Deputy Secretary of Defense wants our armed forces to be prepared - for Climate Change

What is with these people? Disney will stick to their woke messaging no matter how many billions it may cost them and, even more concerning, the highest levels of our armed forces are committed to ... not winning wars.

Can military academy cadets help the @usarmy become more resilient in the face of climate change? I just spoke with young creative minds at @WestPoint_USMA who are tackling the challenge head-on. Innovation must come from all levels. We are always stronger as a team.… pic.twitter.com/xTzPKrRIAN — Deputy Secretary of Defense Kathleen Hicks (@DepSecDef) August 22, 2023

Even as General Milley begrudgingly acknowledges that the military's woke messaging was hurting recruitment, the Biden Administration remains committed doubling down. At this point, we're willing to accept a conspiracy that Joe Biden's handlers are actually faculty at the U. C. Berkeley Che Guevara College of Anti-Imperialism.

We’re gonna lose a major war. https://t.co/sLVfAbTdqO — Jesse Kelly (@JesseKellyDC) August 22, 2023

War? Who wants that? They're messy and are bad for children and other living things!

Affluent white female liberals. The most destructive force on the planet. https://t.co/P5CQRU5fmH pic.twitter.com/GKaj2iSqWG — Oilfield Rando (@Oilfield_Rando) August 22, 2023

"Women are more empathetic and nurturing than men."

"Well, yeah. But ma'am, this is a battlefield."

Teach your kids to learn Mandarin now...



It will help them in the future... https://t.co/7cggjeFftv — 🍊 I Shame Liberals 🍊 (@NotAPajamaBoy) August 22, 2023

Let's just cut to the chase.

Purposes of the military:



✅ Kill people

✅ Break things

❌ Stop the climate from changing — 𝕯𝖊𝖆𝖙𝖍'𝖘 𝕲𝖚𝖎𝖓𝖊𝖆 𝕻𝖎𝖌 𝟒.𝟐 (@park_traffic) August 22, 2023

You know, I was thinking today about how much, deep down, I miss the military.



Thanks for reminding me that getting out was the smart decision. — The Butlerian Jihadi 🗡🚫🤖 (@part_time_spook) August 22, 2023

Can we bomb climate change? If not the military doesn’t need to worry about it. — Uri Goldsmith👑 (@UriGoldsmith) August 22, 2023

Well, yes but only if you use Equity!™ brand cluster munitions!

We are left wondering if Rome was sacked by the Goths while the Legions were in a mandatory Addressing Roman Privilege course.

***

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership!