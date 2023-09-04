CNBC's 10 worst states list is an eyerolling left wing checklist

CNBC just released their list of the top 10 “worst states” to live in the US.



Florida, Arkansas, Tennessee, Indiana, Missouri, Alabama, South Carolina, Louisiana, Oklahoma, Texas — Hodgetwins (@hodgetwins) September 4, 2023

Why are these states lacking in the eyes of the increasingly far-left NBC network?

TL/DR; What is important for America is what's important to an aging Santa Cruz hipster journalist. IOW: DEI

Here, let's let them explain it.

Life, Health and Inclusion [emphasis added] is one of the study’s ten categories of competitiveness. And this year, with the nationwide worker shortage so severe, the category is taking on increased importance in our methodology.

Remember "inclusion" doesn't actually measure real integration, it's bound to lip service in corporate mission statements and state laws that include such things as 'reproductive rights'

Even the more objective metrics are tainted by leftist values.

We rate each state’s utility infrastructure including the condition of drinking water and wastewater systems, the reliability of the electrical grid, and the availability of renewable energy. And we measure each state’s sustainability in the face of climate change, looking at the risk of flooding, wildfires, and extreme weather.

This survey and article serves as an "aren't you lucky to live in high-tax state that celebrates your genitals" for folks in New Jersey, California and Massachusetts. It also shows how the MS in NBC has infected all their properties. And hey, if that appeals to you, awesome! It really is awful here in flyover.

Holy water to vampires.

Can confirm Florida sucks, do not come https://t.co/TGHyTP7i7c — Suzooooo (@Suzoo305) September 4, 2023

We've heard rumors that N*zis are blocking I-95 south and will hit you with a rubber mallet if you say gay. It's not worth it!

Yes. This is correct. TN, FL et all are horrendous. Don’t move to any of them. The northeast and CA are winning every day. 🫣 https://t.co/VLhY97z03a — Tennessee Freedom (@TNFreedom21) September 4, 2023

Tennessee represent!

Arkansas should be listed number one if you are moving out of California lock your doors and keep your windows closed and don’t stop until you get to Memphis Tennessee https://t.co/HjcSsz4qCC — Dirty B’s (@brianPr86073081) September 4, 2023

We see you Arkansas.

Indiana made the list, now I for sure know they are fake news clowns.

Gotta love a red state 🔥 https://t.co/pyxqwczobd — Denny Brandenberger (@DennisBrandenb4) September 4, 2023

Hoosiers know. But should really keep their mouth shut about it.

This is why you never listen to mainstream media. It is corrupt. These are the most anti-woke states in the U.S. and the most red, conservative states. How could you ever place Florida, Texas and Tennessee on this list? The blue state woke leftists are running to live there. https://t.co/8VrNz05Dir — Rob Anderson (@RobnHood9090) September 4, 2023

In summary, yes. The corporate press in its current state is less concerned with informing than with peddling its left-wing flavor of reality. They look you in the eye and tell you that these states are awful as the migration of literally tens of thousands of people prove they are full of it. Don't believe your lying eyes, trust us.

Heh! On brand for CNBC!

I grew up in a communist country. I remember propaganda officials would release a similar list as well as travel advisories. Want to guess where the countries were located? 😉 — Elon’s DISTANT cousin (@elon_cousin) September 4, 2023

Old and busted: avoid the west, they're decadent!

The new hotness: avoid the south, they're not decadent!

NOTE: the actual article is from July 2023. That's the only thing incorrect.

***

