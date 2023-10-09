Broken beyond repair: Rob Reiner and John Cusack can't get past their TDS in the wake of Hamas attacks

If you were to create a list of people who have been utterly, irreparably broken by Donald Trump, it could never be complete without Rob Reiner and John Cusack near or at the very top. Not a single event occurs in the world without these two Hollywood rocket scientists finding a way to blame it on Trump. Cusack doesn't get hired for movies anymore? Trump's fault. Burger King didn't give Reiner the gallon of mayonnaise he asked for with his Whopper? Trump's fault.



But the worst thing is, they never know how to keep their mouths shut when something serious happens that deserves serious commentary. Because that's what being broken does to you.

When Hamas terrorists attacked Israel this weekend, this is what the TDS Twins saw fit to tweet:

Does anyone one think that Trump showing Classified Israeli Intelligence to Lavrov in the Oval Office played any part in the Intelligence failure that led to the horrors were now witnessing? — Rob Reiner (@robreiner) October 8, 2023

I can’t imagine how much more exponentially dangerous this moment would be with trump and maga being n power .

It’s truly hard to imagine — John Cusack (@johncusack) October 8, 2023

Wow. Not only is the savagery of Hamas Trump's fault, but it would be so much worse if Trump was still president.

Don't even try to make it make sense. For irrational people, 'Orange Man Bad' is like global warming: anything that happens -- hot weather, cold weather, normal weather -- is evidence of it. And they don't come much more irrational than Reiner and Cusack.

They're trying everything to deflect the blame away from the guys who've been financing Hamas for the past 2 years with a $6B price ready for the taking. https://t.co/wL8aIVwGsS — Fusilli Spock (@awstar11) October 9, 2023

These people, like Meatheaf here, are really psychotic. Like they’re actually psychotic.



He thinks that Biden giving Iran $6 billion played no part in this, but he did find a way to blame Trump.



They truly suffer from a mental disorder. https://t.co/VaZzEJ5bzm — Carmine Sabia (@CarmineSabia) October 9, 2023

No kidding. They need to add Trump Derangement Syndrome to the next edition of the Diagnostic and Statistical Manual of Mental Disorders.

As for Cusack, well, we should probably remember that he is the one who tweeted an antisemitic cartoon -- and then blamed it on a 'bot' -- before we consider any of his thoughts about Hamas.

And that is the person who thinks things would be worse for Israel with Trump and 'MAGA.' Color us skeptical.

This guy is a flaming idiot https://t.co/NWefVCeAe9 — Sara Rose 🇺🇸🌹 (@saras76) October 9, 2023

"I can’t imagine how much more exponentially dangerous this moment would be with the guy that prevented it from happening in the first place when he was in charge being in power.

It’s truly hard to imagine." https://t.co/10hGLv8srW — theRoddick (@OriginalRoddick) October 9, 2023

The deadliest day for the Jewish people since the Holocaust. Murdered children. Rape. Torture. Mind-boggling brutality.



This Hollywood half-wit's reaction?



Thank God Trump's not in charge. It could have been really bad.



These people are sick. https://t.co/7hulUVkcwa — Gerry Callahan (@GerryCallahan) October 9, 2023

The level of sickness going on with Cusack, not simply to think what he did, but to actually tweet it publicly ... well, it's really difficult to even imagine. The man needs professional help. Reiner does too.

Biden leaves behind billions worth of military equipment in Afghanistan for the Taliban, sends 6 Billion to Iran...



Idiots on the Left: "Thank God Trump isn't president."



These people are mentally ill. https://t.co/FLcaed1bet — REDXIII_01 (@REDXIII_01) October 9, 2023

The same people who say claims that Biden releasing billions to Iran a few weeks ago had something to do with the Hamas attack on Israel are ridiculous think this makes total sense: https://t.co/dFw1LRxnAd — Doug Powers (@ThePowersThatBe) October 9, 2023

I suppose one benefit of being completely broken, like Reiner and Cusack are, is that you never have to worry about pesky little things like consistency, reason, or logic.

Pretty convenient.

***

