Lavish banquet at Versailles from the 'let them eat bugs' crowd

Gordon Kushner  |  12:25 PM on September 23, 2023
Twitchy

Let's face it. We love celebrity. We love pomp and lavish lifestyles. We are peasants. How else can you explain why  the very people who constantly tell us to live more simply, pay a fortune for gasoline and to eat bugs do the opposite and we watch slack-jawed like kids pressing their noses against the toy store window?

What's that? Twitchy is supposed to be a fun site? Apologies, let's get onto the hilarious mockery.

Whoops, last bitter post. Moving on ...

Come on, that was funny too!

Farts! (giggle, snort)

justmindy
Picture, one thousand words, etc.

So in conclusion.

Please excuse us, we're off to fire up the gas stove and cook up some 100% USDA grade beef. If you need us, we'll be tailgating at the huge Ford F-150.

***

