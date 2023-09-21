Braun begs to become the Bud Light of beard trimmers

Move over, Bud Light, Target, Harry's and Gillette. There is a new contender in the 'Let's see how fast we can destroy our brand' Olympics.

Feeling, apparently, that there weren't enough woke companies in the shaving industry, Braun has now thrown its hat into the ring with a new ad featuring a 'trans man' shaving 'his' beard with a fancy Braun Series X Hybrid Trimmer.

Advertisement

Braun is now celebrating the mutilation cult of gender. pic.twitter.com/c3fU8Og4j9 — Billboard Chris 🇨🇦🇺🇸 (@BillboardChris) September 19, 2023

The ad clearly and deliberately shows the scars from the pictured model's double mastectomy surgery and it has received some scathing criticism.

'Promoting the removal of healthy breast tissue is not only shockingly immoral, but against advertising standards guidance to not glamourise or trivialise cosmetic surgery. Braun executives must have been living under a rock if they think that this campaign represents 'inclusivity.' The reality is that Braun has now written itself into history as promoting social contagion and what will become one of the most notorious medical scandals.'

- Maya Forstater, executive director of Sex Matters

'Once again, we find a private corporation willing to glorify irreversible surgery being performed on the healthy breasts of women, in pure pursuit of profit.'

- James Esses, co-founder of Thoughtful Therapists

It's difficult to imagine what the executives at Braun were thinking. Or even if they were thinking. Bud Light showed everyone that a woke Marketing department can often control what a company says and does to promote itself. Even if that means demolishing a brand that a company may have built over years, decades or longer.

Braun Ad Team: Here is our new add Campaign

**Ad shows off how evil gender mutilation is by displaying a person who has mutilated their body**

Braun CEO: Are you sure this will help us sell more beard trimmers?

Braun Ad Team: Beard Trimmers??? — Paladin Of The Light (@RealPaladin1991) September 20, 2023

As expected, the calls to boycott Braun came in fast and frequently.

Some budlite tough love is in order. — Cecil Gericke (@Cecil_Gericke) September 20, 2023

Good to know. Will never buy @Braun again — Agentcarnivore (@Amanincan1) September 20, 2023

@Braun Hoping you get Bud Lighted — Switchblade Sam (@squirrelly1357) September 19, 2023

Of course, not every company can be boycotted and Braun may be counting on this. They may be willing to sacrifice some brand equity for continued high ESG ratings and investment.

Is this all just to prop up the ESG score?



It's insane. https://t.co/YkjvkwEdmf — Jim Olson (@jdo05176116) September 20, 2023

It certainly does not seem to be a sustainable strategy in the long term, but time will tell.

Advertisement

Omg I want off this rollercoaster. 😔 — Kristi (@TheyCallMeNans) September 19, 2023

Yep, that pretty much sums up our feelings about this too.

Say, we hear there's a guy named Jeremy who makes a pretty good razor. Maybe he can make an electric trimmer too.

* * *

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership!