Krassenstein posts random video to tout Biden as 'beloved by the people,' steps on gigantic rake

Joe Biden is hemorrhaging support. All of the polls show his approval ratings in the tank and even mainstream media outlets who never criticized him about anything for nearly three years have started to unsheath their long knives just a little bit.



If it's not panic time for the 'Ridin' with Biden' influencer gang, it's getting pretty close. To try to stem the tide, one of the Krassensteins (honestly we can't tell the difference between the two) took to Twitter/X to try to show how beloved Biden really is.

Last night Joe Biden, ate dinner out in New York City at the Il Cantinori Restaurant.



He attended with Dr. Jill Biden, his daughter Ashley Biden, and two of his granddaughters.



As he entered and as he departed, he got a standing ovation not only from other patrons of the… pic.twitter.com/27yjOFCCBA — Ed Krassenstein (@EdKrassen) September 18, 2023

Ummm, do you see 'dozens of people'? We do not see 'dozens of people.' We see some of the restaurant patrons standing and clapping, and a couple of people caterwauling from a distance, not much more than that. We can't even tell if those shouts from the street are cheers or jeers, to be honest.



But it gets better. A quick scan of the menu at Il Cantinori, an upscale Italian restaurant in New York's West Village, shows appetizers around $30, plain pasta dishes at $36-$42, and meat dishes as high as $69. Salads are a bargain at $23-$28.



With Americans struggling to afford groceries under Bidenomics, this just screams 'man of the people,' doesn't it?

The Manhattan elite at a restaurant that serves $42 plates of ravioli loves Joe Biden might not be the own of Republicans that @EdKrassen thinks it is. https://t.co/7cW3xwRqnf — RRH Elections (@RRHElections) September 18, 2023

Krassenstein then got very offended when someone tried to point out Biden's actual popularity according to polling.

You probably have missed his approval ratings in the daily polls. — Christian Valente (@cvalente28) September 18, 2023

How are Trump’s approval ratings doing? The country is divided. That’s why the last two presidents have had such lower approvals. — Ed Krassenstein (@EdKrassen) September 18, 2023

LOL. The left's defense to everything related to Biden has devolved into 'but Trump." Even in posts they send out that have nothing to do with Trump. Krassenstein actually did the meme. In his own tweet.

Krassenstein wasn't done stepping on rakes though. When one user pointed out that the video doesn't show the popularity he claimed it did, he got defensive once again.

😂 hardly the attention you made it out to be — Petey B (@realpeteyb123) September 18, 2023

No one knew he was going there, so you can't expect much more than this, right? — Ed Krassenstein (@EdKrassen) September 18, 2023

Except that's not what you said when you first tweeted, was it? But keep digging. That always works.

And let's not forget that this fairly tepid reception was in the heart of Manhattan, still a very wealthy area and one of the biggest liberal strongholds in America.

Now show him at a restaurant in Ohio, Hawaii, Florida, or any other place that he has let down or is not a liberal hell hole https://t.co/YPLt4Zhi0w — Largo (@Largoguide) September 18, 2023

Yes, we'd love to see Biden's reception from residents if he went to The Original Roadhouse in East Palestine, Ohio. Except he still hasn't visited there and likely never will. We're fairly certain he couldn't point it out on a map.

Did he have an opportunity to meet with Eric Adams about the migrant crisis the Democrat mayor says will destroy the city? Or only time for a nice dinner? https://t.co/Qw2FthXNIV — David Marcus (@BlueBoxDave) September 18, 2023

Now, that is a good question. We're guessing the answer is no.



Based on recent events, we're also guessing that Eric Adams was not among those two or three Manhattanites shouting for Joe Biden last night.

