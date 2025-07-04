FAIL: Eric Swalwell's Attempt to Compare Who GOP and Dems Fight For Hits a Reality Snag

President Trump will sign the "One Big Beautiful Bill" this afternoon. Combine that with the fact that it's Independence Day and the signing will feature a military flyover and the Democrats will be reminded just how bad the last few weeks have been for them. But that won't stop the Left from doubling down on the lies.
Dem Rep. Eric Swalwell is still peddling the same kind of BS about who the Dems "fight for" vs. the Republicans:
Republicans fight for the rich.— Rep. Eric Swalwell (@RepSwalwell) July 3, 2025
Democrats fight for the rest.
That's simply the opposite of reality.
All evidence to the contrary.— Spitfire (@DogRightGirl) July 4, 2025
Yes indeed, there's plenty of evidence to the contrary.
https://t.co/vausAWvIV5 pic.twitter.com/H24pCwOy2z— Defiant L’s (@DefiantLs) July 4, 2025
Last October Forbes reported that Kamala Harris had many more billionaires backing her campaign than Trump did.
It’s funny how election demographics don’t reflect this, Eric. https://t.co/C4tfMpiAmb— Scott Kernen (@scott_kernen) July 4, 2025
In the November election there was a huge shift of "the rest" toward Trump. Swalwell might know this but lying is all the Democrats have at this point.
Democrats literally doubled the cost of living the last time they were in power… https://t.co/NqIv5Mc5pF— Cameron Davis (@camerondavis620) July 4, 2025
Non-billionaire Americans knew that and voted accordingly.
Then there's the issue of who the Democrats have spent the last few months making abundantly clear is their top priority: Illegal aliens.
Republicans fight for Americans— 🇺🇸 MAGA Michelle S 🇺🇸 (@MAGAMichelleS69) July 3, 2025
Democrats fight for illegals.
Fixed it.
The formerly "no one is above the law" Democrats spend most of their time trying to prevent immigration laws from being enforced. We all know what their "priorities" are, Eric.
What part of no tax on tips and overtime is for the rich??? https://t.co/Pv91FEXHvw— CC (@samcac509) July 4, 2025
Swalwell must know a few billionaires who rely on tips to make a living.
Join the conversation as a VIP Member