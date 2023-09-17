New York Democrats devise ingenious solution to solve immigration crisis: raise taxes

New York City is in crisis. The self-declared sanctuary city is currently confronting the consequences of its own actions, and we all know that is never easy. Despite having 100 times the budget and resources of a border community such as El Paso, TX, the city is having a difficult time dealing with a tiny fraction of the illegal immigration problem that confronts El Paso and other border cities every day.

Advertisement

But fear not, Gotham. Help is on the way. No, not Batman. Even better: the city will be rescued by the superhero team known as State Senate Democrats. They may not wear capes, but they do offer New York the salvation known as ... tax increases.

NEW: Democrat New York State Senators have brought forward a plan to "solve" the migrant crisis in their state by, wait for it... raising taxes!



Socialism to the rescue!



As NYC reaches the point of no return with the migrant takeover, Socialists see an opportunity to gouge more… pic.twitter.com/tOlMcrBzdS — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) September 16, 2023

Even the Dark Knight couldn't match this level of cunning and genius. Here is the full text of the tweet:

NEW: Democrat New York State Senators have brought forward a plan to "solve" the migrant crisis in their state by, wait for it ... raising taxes!



Socialism to the rescue!



As NYC reaches the point of no return with the migrant takeover, Socialists see an opportunity to gouge more money out of their residents.



"We should increase taxes because it’s economically just policy to offset all costs for our state to function," said state Senator Julia Salazar from Brooklyn.



"I’d say that even if our city and state hadn’t seen an increase in migrants seeking asylum, this moment makes it all the more important for the wealthy to pay their fair share of taxes."



Senate Senator Jabari Brisport, also from Brooklyn, said: "We’re still organizing to tax the rich through the same revenue-raising bills we’ve been fighting for for years."



Or just simply secure the border...

Bruce Wayne's got nothing on these heroes. Even Steve Rogers, Captain America himself, was impressed with their ingenuity.

But don't panic, average New Yorker. They only want to tax 'the rich,' right? Hmmm, where have we heard that one before?

How have Democrats increased taxes year after year for over 100 years?



By selling lower and middle class voters on making the wealthy pay their “fair share”.



Do they miss the irony that the Politicians demanding “the wealthy” pay their “fair share” are themselves “the wealthy”? https://t.co/pJSBAYHFpz — Michael H Blank (@MichaelHBlank) September 17, 2023

DIMocrat agenda! Cause the problem. Charge the working class!! https://t.co/pceO030fML — CKP (@cparham65) September 16, 2023

“Taxing the rich” is Socialist language for anyone with anything. — DougMD (@Doug__MD) September 17, 2023

I always love their talking point: 𝘵𝘢𝘹 𝘵𝘩𝘦 𝘸𝘦𝘢𝘭𝘵𝘩𝘺, 𝘵𝘩𝘦𝘺 𝘯𝘦𝘦𝘥 𝘵𝘰 𝘱𝘢𝘺 𝘵𝘩𝘦𝘪𝘳 𝘧𝘢𝘪𝘳 𝘴𝘩𝘢𝘳𝘦.



What they really mean is--bend over middle class, you're about to get screwed out of more money! — Gracelyn 🇺🇸 (@Gracelyn72) September 17, 2023

Yes, it seems that every time politicians talk about raising taxes on 'the wealthy,' it always seems to hit the middle class hardest. Weird how that works.

That’s all they do. Raise taxes 🤦🏽‍♀️ — Jennifer (@dumsa2002) September 16, 2023

As the saying goes, when you are a hammer (or a hammer and sickle as the case may be), every problem is a nail.

Advertisement

Always wanting to assist, some people had other novel suggestions to help the champions in the New York State Senate confront the current crisis.

Maybe there's another way...

Some other way to stem the tide of illegal aliens coming to New York...

Something like CLOSING THE DANG BORDER!!!



Maybe we should try that. — Brick Suit (@Brick_Suit) September 16, 2023

Taxing our way out of problems? Classic move.



Perhaps if we spent as much energy securing our borders as we do reaching into residents' pockets, we wouldn’t be in this mess to begin with.



It's not rocket science, it's common sense.



But then again, when was the last time… — Hank (@GCapital_LLC) September 16, 2023

Can't they see that this is ridiculous! All we need to do is close the border! I just can't believe that we're letting Biden destroy this country so quickly! https://t.co/o1dyFHz1H8 — Mark Little/Trump supporter (@rlittle6818) September 17, 2023

Securing ... the ... border? What is this sorcery they're talking about?

Of course, another solution might be to not keep voting for the politicians who create these problems and then want to tax their way out of them. Don't count on the citizens of Metropolis to learn that lesson though, if history is any measure.

I wonder if New York will finally vote these Democrats out of office who are taking their hard earned money and using it to care for people who are here illegally.

It's almost like Republicans came up with the solution to this problem immediately: Close. The. Border. — Robin Valencia (@rvalen81) September 16, 2023

Advertisement

Vote Republican? In New York, that simply does not compute. Just like some other formerly great states.

Where have I seen this before? Oh, wait…. California tried to do the same thing to solve their homelessness crisis. How did that work out? — RedWave Press (@RedWave_Press) September 16, 2023

There's a homelessness problem in California? Has anyone told West Coast superhero Gavin Newsom?

Sadly in New York, just as in California, one-party rule is simply a way of life. Elections ... meet consequences.

Raising taxes? No way. They can’t be serious. 🤦‍♂️ — RoBo Teslas and Footballs 𝕏 (@Raldi616) September 16, 2023





Unfortunately, they are serious. And don't them Shirley.

***

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership! Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo codeto get 40% off your VIP membership!



