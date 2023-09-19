'SHUT IT DOWN' trends on Twitter as Republicans introduce 31-day continuing resolution

As you may know, House Republicans have brokered an internal agreement for a continuing resolution (CR) to avert a government shutdown at the end of September. From Fox News:

The conservative House Freedom Caucus and the more pragmatic Main Street Caucus released a short-term spending bill ... aimed at buying lawmakers more time to avoid a government shutdown. The bill would keep government funded through October with a roughly 8% cut to discretionary spending outside of Veterans Affairs, defense and disaster relief, according to an internal one-page document obtained by Fox News Digital.

Not all Republicans are on board with the CR though. It appears that at least 13 Republicans are currently opposed, which far exceeds the Republicans' slim 4-seat majority in the House. On Monday, bill sponsor Rep. Byron Donalds got into a heated online dispute with Rep. Marjorie Taylor Green about the measure, with Green asserting that the bill does have funding for Ukraine despite Donalds' protests to the contrary, Donalds telling Green she was wrong, Green firing back, and so on as their digital slap fight continued.

However, their argument paled in comparison to how strongly Twitter felt about it. On Monday, Twitter expressed its disapproval for the CR in no uncertain terms, as 'SHUT IT DOWN' trended across the site.

I have respect for this house rep and like him but we cannot continue down this road. Nobody is going to die over a shut down. They shut down American businesses and schools for 2+ years and didn't give a crap about the consequences. Shut it down until the bills can be written… https://t.co/uZQlfmmY9m — Ash_lynae🇺🇸✌🏼 (@ash_leyyy32) September 18, 2023

It's funny how Washington doesn't have any qualms about shutting us down indefinitely, but its 'the end of the Republic' whenever it might happen to them.

Guess we gotta shut it down then! pic.twitter.com/T4imnOjIbn — ForAmerica (@ForAmerica) September 19, 2023

You think Washington is maybe just a hair out of touch with the American people?

Of course, leave it to Democrats to try to gaslight the issue.

Just a reminder when they scream SHUT IT DOWN

that means our elderly risk losing their hard earned checks. Our military risk missing their pay checks, our veterans lose on their services, our postal workers risk losing their income, and guess who doesn't miss a check? — No Dem Left Behind (@NoDemLeftBehind) September 19, 2023

None of that is true, not a word (notice the sly inclusion of the term 'risk' here). But that won't stop Democrats. Never let a crisis go to waste, right?

Twitter had plenty of additional demands they would like to see before the government gets funded.

Shut down Kevin and shut down the illegitimate and lawless executive branch with NO 2024 budget u til they comply and punish every single person involved in the J6 Coup, coverup and weaponization: WH, DOD, DOJ, DHS.



SHUT IT DOWN! https://t.co/surpy5QLVJ — Ivan Raiklin (@IvanRaiklin) September 17, 2023

No CR, SHUT IT DOWN.



Shut down the Federal Government.

Shut down any new vaccines.

Shut down talk about masks.

Shut up Nancy Pelosi.

Shut down the border.

Shut down money to Ukraine. — ✪ Evil Texan ✪ (@vileTexan) September 18, 2023

An important number came up in a lot of the tweets about the shutdown. A number that is really impossible to wrap your head around, it's so bafflingly huge:

We hit $33 trillion in debt today. We can't afford another Dem/RINO slush fund full of political pork intended to buy votes f/special interest groups & constituents.

I say shut it down, let everyone feel the pain, otherwise congress will never change.https://t.co/HqARvk42C7 — Rumpus (@SNAFU21) September 18, 2023

I'm all for shutting down the government... Stop stealing our tax dollars and spending/sending it EVERYWHERE but here...



SHUT IT DOWN.

What say you? — Shawn Farash ❌🐻 (@Shawn_Farash) September 18, 2023

What we say is that this tweet would have been a lot better if Farash had recorded it as a video so he could say it using his impeccable Donald Trump impersonation. (Seriously, if you haven't seen him do his Trump voice, you should. It's fantastic.)

SHUT IT DOWN



The Govt

The Media

The Pharmaceutical

The Education system.



It’s all broken.



SHUT IT DOWN pic.twitter.com/X1b3QdOmrE — Lord Of The Pepe (@LordOfThePepes) September 19, 2023

Pepe Captain America makes some very good points here.

Will the government shut down? We don't know, McCarthy doesn't have the votes now for the CR, but don't be surprised if he somehow gets them before the scheduled vote on Thursday.

Sen. Mike Lee, though not part of the House negotiation, knows how this process works, and he detailed it in hilarious yet frustrating fashion.

We're $33 trillion in debt.



It's time for the American people to expect more. pic.twitter.com/8qUV5dLFFM — Mike Lee (@SenMikeLee) September 12, 2023

If anyone in Washington wants to know why America doesn't trust them an inch, look no further than Lee's video here. (And we should really get rid of that law firm of Schumer, McConnell, McCarthy, and Jeffries. They never win any cases for us.)

In the end, 'SHUT IT DOWN' isn't really the solution, but you can certainly understand why so many people want it to happen anyway after watching Lee's comments.

