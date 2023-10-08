UN Women praises trans lesbians for Lesbian Day

There is a human impulse to take care of the weaker and the defenseless. This is an undeniable good and one our finer traits as humans.

As we civilized and evolved to the point where we didn't have to worry about our next meal or safe running water, we could then put our energy to improving ourselves as a society. No one said it happened neatly and not without struggle, war or bloodshed.

Just look at us now. The evil of slavery was outlawed. Women fought for and won the right to vote. Gays and lesbians earned the right to have the same legal privileges in marriage as their straight neighbors.

Then things got weird. The human impulse to protect is now institutionalized and became a lucrative revenue stream to activist groups. The desire to create equality became an algorithm. The calculus of victimization was born and no thinking or nuance was required. The equation was simple: find the most oppressed group. They win.

This kind of worked until transgenderism entered the picture. Women, who had laws protecting them from professional sexism, harassment and unequal participation in sports were suddenly in the way of the new victim - trans women. Women who previously fought for women-only spaces and protection from the Patriarchy (whatever the hell that is) became TERFS (derogatory slang standing for trans exclusive radical feminists).

Which brings us back to the institutionalized activist classes. In order to keep the victimization algorithm working, you must knee-jerk to the most victimized group's claims regardless of the damage caused to other groups and with the lack of self awareness that leads to statements like this.

Remember, trans lesbians are lesbians too.



Let's uplift and honour EVERY expression of love and identity!



Happy International #LesbianDay! @free_equal pic.twitter.com/h0jTxhDoSI — UN Women (@UN_Women) October 8, 2023

Strip away the blinders of leftist ideology, step back, take a deep breath and look. Through the clear-headed lens of common sense, this sentence reads 'heterosexual men can be homosexual women.'

So when our insane culture tees up an easy power drive, it's up to us to shoot that sucker all the way to the green. And Twitter (X) delivers.

No. Trans lesbians are trans lesbians, and even then that’s a lot of ground conceded by us actual lesbians. No male can be a lesbian, to assert so is homophobia. Yet I still say “trans lesbian”



Aren’t we kind? So inclusive and gracious!



Now f*** off with your penises. — EJ Rosetta 💜🤍💚 (@ejrosetta) October 8, 2023

Trans lesbians are straight men and I can’t believe the UN is being this openly homophobic — Gay Not LGBTQ 🇺🇸 🏳️‍🌈 (@GNQ__) October 8, 2023

Israel: Hamas commits biggest massacre of Jews since WWII



The UN: https://t.co/cj6VmviUGr — jimtreacher.substack.com (@jtLOL) October 8, 2023

Men are the best lesbians. The patriarchy is undefeated. https://t.co/oCwhkTOHZb — Steve Friend (@RealStevefriend) October 8, 2023

What the United Nations is tweeting about while Hamas terrorists rape Israeli women: https://t.co/6TmzrGzw4l — Steve Guest (@SteveGuest) October 8, 2023

Oh yeah, I knew there was something else going on today.

Let's give the last word to Gay Toad.

Religious zealots be like “we can’t guilt the gays™ into sleeping with the opposite sex” and the UN be like “hold my beer” https://t.co/naRrIFpNxN — Gay Toad (@GayToad_3) October 8, 2023

Ribbit.

***

