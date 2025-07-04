FAIL: Eric Swalwell's Attempt to Compare Who GOP and Dems Fight For Hits a Reality Snag

President Trump will sign the "One Big Beautiful Bill" this afternoon. Combine that with the fact that it's Independence Day and the signing will feature a military flyover and the Democrats will be reminded just how bad the last few weeks have been for them. But that won't stop the Left from doubling down on the lies.

Advertisement

Dem Rep. Eric Swalwell is still peddling the same kind of BS about who the Dems "fight for" vs. the Republicans:

Republicans fight for the rich.



Democrats fight for the rest. — Rep. Eric Swalwell (@RepSwalwell) July 3, 2025

That's simply the opposite of reality.

All evidence to the contrary. — Spitfire (@DogRightGirl) July 4, 2025

Yes indeed, there's plenty of evidence to the contrary.

Last October Forbes reported that Kamala Harris had many more billionaires backing her campaign than Trump did.

It’s funny how election demographics don’t reflect this, Eric. https://t.co/C4tfMpiAmb — Scott Kernen (@scott_kernen) July 4, 2025

In the November election there was a huge shift of "the rest" toward Trump. Swalwell might know this but lying is all the Democrats have at this point.

Democrats literally doubled the cost of living the last time they were in power… https://t.co/NqIv5Mc5pF — Cameron Davis (@camerondavis620) July 4, 2025

Non-billionaire Americans knew that and voted accordingly.

Then there's the issue of who the Democrats have spent the last few months making abundantly clear is their top priority: Illegal aliens.

Republicans fight for Americans



Democrats fight for illegals.



Fixed it. — 🇺🇸 MAGA Michelle S 🇺🇸 (@MAGAMichelleS69) July 3, 2025

The formerly "no one is above the law" Democrats spend most of their time trying to prevent immigration laws from being enforced. We all know what their "priorities" are, Eric.

What part of no tax on tips and overtime is for the rich??? https://t.co/Pv91FEXHvw — CC (@samcac509) July 4, 2025

Swalwell must know a few billionaires who rely on tips to make a living.