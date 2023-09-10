Oilfield Rando invites us to remember the overblown Covid enforcement

It is not hard to remember the great Covid hysteria of 2020-2022. Our media grimly shared all the worst-case scenarios, horrid creatures known as 'Covid influencers' were paid by various governments to hit social media with horror stories and #wearthemask hashtags and then there were the weak-minded drones. They were the ordinary people who bought into the hysteria 100%. Both online and in real life, these misguided people shouted at other people for not masking their children or walking the wrong way down the one-way grocery store aisle.

Well, we should never forget this because maybe we will all act a little less irrational and gullible next time.

NOTE: The first version of Covid was particularly virulent and we had no idea what to expect. Reasonable caution was called for. The insanity was how they dragged it on for two years, well into much weaker variants.

Anyway, Twitchy favorite, Oilfield Rando invited us to contribute to the most egregious examples of overreach.

Let’s do some engagement farming.



What’s your favorite image from the first round of covid enforcement?



Mine is from the raid on the bar that committed the crime of staying open. pic.twitter.com/ORRpLMmCnY — Oilfield Rando (@Oilfield_Rando) September 7, 2023

Who could forget the Comorbidity Twins, Officers Unk and Chunk?

Meal Team Six is certainly up there, but this is still the Covid Rembrandt. pic.twitter.com/x7gQ5DfMVs — Nate W. Ewing (@realNateEwing) September 7, 2023

The 'we have to do something' crowd certainly did something. The results were often really silly.

Acme Personal Standing Tents did, however fared well during the pandemic.

This freak in Florida. pic.twitter.com/LMugqu0Pjt — LG in AZ (@myfoureyedtribe) September 8, 2023

It was a golden moment for attention-seeking charlatans, though. So we got that going for us, which is nice.

Newsom at the French Laundry pic.twitter.com/Y8xbygkZmA — End Woke Supremacy #TeamSanity (@Genesis19_24) September 7, 2023

What inspired us most was the courageous and sincere lead-by-example actions of the lockdowns' greatest advocates.

That's Nancy Pelosi getting the 'Executive Privilege' Special at the salon.

For those who love power, there's a spectrum that runs from 'Petty Third-World Dictator' down to 'Lawn Length Enforcement Karen' at you local Homeowner's Association. 'Unelected Bureaucrat is there, near the bottom, just below 'third-grade teacher who should have retired 15 years ago'.

Wouldn't you have loved to be a fly on the wall for this committee meeting?

How about when they decided what you could and couldn't purchase to feed yourself. pic.twitter.com/qzdyvY5DRS — Pliney (@PlineyThe) September 7, 2023

This is burned into my mind and turned me into the certified professional cop hater that I am today. This is the woman who was choked out over not wearing a mask by a cop. pic.twitter.com/mv3ArmPEeC — Angela the skeptic 👀🦖 (@MassSkeptic) September 7, 2023

Lone paddle boarder arrested in Malibu. pic.twitter.com/TOHtGeDdQG — Lady Liberty (@WeDidItOnce) September 7, 2023

This was one of the most iconic visuals.

We can't end this piece on such a glum note. So here you go.

When the cops show up at the beach to arrest the guy surf fishing, all by himself, only to discover its a mannequin. pic.twitter.com/FEEZ2jrLIx — Polybius Champion🐂💨 (@PolybiusChamp) September 7, 2023

Heh!

***

