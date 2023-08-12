Biden superfan's defense & pic of 'good and decent family man' earns addendums
It's OK to oppose child trafficking

Gordon Kushner  |  12:10 PM on August 12, 2023
Courtesy of Angel Studios Inc.

In the ongoing saga of left-wing publications foaming at the mouth over 'The Sound of Freedom' and its very important anti-child trafficking message, comes the Trudeaupian version. Does it cover any new ground? No. Does it hit all the talking points? 100%

True, 'OK groomer' is now an insult used too often. But it is also a way to try and shame people who hold views that sexualizing children is no big deal or that somehow opposing something as horrific as child trafficking puts us on the slippery slope that ends with a right-wing Handmaid's Tale.

So let's take a look at the article.

It’s not really about me of course, and I’m in good company. Last month in Belleville, Ont., when Justin Trudeau was swarmed by a right-wing mob, one of the hysterical shouts clearly heard was that he was a child molester. It’s grotesque nonsense about the Prime Minister that swamps social media. In fact, there aren’t many politicians and activists on the left who haven’t been accused of this awful crime.

Narrator: it was about him and his political views.

And with a horribly convenient timing, a new movie, Sound of Freedom, is currently the talk of the far right. Jim Caviezel (who played Jesus in Mel Gibson’s The Passion of the Christ) stars as Tim Ballard, a former government agent who rescues children from sex traffickers. As the critic Sam Adams wrote perceptively for the online magazine Slate, it 'arrived in theatres surrounded by a cloud of innuendo put forth by its star and its noisiest right-wing supporters – conspiratorial insinuations about who doesn’t want this story to be told and what real-world traffickers are really up to.'

Biden superfan's defense & pic of 'good and decent family man' earns addendums
Doug P.

'Horribly convenient'. Hmmm. Sounds like a conspiracy theory. 

'Currently the talk of the far right'. Everything looks far right to those so far to the left they need binoculars to see the center. 

Never has the far right been so inclusive. We can now boast having lesbians who want women-only spaces, young people who don't want to be lectured at while playing a video game or watching a movie and many people on the center-left who want to push back on the excesses of the extreme side of their party.

Oh, and finally, 'Sam Adams wrote perceptively for the online magazine Slate' - LOL! 'Perceptively?' 'Slate?' Dude! Did we say 'LOL!'? LOL!

It’s particularly tragic as children increasingly suffer under a culture of poverty, food insecurity and forced migration. Ironically, those roaring about pedophile rings tend to ignore all of this and are often downright opposed to legislation that may help children. As well, child abuse and human trafficking are genuine issues and have to be taken extremely seriously; baseless and hateful hyperbole only worsens the situation.

And of course, what left-wing screed would be complete without the accusation that the right wing doesn't really care because they don't help the children?

The ratio speaks for itself.

Raise your hand if you're proud to be a right wing extremist.

Note what the the 'horror show' is. It's like walking in on Jefferey Toobin between Zoom calls and him shouting at you, "why are you obsessed with my genitals?"

Oh look, another far-right wingnut!

Seems like the author is guilty of what he's accusing the right of being. Shocked to hear this! Shocked!

Honestly, we'd like to write about more light-hearted stuff, but man (perxon), some awfulness can't go unchallenged.

***

