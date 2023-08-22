President Biden isn't too sleepy to smile for some selfies with first responders
Deputy Secretary of Defense wants our armed forces to be prepared - for Climate Change

Gordon Kushner  |  4:30 PM on August 22, 2023
Twitchy

What is with these people? Disney will stick to their woke messaging no matter how many billions it may cost them and, even more concerning, the highest levels of our armed forces are committed to ... not winning wars. 

Even as General Milley begrudgingly acknowledges that the military's woke messaging was hurting recruitment, the Biden Administration remains committed doubling down. At this point, we're willing to accept a conspiracy that Joe Biden's handlers are actually faculty at the U. C. Berkeley Che Guevara College of Anti-Imperialism.

War? Who wants that? They're messy and are bad for children and other living things!

"Women are more empathetic and nurturing than men."

"Well, yeah. But ma'am, this is a battlefield."

Let's just cut to the chase.

Well, yes but only if you use Equity!™ brand cluster munitions!

We are left wondering if Rome was sacked by the Goths while the Legions were in a mandatory Addressing Roman Privilege course.

