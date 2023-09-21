Tucker on X, Episode 25: Ken Paxton breaks his silence
Biden administration cuts razor wire in Texas meant to stop illegal crossings
Actual victim blaming: Ohio cops in hot water for response to 11-year-old grooming...
'Just say no': Seth Dillon NAILS IT explaining 'preferred' pronouns
'Start with congress first': Adam Schiff's attempt to shame SCOTUS backfires BIG TIME
Cops arrest New Yorkers blocking a busload of illegal immigrants from unloading
To cringe or not to cringe: White House drops meme in agreement with...
YOU did this: Biden admin faces 'anti-vaccine sentiment' and Twitter/X knows who to...
Who's ready for story time with Kamala Harris?
Rumble responds to U.K. Parliament's letter to their CEO about Russell Brand and...
Child dies of fentanyl exposure at NYC daycare, three other children recovering
Report: FBI lost track of how many paid informants it had at the...
Donald Trump says Megyn Kelly got a little 'nasty' during his interview
Harry Sisson says don't let Republicans tell you that Kamala Harris isn't liked

Braun begs to become the Bud Light of beard trimmers

Grateful Calvin
Grateful Calvin  |  7:00 AM on September 21, 2023

Move over, Bud Light, Target, Harry's and Gillette. There is a new contender in the 'Let's see how fast we can destroy our brand' Olympics. 

Feeling, apparently, that there weren't enough woke companies in the shaving industry, Braun has now thrown its hat into the ring with a new ad featuring a 'trans man' shaving 'his' beard with a fancy Braun Series X Hybrid Trimmer. 

Advertisement

The ad clearly and deliberately shows the scars from the pictured model's double mastectomy surgery and it has received some scathing criticism. 

'Promoting the removal of healthy breast tissue is not only shockingly immoral, but against advertising standards guidance to not glamourise or trivialise cosmetic surgery. Braun executives must have been living under a rock if they think that this campaign represents 'inclusivity.' The reality is that Braun has now written itself into history as promoting social contagion and what will become one of the most notorious medical scandals.'
- Maya Forstater, executive director of Sex Matters 

'Once again, we find a private corporation willing to glorify irreversible surgery being performed on the healthy breasts of women, in pure pursuit of profit.'
- James Esses, co-founder of Thoughtful Therapists

It's difficult to imagine what the executives at Braun were thinking. Or even if they were thinking. Bud Light showed everyone that a woke Marketing department can often control what a company says and does to promote itself. Even if that means demolishing a brand that a company may have built over years, decades or longer. 

Recommended

Tucker on X, Episode 25: Ken Paxton breaks his silence
Aaron Walker
Advertisement

As expected, the calls to boycott Braun came in fast and frequently. 

Of course, not every company can be boycotted and Braun may be counting on this. They may be willing to sacrifice some brand equity for continued high ESG ratings and investment. 

It certainly does not seem to be a sustainable strategy in the long term, but time will tell. 

Advertisement

Yep, that pretty much sums up our feelings about this too. 

Say, we hear there's a guy named Jeremy who makes a pretty good razor. Maybe he can make an electric trimmer too. 

* * *

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.  Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership!

Tags: AD BOYCOTT TRANSGENDER TRANS WOMAN

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Tucker on X, Episode 25: Ken Paxton breaks his silence
Aaron Walker
'Just say no': Seth Dillon NAILS IT explaining 'preferred' pronouns
Chad Felix Greene
Actual victim blaming: Ohio cops in hot water for response to 11-year-old grooming victim
Amy Curtis
Barstool's Dave Portnoy calls out activist WaPo journo writing a hit piece ('THIS IS THE WAY')
Doug P.
Biden administration cuts razor wire in Texas meant to stop illegal crossings
Brett T.
YOU did this: Biden admin faces 'anti-vaccine sentiment' and Twitter/X knows who to blame
Amy Curtis

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Tucker on X, Episode 25: Ken Paxton breaks his silence Aaron Walker
Advertisement