We need a DEI swatter - Libs of TikTok exposes racist 'microaggression' video

It's emotionally exhausting being a marginalized person. Waking up every morning knowing that out there, just beyond your bowl of Cheerios, is a hulking White Supremacy just waiting to bring you down. They will compliment you on your accent, try to be nice and mind their own business. This is what progressives call 'Microaggressions' and Libs of TikTok found a training video to illustrate how each little microaggression is a tiny mosquito bite that, taken together, justifies exploding in righteous rage.

Staff at @isd721 reportedly had a professional development training which included this bizarre and racist video comparing white people to mosquitoes.



Source: https://t.co/uXE7kiSM1O pic.twitter.com/aNjF6d4phO — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) September 27, 2023

Good thing racism and comparing people of one race to insects has never led to any tragic outcomes.



This not-so-subtle video even shows the white people... I mean "mosquitos" being burned alive.



What's the worst that could happen? https://t.co/Zg5oDZxAew — Jason Howerton (@jason_howerton) September 27, 2023

Remember kids, there is good racism and there's bad racism and the good one is whatever the Progressive Left approves of.

In Rwanda, the Hutu called the Tutsi "cockroaches".



Is genocide really in our future? https://t.co/dRNZhiNyYk — The Leaky Spigot (@TheLeakySpigot) September 27, 2023

Those who don't study history are doomed to repeat it. Those who do make excuses why it's different this time.

'It's not white people, it's microaggressions that only white people commit because they're white! What are you, a snowflake?'

I ask people where they are from all the time.



The only downside is sometimes they want to talk your ear off with their life story.



People like to talk about themselves. https://t.co/ZgKk4WC0wb — Florida Man V - Chapelle/Rogan 2024 (@FloridaManV) September 27, 2023

Let's smash Extrovert Supremacy!

My favorite part is where the Insensitive Mosquito insists on keeping the Redskins name. https://t.co/02e6WGZx9S — Tim Graham (@TimJGraham) September 27, 2023

Cue the crying pollution Indian video.

Never once in my life have I ever witnessed a white person asked a black person if they can touch their hair https://t.co/RBXBdq7UUb — Normal Man Online (President Darryl) (@EvilModeEngaged) September 27, 2023

It must be an Ivy League, affluent liberal woman thing.

As mentioned above, this kind of racism is a hobby of mostly affluent, liberal whites. Most of us live in Tintin's world.

“your hair is so pretty” don’t worry-i will never say that again🤦🏼‍♀️ — Keri Lynn (@kerilynnNY) September 27, 2023

This is one of the unintended consequences. One might argue that it's an intended consequence because these programs seem to be run by deeply unhappy people. And besides, it's called the Grievance Industry for a reason.

p.s. The Sarcasticat did its homework and makes a good case for not piling on the superintendent.

"New Prague Superintendent Andrew Vollmuth told Alpha News a different 'version of the video' than the one Alpha News provided him with 'was shown to our district staff... Vollmuth did not respond to repeated follow-up inquiries.'"



I went through @andrewvollmuth's timeline back… — The Sarcasticat (@TheSarcasticist) September 27, 2023

