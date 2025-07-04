BASED John Fetterman Is PROUD to Be an American and Hate-Filled, Anti-American Lefties...
FAIL: Eric Swalwell's Attempt to Compare Who GOP and Dems Fight For Hits a Reality Snag

Doug P. | 10:12 AM on July 04, 2025
President Trump will sign the "One Big Beautiful Bill" this afternoon. Combine that with the fact that it's Independence Day and the signing will feature a military flyover and the Democrats will be reminded just how bad the last few weeks have been for them. But that won't stop the Left from doubling down on the lies. 

Dem Rep. Eric Swalwell is still peddling the same kind of BS about who the Dems "fight for" vs. the Republicans: 

That's simply the opposite of reality. 

Yes indeed, there's plenty of evidence to the contrary.

Last October Forbes reported that Kamala Harris had many more billionaires backing her campaign than Trump did. 

In the November election there was a huge shift of "the rest" toward Trump. Swalwell might know this but lying is all the Democrats have at this point. 

Non-billionaire Americans knew that and voted accordingly. 

Then there's the issue of who the Democrats have spent the last few months making abundantly clear is their top priority: Illegal aliens. 

The formerly "no one is above the law" Democrats spend most of their time trying to prevent immigration laws from being enforced. We all know what their "priorities" are, Eric.

Swalwell must know a few billionaires who rely on tips to make a living. 

