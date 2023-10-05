BREAKING: Games journalist goes Woodward and Bernstein on Nintendo for AI memes

Sunny Hostin recalls when Jim Jordan 'terrorized' the panel of 'The View'
Gordon Kushner  |  10:30 PM on October 05, 2023
Twitchy

So a spunky new technology e-zine has entered the foray - 404 Media. It appears 404 Media is a cutting edge publication personed with bright young minds who cover the tech scene with a left-leaning slant. So in other words, it's as fresh as Buzzfeed circa 2008. Oh, except one thing, it's paywalled for subscribers, which makes it as hip and cutting-edge as Substack, we guess.

Anyway, this Tweet got a bit of buzz. Why? Well, there's a bit to unpack here. One, the time between a new technology and a tasteless meme is roughly 5.3 seconds in 2023 so we're not sure what the big deal is here. Two, the hipster journalist's efforts to 'problematize' everything is eye-rollingly played out. And three, there's the amusing running to Nintendo to ask if they knew what Bing was doing to their copyrighted characters.

It reminds us of the schoolyard gossip to runs to the mean girl and asks if she knows that the popular girl is talking smack about her to the jock who she ... well, you get the picture.

Naw, brah, it's just funny. Period. But at the same time, we also can't stop laughing and the self-important chin scratching concern over how 'little thought about consequences' relates to a Spongebob Squarepants meme done in bad taste.

Did we mention that the author was so disturbed by this that she created the memes herself?

I generated a bunch of AI images of beloved fictional characters doing 9/11, and I’m not the only one.

Let's get back to what you're here for - the ruthless and well-deserved mockery.

Props to Mike for getting right to the heart of the matter in hilarious form.

No, I think AI is actually working in this case.

Others took the ball and ran with it.

Of course. If we can't lay this tragedy at the feet of an evil corporation, did it even happen?

Spit take worthy! Thank you Pete. Did you think about the consequences?

Bonus points for the mashup with the Current Thing!

We do.

Our own Aaron Walker has thoughts.

Not wrong. You don't think mediocre journalists gunning to be the next Upton Sinclair don't cause stupid laws? Consider the plastic straw hysteria.

It's like momma said, 'those who can, do, those who can't, teach and those who fail, problematize.'

And that's all we got to say about that.

Wait, no! One more. And now that's a wrap.

***

HACK JOURNALISM SEPTEMBER 11

