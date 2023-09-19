'SHUT IT DOWN' trends on Twitter as Republicans introduce 31-day continuing resolution

Meet the cray-cray spokesperson for the Ukrainian Territorial Defense Force
Grateful Calvin
Grateful Calvin  |  6:16 AM on September 19, 2023
AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite

As you may know, House Republicans have brokered an internal agreement for a continuing resolution (CR) to avert a government shutdown at the end of September. From Fox News: 

The conservative House Freedom Caucus and the more pragmatic Main Street Caucus released a short-term spending bill ... aimed at buying lawmakers more time to avoid a government shutdown. The bill would keep government funded through October with a roughly 8% cut to discretionary spending outside of Veterans Affairs, defense and disaster relief, according to an internal one-page document obtained by Fox News Digital.

Not all Republicans are on board with the CR though. It appears that at least 13 Republicans are currently opposed, which far exceeds the Republicans' slim 4-seat majority in the House. On Monday, bill sponsor Rep. Byron Donalds got into a heated online dispute with Rep. Marjorie Taylor Green about the measure, with Green asserting that the bill does have funding for Ukraine despite Donalds' protests to the contrary, Donalds telling Green she was wrong, Green firing back, and so on as their digital slap fight continued. 

However, their argument paled in comparison to how strongly Twitter felt about it. On Monday, Twitter expressed its disapproval for the CR in no uncertain terms, as 'SHUT IT DOWN' trended across the site. 

It's funny how Washington doesn't have any qualms about shutting us down indefinitely, but its 'the end of the Republic' whenever it might happen to them. 

You think Washington is maybe just a hair out of touch with the American people? 

Of course, leave it to Democrats to try to gaslight the issue. 

None of that is true, not a word (notice the sly inclusion of the term 'risk' here). But that won't stop Democrats. Never let a crisis go to waste, right? 

Twitter had plenty of additional demands they would like to see before the government gets funded. 

An important number came up in a lot of the tweets about the shutdown. A number that is really impossible to wrap your head around, it's so bafflingly huge: 

What we say is that this tweet would have been a lot better if Farash had recorded it as a video so he could say it using his impeccable Donald Trump impersonation. (Seriously, if you haven't seen him do his Trump voice, you should. It's fantastic.)

Pepe Captain America makes some very good points here. 

Will the government shut down? We don't know, McCarthy doesn't have the votes now for the CR, but don't be surprised if he somehow gets them before the scheduled vote on Thursday. 

Sen. Mike Lee, though not part of the House negotiation, knows how this process works, and he detailed it in hilarious yet frustrating fashion. 

If anyone in Washington wants to know why America doesn't trust them an inch, look no further than Lee's video here. (And we should really get rid of that law firm of Schumer, McConnell, McCarthy, and Jeffries. They never win any cases for us.) 

In the end, 'SHUT IT DOWN' isn't really the solution, but you can certainly understand why so many people want it to happen anyway after watching Lee's comments. 

***

Tags: BUDGET GOVERNMENT SHUTDOWN REPUBLICANS SHUTDOWN

