George Takei knows why you might not support billions going to Ukraine - Russians

Former Star Trek actor and current Pez dispenser of borderline crazy leftist takes, George Takei, warns us about people who think Ukraine aid could be better spent elsewhere.

Pro tip: Whenever you see someone saying, “We could be spending that money on X instead of sending it to Ukraine” it probably originated from and was amplified by the Russians.



Be smarter out there. I know for some of you it’s hard. — George Takei (@GeorgeTakei) August 19, 2023

Takei's dilithium crystals seem to have been damaged in the warp of Hollywood politics.

"Be smarter out there," he admonishes as he can't generate enough mental capacity to understand that there's another position out there. "Believe what I say or you are a victim of Russian propaganda."

Poor Takei, like so many Hollywood figures, no one ever told him he's wrong or to maybe shut up and listen for a change. Fortunately, Twitter (X) exists, so he did get an opportunity to hear it regardless of whether he actually read it or not (We're opting to believe not).

We should spend more money on the people of Hawaii instead of Ukraine. — Safety Concerns (@Safety_Concerns) August 19, 2023

Thank you, Vladimir! Say hi to Moose and Squirrel!

You know Hawaii is the 50th state of the United States of America, right? — Kelkat (@Tweetytweeter63) August 19, 2023

Do not assume this is obvious.

OR — stick with me here — *it’s not our war*.

Let the Biden family, the Pelosi family, the Kerry family, and Romney family send *their* money to protect *their* interests.

One needn’t sympathize with Russia to be disgusted with flushing billions in taxpayer money down that hole,… — President Matt Cates (@Matt_Cates) August 19, 2023

As one gets older and more cynical, this becomes more obvious. How many hours did it take between ending the money sink that was Afghanistan and the money sink that is Ukraine begin?

True Americans wouldn't want their taxes invested into our own country, no sir, it must be crazy foreigners — George Alexopoulos (@GPrime85) August 19, 2023

Not in George's world.

Pro tip: Whenever you see washed up celebrities saying "Hurr durr, Russian propaganda, starve yourself to keep sending $$ to Ukraine" it probably originated from and was amplified by members of Epstein's Client list — Katy Savage (@AbsoluteKaty) August 19, 2023

Nice turnabout!

Pro tip: whenever George Takei opines on matters of geopolitical consequence—especially Ukraine—remind yourself he is just an actor who played Lieutenant Sulu on Star Trek, and not an expert on national security.



Be smarter out there. I know for some of you it’s hard. — Scott Ritter (@RealScottRitter) August 19, 2023

Ensign Sulu was a hero. This hurts.

South Carolinian here. We should be spending money on universal healthcare, free at the point of service, instead of sending it to Ukraine. https://t.co/PTD7msk6Gn — Sailor V (@Flat6forever) August 19, 2023

When you're getting flak from the left, George, you know it's bad. Remember when your side was against the military-industrial complex? Some still are and worse, you're a shill for them because it's fashionable.

Pro tip: Whenever you see someone saying, “everyone I disagree with is colluding with Russia” it probably originated from and was amplified by the pedophile Left.



Am I doing the ridiculous accusation thing right? https://t.co/8t5SOAEcJd — Fusilli Spock (@awstar11) August 19, 2023

Of course Spock would have the most logical take.

***

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership!