George Takei knows why you might not support billions going to Ukraine - Russians

Gordon Kushner  |  12:30 PM on August 19, 2023

Former Star Trek actor and current Pez dispenser of borderline crazy leftist takes, George Takei, warns us about people who think Ukraine aid could be better spent elsewhere.

Takei's dilithium crystals seem to have been damaged in the warp of Hollywood politics.

"Be smarter out there," he admonishes as he can't generate enough mental capacity to understand that there's another position out there. "Believe what I say or you are a victim of Russian propaganda."

Poor Takei, like so many Hollywood figures, no one ever told him he's wrong or to maybe shut up and listen for a change. Fortunately, Twitter (X) exists, so he did get an opportunity to hear it regardless of whether he actually read it or not (We're opting to believe not).

Thank you, Vladimir! Say hi to Moose and Squirrel!

Do not assume this is obvious.

As one gets older and more cynical, this becomes more obvious. How many hours did it take between ending the money sink that was Afghanistan and the money sink that is Ukraine begin?

Not in George's world.

Nice turnabout!

Ensign Sulu was a hero. This hurts.

When you're getting flak from the left, George, you know it's bad. Remember when your side was against the military-industrial complex? Some still are and worse, you're a shill for them because it's fashionable.

Of course Spock would have the most logical take.

***

