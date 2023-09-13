A deep dive into the legal issues surrounding the Susanna Gibson scandal
Hilarious 'affirm your child's pirate identity' thread points out our absurd era

Gordon Kushner  |  6:00 AM on September 13, 2023
Lefteris Pitarakis

We hadn't heard of Stephanie Winn (@SomeTherapist) before but are delighted to have discovered her. 

If your child comes out to you as a pirate, you should celebrate! It's wonderful news that he's discovered his true self. Plus, his coming out means he trusts you with the privilege of knowing something sacred and ineffable he discovered deep within himself. Make sure he feels affirmed in his identity by swiftly offering to schedule the soonest available appointment with your friendly neighborhood pediatric surgeon.  After all, how does the small cost of eye and hand removal surgeries compare to a lifetime of happiness living as his authentic identity? It's really a big fat nothingburger, so don't make it into a big deal! Most of all, be sure to ignore any haters who try to make you second guess your child's identity by talking about how piracy is "trending," or even worse, "contagious," like some sort of illness. Rest assured, social context has nothing to do with your kid's innermost sense that he needs a hook-hand! Child psychiatrists agree: he surely discovered this from a deep well of Truth within his precious wise old soul.

Not just good advice, but a treasure chest of satire!

Others were quick to offer sound conventional wisdom.

Security cam footage surfaces of woman stealing bread to feed her family
Brett T.

You want to be an affirming parent, don't you?

Whelp, we are already spawning off new identities. Just pray that pirate vampire furries doesn't become a thing.

Dr. Faushay weighs in.

Here's a parent with empathy and compassion!

All the moms at the book club applauded and applauded.

We feel your pain brother. We really do.

This poster is apparently part of a larger series.

It's almost as if there's a theme going on here ...

***

