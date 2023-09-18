Krassenstein posts random video to tout Biden as 'beloved by the people,' steps on gigantic rake

UPDATE: Suspect detained in the assassination of LASD Deputy
Grateful Calvin
Grateful Calvin  |  2:51 PM on September 18, 2023
Jim Lo Scalzo/Pool via AP

Joe Biden is hemorrhaging support. All of the polls show his approval ratings in the tank and even mainstream media outlets who never criticized him about anything for nearly three years have started to unsheath their long knives just a little bit. 

If it's not panic time for the 'Ridin' with Biden' influencer gang, it's getting pretty close. To try to stem the tide, one of the Krassensteins (honestly we can't tell the difference between the two) took to Twitter/X to try to show how beloved Biden really is. 

Ummm, do you see 'dozens of people'? We do not see 'dozens of people.' We see some of the restaurant patrons standing and clapping, and a couple of people caterwauling from a distance, not much more than that. We can't even tell if those shouts from the street are cheers or jeers, to be honest.

But it gets better. A quick scan of the menu at Il Cantinori, an upscale Italian restaurant in New York's West Village, shows appetizers around $30, plain pasta dishes at $36-$42, and meat dishes as high as $69. Salads are a bargain at $23-$28. 

With Americans struggling to afford groceries under Bidenomics, this just screams 'man of the people,' doesn't it? 

Krassenstein then got very offended when someone tried to point out Biden's actual popularity according to polling.

LOL. The left's defense to everything related to Biden has devolved into 'but Trump." Even in posts they send out that have nothing to do with Trump. Krassenstein actually did the meme. In his own tweet. 

Krassenstein wasn't done stepping on rakes though. When one user pointed out that the video doesn't show the popularity he claimed it did, he got defensive once again. 

Except that's not what you said when you first tweeted, was it? But keep digging. That always works.

And let's not forget that this fairly tepid reception was in the heart of Manhattan, still a very wealthy area and one of the biggest liberal strongholds in America. 

Yes, we'd love to see Biden's reception from residents if he went to The Original Roadhouse in East Palestine, Ohio. Except he still hasn't visited there and likely never will. We're fairly certain he couldn't point it out on a map.

Now, that is a good question. We're guessing the answer is no. 

Based on recent events, we're also guessing that Eric Adams was not among those two or three Manhattanites shouting for Joe Biden last night.

***

Tags: BIDEN FAIL NEW YORK CITY

