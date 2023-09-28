Rolling Stone (hearts) the CIA

Join me on Team ANYBODY BUT A DEMOCRAT or don't, but GET OFF...
Gordon Kushner  |  10:00 PM on September 28, 2023
Townhall Media

Remember when the Rolling Stone was all about sex, drugs and rock and roll? It's true. It was the epitome of rebellious cool. There was even a song about how awesome it would be to make the cover of the Rolling Stone.

Advertisement

As PBS might say, 'it was a tumultuous era as the pall of the Vietnam war and the Watergate scandal hung over the American psyche.'

That era brought us a counter-culture that said not to trust anyone over thirty, question authority, f*** the CIA, and fight the Establishment!

Well, we're in the upside down now. The sex is confused and problematic, the drugs kill and the rock 'n' roll died (apologies to Don McClean).

This brings us to the 'never in a million years could we imagine this' part. Rage Against the Machine should be called Rage for the Vaccine and Rolling Stone is nothing more than an establishment mouthpiece who will side with spy agencies as long at it flatters their progressive creds.

Yes, I see your nose piercing and tats, but dude, you're just a tool of the military industrial complex.

We don't want them to learn to code, we have enough bad code as it is.

Yes, we've covered this.

We could not have said it better ourselves.

There was a time when Rolling Stone could appeal to the intelligent mind. Jan Wenner was, in fact, pretty faithful to the cause of counter-culture to the point where he had the legendary P. J. O'Rourke write a column in the magazine. Today's crop of journalists don't really bring much to the table except for their fervent willingness to do or say anything to further their cause.

Oh well, we still have our Clapton records and memories, let's enjoy it.

***

Tags: PROPAGANDA ROLLING STONE TWITTER FILES

