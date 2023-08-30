Hilarious reactions to Chaya Raichik's caption contest --> 'I died and am in Hell'

Libs of TikTok creator, Chaya Raichik got her hands on this photo. In places like Vogue and HuffPo this is some serious upper-class elite 'don't you wish you were here' types, this is impressive.

For us Twitter (X) regulars, it's like being stuck in an elevator on a 103 F day with the Carlton Middle School spirit squad. Admit it, you are thinking of how long it would take to chew your arm off to escape.

So Chaya posed this nightmare scenario:

You wake up in middle of the night from a bad dream and this is the first thing you see. What’s your first thought? pic.twitter.com/lj8kJOccLa — Chaya Raichik (@ChayaRaichik10) August 30, 2023

And the respondents didn't disappoint.

I died and went to Hell — Christina Pushaw 🐊 🇺🇸 (@ChristinaPushaw) August 30, 2023

She's not alone.

I've been sent to hell — Sandy Johnson (@Raidersandy) August 30, 2023

I died and am in hell!😎😮👊🏼 — Joe G (@JoeFla4) August 30, 2023

See? Even atheists now believe in hell.

#NoThanksIdRather tango with a colony of pit vipers. — #Nats Fan Carla (@LibertyBelleCJL) August 30, 2023

We don't recall this being a multiple-choice, Carla.

All those bitter bitter women in one place. YIKES!! Who did they slaughter in Kathy's basement? The hate in this room must be palpable. — Misty (@Itsraining2) August 30, 2023

We found the common thread. Hate in the name of Love.

On the other hand, Magills found the difference.

Where’s all the black people at? — X Finds (@X_Finds) August 30, 2023

Still haven't learned about 'anti-racists' yet, eh? You sweet summer child.

I’m about to be sacrificed to the angry god of feminism — ScooterMcGavin (@oncue67) August 30, 2023

That movie when you bolt upright in your bed from a nightmare only to realize that you are in a nightmare within a nightmare.

Of course, Taylor Lorenz is there. — Ryan (@rcam_tv) August 30, 2023

Yeah we noticed too. Even under the Covid mask to protect her from her fragile health. Oh wait.

Plz put me back in the matrix — Michael Todd (@D1553nt3r) August 30, 2023

Now we understand the villain's motivation. Piss off, Neo.

***

