We need a DEI swatter - Libs of TikTok exposes racist 'microaggression' video

Gordon Kushner  |  6:30 PM on September 27, 2023
Twitchy

It's emotionally exhausting being a marginalized person. Waking up every morning knowing that out there, just beyond your bowl of Cheerios, is a hulking White Supremacy just waiting to bring you down. They will compliment you on your accent, try to be nice and mind their own business. This is what progressives call 'Microaggressions' and Libs of TikTok found a training video to illustrate how each little microaggression is a tiny mosquito bite that, taken together, justifies exploding in righteous rage.

Remember kids, there is good racism and there's bad racism and the good one is whatever the Progressive Left approves of.

Those who don't study history are doomed to repeat it. Those who do make excuses why it's different this time.

'It's not white people, it's microaggressions that only white people commit because they're white! What are you, a snowflake?'

Let's smash Extrovert Supremacy!

Cue the crying pollution Indian video.

It must be an Ivy League, affluent liberal woman thing. 

As mentioned above, this kind of racism is a hobby of mostly affluent, liberal whites. Most of us live in Tintin's world.

This is one of the unintended consequences. One might argue that it's an intended consequence because these programs seem to be run by deeply unhappy people. And besides, it's called the Grievance Industry for a reason.

p.s. The Sarcasticat did its homework and makes a good case for not piling on the superintendent. 

***

