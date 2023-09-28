Rolling Stone (hearts) the CIA

Remember when the Rolling Stone was all about sex, drugs and rock and roll? It's true. It was the epitome of rebellious cool. There was even a song about how awesome it would be to make the cover of the Rolling Stone.

As PBS might say, 'it was a tumultuous era as the pall of the Vietnam war and the Watergate scandal hung over the American psyche.'

That era brought us a counter-culture that said not to trust anyone over thirty, question authority, f*** the CIA, and fight the Establishment!

Well, we're in the upside down now. The sex is confused and problematic, the drugs kill and the rock 'n' roll died (apologies to Don McClean).

This brings us to the 'never in a million years could we imagine this' part. Rage Against the Machine should be called Rage for the Vaccine and Rolling Stone is nothing more than an establishment mouthpiece who will side with spy agencies as long at it flatters their progressive creds.

Imagine being the 74th leg of a CIA media centipede having to crawl around legging out incoherent bile screeds like this to earn your paycheck. pic.twitter.com/5JLf6vxwFG — Mike Benz (@MikeBenzCyber) September 28, 2023

Yes, I see your nose piercing and tats, but dude, you're just a tool of the military industrial complex.

Rolling Stone is just a barely disguised propaganda outlet for the intelligence agencies. https://t.co/bOVq6IkXZm — Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) September 28, 2023

We don't want them to learn to code, we have enough bad code as it is.

The good news: All these 4th rate “journalists” propaganda puppets hacks will soon be driving for Uber when AI takes over their jobs. No paychecks necessary to a computer.



The bad news: The same regime controlled propaganda drivel will still be pumped out by the computer AI… https://t.co/CiBL8vZIoG — Thomas (@posativnrg1120) September 28, 2023

Ah, Rolling Stone. Nothing says 1960s-era rock rebellion like running interference for current-day MKUltra. — Working Class of the Coding Class (@DozTk421) September 28, 2023

Yes, we've covered this.

Love the incongruity. "Flowers in Your Hair" rag reveals plot by Jewish Orthodox female SM influencer and seasoned ex-State Department operative with a link to the X-files to obliterate censorship by Very Good People Indeed. — Julian Siegel 🍁🇨🇦 🇮🇱 🇲🇽 (@vivayo_can) September 28, 2023

We could not have said it better ourselves.

“Twitter files, […] communications that conservatives believe demonstrated…”



Ignore a district judge and three appeal judges, in the lawsuit built on them and similar communications, who cares. Just a conservative belief. — Anarresian 🐱 (@anarresian) September 28, 2023

There was a time when Rolling Stone could appeal to the intelligent mind. Jan Wenner was, in fact, pretty faithful to the cause of counter-culture to the point where he had the legendary P. J. O'Rourke write a column in the magazine. Today's crop of journalists don't really bring much to the table except for their fervent willingness to do or say anything to further their cause.

Oh well, we still have our Clapton records and memories, let's enjoy it.

***

