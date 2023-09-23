Lavish banquet at Versailles from the 'let them eat bugs' crowd

Let's face it. We love celebrity. We love pomp and lavish lifestyles. We are peasants. How else can you explain why the very people who constantly tell us to live more simply, pay a fortune for gasoline and to eat bugs do the opposite and we watch slack-jawed like kids pressing their noses against the toy store window?

Last night's banquet for King Charles 🇬🇧 and Macron 🇫🇷 at the Palace of Versailles. They are pushing carbon-zero and “eat ze bugs” agenda for you, but not for them...pic.twitter.com/XUuylR1rkw — Dr. Eli David (@DrEliDavid) September 22, 2023

What's that? Twitchy is supposed to be a fun site? Apologies, let's get onto the hilarious mockery.

We should all have dinners like this. Life is wonderful and enjoying extravagances is nothing to be ashamed of. But doing this while pushing austerity for the peasants makes you the ultimate hypocrite. https://t.co/stiz68bzPP — Dr. Matthew M. Wielicki (@MatthewWielicki) September 23, 2023

Whoops, last bitter post. Moving on ...

These preachy elites are acting like they're at Versai— https://t.co/7FqP7CLavN — NeverTweet (@LOLNeverTweet) September 23, 2023

Come on, that was funny too!

Just like how their farts don't release any methane or sulphur, their breathing doesn't release any carbon dioxide.



Just remember, people: These are the ones that leftists are protecting, yet claim they're "for the working class".



It'd be funny, if it wasn't so sad. https://t.co/ZcR1RaxBHh — Mutated Primate (@WLinkan) September 23, 2023

Farts! (giggle, snort)

Now that's what a carbon footprint looks like... pic.twitter.com/AV6i3auaHe — 👁️BigBroKnows👁️ (@panos941) September 22, 2023

Picture, one thousand words, etc.

Boy am I glad their fighting climate change! Anyway 98 99 1$ pic.twitter.com/ZWoHd3CjGg — Shaw Gondorff (@GondorffShaw) September 22, 2023

So in conclusion.

Is it too much to ask them to just leave us the fvck alone? They can have their lavish banquets and let us all live our ordinary lives just fine, but NOOOoooo. https://t.co/To56PjrjxA — Please put down the crazy (@JosieLe62818667) September 22, 2023

Please excuse us, we're off to fire up the gas stove and cook up some 100% USDA grade beef. If you need us, we'll be tailgating at the huge Ford F-150.

