
Grateful Calvin
Brooklyn Couple Destroying Posters of Hostages Held by Hamas Gets REKT (Watch); UPDATED
Sam J.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Alyssa Milano and Other Self-Important Celebs Ask Biden for a Ceasefire FuzzyChimp
Advertisement