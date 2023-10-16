Light 'Em Up: Rand Paul Promises to Stop Biden Admin From Funding ... Wait for It ... the Taliban

Holy YIKES! You'll Need SCUBA Gear to Dive Down and View the Latest...
Grateful Calvin
Grateful Calvin  |  4:30 PM on October 16, 2023
Greg Nash/Pool via AP

Lots of people argue against the United States providing billions in foreign aid each year, and there are good reasons for that, but you have to acknowledge that U.S. aid has really helped disadvantaged groups like ... the Taliban. 

[record scratch] Wait, WHAT? 

Yes, raise your hand if you didn't realize that the Taliban was one of the biggest recipients of U.S. aid in the past two years. Since August of 2021 (you know, when Biden's botched withdrawal turned into a fatal trainwreck), the Taliban in Afghanistan has received nearly $2 billion in aid from the United States.  

Much of this goes through USAID, and is for 'humanitarian purposes.' Hey, just like that $6 billion to Iran, right? I guess no one in the Biden administration ever bothered to look up that pesky word 'fungible,' did they? (Oh, by the way, guess who heads up USAID? Samantha Power. Another failed Obama crony in the Biden administration. Shocker.)

Well, Senator Rand Paul is having none of that. 

In case you were wondering, this is how the Taliban treats humanitarian workers: 

Almost 20 staff members of a charity organization operating in central Afghanistan, including one U.S. national, have been arrested by regional officials in the Taliban-controlled nation. The 18 detained aid workers were arrested for 'propagating and promoting Christianity,' a violation of the Taliban’s strict regulations on all non-governmental groups, according to Abdul Wahid Hamas, the spokesman for the regional administration in Ghor province.

And yet we send them aid.

It certainly does not appear so. 

We hear you can get at least two Hunter Biden pièces de résistance for a cool $2 billion. 

Ah, see? There's your problem. You assumed that there was a sensible mind behind this. 

But at least Senator Paul has a sensible mind and is trying to stop it. 

There aren't many in the halls of Congress that we trust or respect, but Dr. Paul is one of the few. 

The problem is, that Paul is just one Senator. We need an injection of common sense into the rest of them. 

Reasonable debates can be had about the value (or absence thereof) of the United States providing billions in foreign aid each year, often to some of the worst countries in the world. 

But not sending $2 billion to the Taliban seems like a no-brainer. 

Whoops. 'No-brainer' might be the wrong choice of words when it comes to the Biden administration.


***

Tags: RAND PAUL TALIBAN BIDEN ADMINISTRATION

