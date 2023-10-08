Israel relaxes gun rules in wake of Hamas attacks
UN Women praises trans lesbians for Lesbian Day

Gordon Kushner  |  9:30 PM on October 08, 2023
Twitchy

There is a human impulse to take care of the weaker and the defenseless. This is an undeniable good and one our finer traits as humans.

As we civilized and evolved to the point where we didn't have to worry about our next meal or safe running water, we could then put our energy to improving ourselves as a society. No one said it happened neatly and not without struggle, war or bloodshed.

Advertisement

Just look at us now. The evil of slavery was outlawed. Women fought for and won the right to vote. Gays and lesbians earned the right to have the same legal privileges in marriage as their straight neighbors.

Then things got weird. The human impulse to protect is now institutionalized and became a lucrative revenue stream to activist groups.  The desire to create equality became an algorithm. The calculus of victimization was born and no thinking or nuance was required. The equation was simple: find the most oppressed group. They win.

This kind of worked until transgenderism entered the picture. Women, who had laws protecting them from professional sexism, harassment and unequal participation in sports were suddenly in the way of the new victim - trans women. Women who previously fought for women-only spaces and protection from the Patriarchy (whatever the hell that is) became TERFS (derogatory slang standing for trans exclusive radical feminists).

Which brings us back to the institutionalized activist classes. In order to keep the victimization algorithm working, you must knee-jerk to the most victimized group's claims regardless of the damage caused to other groups and with the lack of self awareness that leads to statements like this.

Recommended

'This is significant': Elon Musk removes tweet from Iran's supreme leader from public timeline
Amy Curtis
Advertisement

Strip away the blinders of leftist ideology, step back, take a deep breath and look. Through the clear-headed lens of common sense, this sentence reads 'heterosexual men can be homosexual women.'

So when our insane culture tees up an easy power drive, it's up to us to shoot that sucker all the way to the green. And Twitter (X) delivers.

Advertisement

Oh yeah, I knew there was something else going on today.

Let's give the last word to Gay Toad.

 Ribbit.

***

Tags: UNITED NATIONS WOMEN TRANS WOMEN

