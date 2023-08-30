Five pro-life activists thrown in jail by the Justice Department
Libs of TikTok: San Diego United SD gives students option to hide 'authentic'...
CNN to try live streaming again with CNN Max
Maui's police chief was incident commander at 2017 Las Vegas shooting
Rep. James Comer seeks records on Hunter Biden's Air Force Two flights
California suing school district for outing transgender students to their parents
NBC News says Ron DeSantis' policies toward the black community are facing new...
Brian Krassenstein cheers as the UN uses climate change to erode sovereignty
Sen. Tommy Tuberville 'freezing Biden's slate of woke nominees'
Jesse Waters sorts through leaked Biden pseudonym emails as Nat'l Archives stonewalling in...
CBS tries provoking fight between Trump and DeSantis over Hurricane Idalia
Gov. Ron DeSantis lays it out: 'You loot, we shoot'
Peter Doocy's 'off the top rope' question for KJP did NOT seem to...
Casey DeSantis shared an oak fell on the Governor's Mansion ... but everyone...

Hilarious reactions to Chaya Raichik's caption contest --> 'I died and am in Hell'

Gordon Kushner  |  8:30 PM on August 30, 2023
Twitchy

Libs of TikTok creator, Chaya Raichik got her hands on this photo. In places like Vogue and HuffPo this is some serious upper-class elite 'don't you wish you were here' types, this is impressive.

For us Twitter (X) regulars, it's like being stuck in an elevator on a 103 F day with the Carlton Middle School spirit squad. Admit it, you are thinking of how long it would take to chew your arm off to escape.

So Chaya posed this nightmare scenario:

And the respondents didn't disappoint.

She's not alone.

See? Even atheists now believe in hell.

We don't recall this being a multiple-choice, Carla.

We found the common thread. Hate in the name of Love.

On the other hand, Magills found the difference.

Recommended

Peter Doocy's 'off the top rope' question for KJP did NOT seem to please some WH journos
Doug P.

Still haven't learned about 'anti-racists' yet, eh? You sweet summer child.

That movie when you bolt upright in your bed from a nightmare only to realize that you are in a nightmare within a nightmare.

Yeah we noticed too. Even under the Covid mask to protect her from her fragile health. Oh wait.

Now we understand the villain's motivation. Piss off, Neo.

***

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership!


Tags: KATHY GRIFFIN TAYLOR LORENZ LIBS OF TIK TOK DYLAN MULVANEY

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Peter Doocy's 'off the top rope' question for KJP did NOT seem to please some WH journos
Doug P.
Jesse Waters sorts through leaked Biden pseudonym emails as Nat'l Archives stonewalling intensifies
Doug P.
Maui's police chief was incident commander at 2017 Las Vegas shooting
Brett T.
Libs of TikTok: San Diego United SD gives students option to hide 'authentic' gender or name from parents
Amy
Gov. Ron DeSantis lays it out: 'You loot, we shoot'
Brett T.
CNN to try live streaming again with CNN Max
Brett T.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Most Popular
Peter Doocy's 'off the top rope' question for KJP did NOT seem to please some WH journos Doug P.