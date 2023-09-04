Roseanne Barr reminds Rob Reiner 'free and fair' means voters pick (not just...
CNBC's 10 worst states list is an eyerolling left wing checklist

Gordon Kushner  |  12:30 PM on September 04, 2023
AP Photo/Mark Lennihan

Why are these states lacking in the eyes of the increasingly far-left NBC network? 

TL/DR; What is important for America is what's important to an aging Santa Cruz hipster journalist. IOW: DEI

Here, let's let them explain it. 

Life, Health and Inclusion [emphasis added] is one of the study’s ten categories of competitiveness. And this year, with the nationwide worker shortage so severe, the category is taking on increased importance in our methodology.

Remember "inclusion" doesn't actually measure real integration, it's bound to lip service in corporate mission statements and state laws that include such things as 'reproductive rights' 

Even the more objective metrics are tainted by leftist values. 

We rate each state’s utility infrastructure including the condition of drinking water and wastewater systems, the reliability of the electrical grid, and the availability of renewable energy. And we measure each state’s sustainability in the face of climate change, looking at the risk of flooding, wildfires, and extreme weather.

This survey and article serves as an "aren't you lucky to live in high-tax state that celebrates your genitals" for folks in New Jersey, California and Massachusetts. It also shows how the MS in NBC has infected all their properties. And hey, if that appeals to you, awesome! It really is awful here in flyover.

Holy water to vampires.

We've heard rumors that N*zis are blocking I-95 south and will hit you with a rubber mallet if you say gay. It's not worth it!

Tennessee represent!

We see you Arkansas.

Hoosiers know. But should really keep their mouth shut about it.

In summary, yes. The corporate press in its current state is less concerned with informing than with peddling its left-wing flavor of reality. They look you in the eye and tell you that these states are awful as the migration of literally tens of thousands of people prove they are full of it. Don't believe your lying eyes, trust us.

Heh! On brand for CNBC!

Old and busted: avoid the west, they're decadent!

The new hotness: avoid the south, they're not decadent!

NOTE: the actual article is from July 2023. That's the only thing incorrect.

***

