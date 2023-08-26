Even Rep. Ilhan Omar is taken with Donald Trump's mugshot
Bob Barker passes at 99 and the sweet homages pour in

Gordon Kushner  |  6:30 PM on August 26, 2023

The much loved Price is Right gameshow host Bob Barker passed away at 99 years old. For many of us, he was what we watched when we were home sick from school. For others, he was a tireless animal rights activist who would admonish viewers to spay or neuter your pet at the end of every show. And for a few, he was the icon of American culture who smacked the crap out of Adam Sandler in 'Happy Gilmore'.

And let's not forget that Barker served as a navy pilot in World War II.

Many friends paid him their respects

We have no idea how this last one got here. Regardless, RIP Bob Barker.

***

