Bob Barker passes at 99 and the sweet homages pour in

The much loved Price is Right gameshow host Bob Barker passed away at 99 years old. For many of us, he was what we watched when we were home sick from school. For others, he was a tireless animal rights activist who would admonish viewers to spay or neuter your pet at the end of every show. And for a few, he was the icon of American culture who smacked the crap out of Adam Sandler in 'Happy Gilmore'.

And let's not forget that Barker served as a navy pilot in World War II.

#RIP Bob Barker who passed away today at the age of 99. The former THE PRICE IS RIGHT host served as a naval aviator during WWII, flying 8 different aircraft including the Wildcat and Corsair. pic.twitter.com/TLferrnyGR — U.S. Naval Institute (@NavalInstitute) August 26, 2023

Many friends paid him their respects

If you only think of Bob Barker as a world famous game show host, you are missing his greatest contribution. He was a leading advocate for animal rights. His love of our furry friends inspired compassionate movements all over the world, and we humans were better for it. #RIP pic.twitter.com/12y0bEr5f3 — James Woods (@RealJamesWoods) August 26, 2023

The man. The myth. The best. Such a sweet funny guy to hang out with. Loved talking to him. Loved laughing with him. Loved him kicking the crap out of me. He will be missed by everyone I know! Heartbreaking day. Love to Bob always and his family! Thanks for all you gave us! pic.twitter.com/hhZvYAQUK3 — Adam Sandler (@AdamSandler) August 26, 2023

One of the nicest things I ever heard in showbusiness was Bob Barker saying, “I moved to Hollywood to be an actor and the only person who ever let me do it was Adam Sandler!”

This scene with them was and will always be absolutely hilarious!

God bless you, Bob https://t.co/5kKt0EM81x — Rob Schneider (@RobSchneider) August 26, 2023

I'm sad that Bob Barker is gone but I'm also glad that he and Betty White get to be reunited and talk over old times. They were always both such incredible advocates for animals. ￼🥺Thank you both for all you did. pic.twitter.com/5niUVdVhY3 — Samuel Wlodawski (@samwlodawski) August 26, 2023

A friend once said we must cross a bridge to heaven guarded by every animal we had ever encountered... What a beautiful welcome Bob Barker is having today if that’s true.



Wonderful neighbor for 4 decades, rest in peace. — RUTH BUZZI (@Ruth_A_Buzzi) August 26, 2023

RIP Bob Barker. The GOAT game show host, hilarious actor, and generous human being. pic.twitter.com/KAevwAihPC — Louis KC (@notlouisck) August 26, 2023

RIP Bob Barker.

