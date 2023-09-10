Read about the legal challenge to Gov. Grisham’s unconstitutional gun ban
Oilfield Rando invites us to remember the overblown Covid enforcement

Gordon Kushner  |  4:30 PM on September 10, 2023
Twitchy

It is not hard to remember the great Covid hysteria of 2020-2022. Our media grimly shared all the worst-case scenarios, horrid creatures known as 'Covid influencers' were paid by various governments to hit social media with horror stories and #wearthemask hashtags and then there were the weak-minded drones. They were the ordinary people who bought into the hysteria 100%. Both online and in real life, these misguided people shouted at other people for not masking their children or walking the wrong way down the one-way grocery store aisle.

Well, we should never forget this because maybe we will all act a little less irrational and gullible next time.

NOTE: The first version of Covid was particularly virulent and we had no idea what to expect. Reasonable caution was called for. The insanity was how they dragged it on for two years, well into much weaker variants.

Anyway, Twitchy favorite, Oilfield Rando invited us to contribute to the most egregious examples of overreach.

Who could forget the Comorbidity Twins, Officers Unk and Chunk?

The 'we have to do something' crowd certainly did something. The results were often really silly.

Acme Personal Standing Tents did, however fared well during the pandemic.

It was a golden moment for attention-seeking charlatans, though. So we got that going for us, which is nice.

Read about the legal challenge to Gov. Grisham's unconstitutional gun ban
Aaron Walker

What inspired us most was the courageous and sincere lead-by-example actions of the lockdowns' greatest advocates.

That's Nancy Pelosi getting the 'Executive Privilege' Special at the salon.

For those who love power, there's a spectrum that runs from 'Petty Third-World Dictator' down to 'Lawn Length Enforcement Karen' at you local Homeowner's Association. 'Unelected Bureaucrat is there, near the bottom, just below 'third-grade teacher who should have retired 15 years ago'.

Wouldn't you have loved to be a fly on the wall for this committee meeting?

This was one of the most iconic visuals.

We can't end this piece on such a glum note. So here you go.

Heh!

***

