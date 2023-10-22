Nooo. Really? Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle Has Electrical Issues

The Seattle Kraken played lights out last night.

Normally, that would be cause for celebration, indicating the team played an amazing game against the New York Rangers. In Seattle's case, however, it means that both the Kraken AND the Rangers literally played with the lights out.

Ahh, the joys of 'renewable energy.'

Currently going on in Seattle: due to arena electrical issues, one side of the ice is darker than the other...



Both goals in the game so far have been scored on the dark-side of the ice 💡 pic.twitter.com/rdqzduSESm — B/R Open Ice (@BR_OpenIce) October 22, 2023

Aren't goalies' jobs hard enough already? Now they have to stop shots of up to 100 miles per hour in dim lighting? That seems more than a little unfair. The Seattle Times had more details:

Kraken CEO Tod Leiweke was even spotted up in the arena’s rafters trying unsuccessfully to resolve the partially dimmed lights in the rink’s eastern portion, which caused an early 10-minute delay and then more stoppages as both teams kept changing ends midway through each period to offset any disadvantages. Leiweke and company will have plenty of time to resolve the situation — attributed to “an electrical issue in the arena’s lighting grid” — as the Kraken’s 4-1 loss to the visiting New York Rangers was their final home game before an upcoming four-city, cross-continent road trip.

LOL. The CEO was up in the rafters playing electrician. And the teams had to keep switching ends during the game to make the lighting disparity more 'equitable.'

But, you may say, these things happen, don't they? This is true, but something tells us that they are more liable to happen when this is the arena's official policy:

Found your problem.



"Climate Pledge Arena" is powered by unicorn wishes. pic.twitter.com/XeHg8MyrOS — Donny Ferguson (donnyferguson.substack.com) (@DonnyFerguson) October 22, 2023

Maybe someone forgot to tell all those solar panels that the Kraken play most of their games at night when the sun isn't shining.

Needless to say, Twitter had some fun with this one.

Maybe they should have went with Functional Lighting Pledge Arena. — laundrytv (@laundrytv) October 22, 2023

Shocking the climate pledge arena can't power their own lights...... — Jake (@JCMF2424) October 22, 2023

When you power an arena with wheatgrass extract these things happen. https://t.co/ZZVmCgXcyJ — John C (@general_devs89) October 22, 2023

"Climate Pledge Arena," which bills itself as "the most progressive, responsible and sustainable arena in the world," is suffering mid-game blackouts. https://t.co/W84li8r3lr — Donny Ferguson (donnyferguson.substack.com) (@DonnyFerguson) October 22, 2023

Just lower your expectations some more, man. Come on.

Of course, the story would not be complete without a few Star Wars references.

Welcome…to the dark side! — 🏆- Ami Ravyn (@AmiRavyn) October 22, 2023

Aaaand scene, LOL.

We're going out on a limb here, folks, but maybe -- just maybe -- the new green energy revolution isn't all it's cracked up to be.

On the other hand, the Kraken are 1-4-1 to start the season and, as reported, lost this game 4-1 to the Rangers. Maybe it's better if their fans can't see them play.

