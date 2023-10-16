Light 'Em Up: Rand Paul Promises to Stop Biden Admin From Funding ... Wait for It ... the Taliban

Lots of people argue against the United States providing billions in foreign aid each year, and there are good reasons for that, but you have to acknowledge that U.S. aid has really helped disadvantaged groups like ... the Taliban.



[record scratch] Wait, WHAT?

Advertisement

Yes, raise your hand if you didn't realize that the Taliban was one of the biggest recipients of U.S. aid in the past two years. Since August of 2021 (you know, when Biden's botched withdrawal turned into a fatal trainwreck), the Taliban in Afghanistan has received nearly $2 billion in aid from the United States.

Much of this goes through USAID, and is for 'humanitarian purposes.' Hey, just like that $6 billion to Iran, right? I guess no one in the Biden administration ever bothered to look up that pesky word 'fungible,' did they? (Oh, by the way, guess who heads up USAID? Samantha Power. Another failed Obama crony in the Biden administration. Shocker.)

Well, Senator Rand Paul is having none of that.

I have introduced legislation to stop all funds from going to Taliban controlled Afghanistan. And will do so again this week! https://t.co/bEEJazR7Mn — Rand Paul (@RandPaul) October 16, 2023

In case you were wondering, this is how the Taliban treats humanitarian workers:

Almost 20 staff members of a charity organization operating in central Afghanistan, including one U.S. national, have been arrested by regional officials in the Taliban-controlled nation. The 18 detained aid workers were arrested for 'propagating and promoting Christianity,' a violation of the Taliban’s strict regulations on all non-governmental groups, according to Abdul Wahid Hamas, the spokesman for the regional administration in Ghor province.

And yet we send them aid.

we’ve been sending money to the taliban this whole time?!? https://t.co/afrEzGlVeg pic.twitter.com/CEV4KMsj82 — Tom Sauer (@thomasbsauer) October 16, 2023

Is there a designated terrorist organization the Biden Administration won’t fund? https://t.co/zmOTEOmRrA — Robert Greenway (@RC_Greenway) October 16, 2023

It certainly does not appear so.

👀 Why the hell is the Biden regime bankrolling the Taliban anyway??? How many of Hunter Biden's paintings did the Taliban buy? 🤑🤑🤑🤑 https://t.co/EKbCW60TAR — Tim Acheson (@timacheson) October 16, 2023

We hear you can get at least two Hunter Biden pièces de résistance for a cool $2 billion.

Who in his sensible mind would still send aid to Afghanistan after the brutal takeover by the Taliban??? 😭😭😭💔💔💔 https://t.co/RJVzo2wYkJ — Naija Techie (@naija_techie) October 16, 2023

Ah, see? There's your problem. You assumed that there was a sensible mind behind this.



But at least Senator Paul has a sensible mind and is trying to stop it.

At least someone is Congress' got a Brain. https://t.co/WhK26ulSgT — 🇺🇸💥🇺🇸MBurrikks🇺🇸💥🇺🇸 (@BurrikksM) October 16, 2023

So glad he’s my senator! https://t.co/qLeDneP2CL — cris miller (@crismiller12) October 16, 2023

There aren't many in the halls of Congress that we trust or respect, but Dr. Paul is one of the few.

Advertisement

The Senate needs 60 more rational, constitutional people like you.



I agree with you on nearly every issue. — J Kerner (@JKernerOT) October 16, 2023

Senator Paul has never changed, we've all just come to agree with him. ❤️ — Damian Ranger (@DamianRanger1) October 16, 2023

The problem is, that Paul is just one Senator. We need an injection of common sense into the rest of them.



Reasonable debates can be had about the value (or absence thereof) of the United States providing billions in foreign aid each year, often to some of the worst countries in the world.

But not sending $2 billion to the Taliban seems like a no-brainer.

Whoops. 'No-brainer' might be the wrong choice of words when it comes to the Biden administration.





***

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership!