Ted Cruz calls out NBC's spin on 'Marxist lesbian' American Library Association president

Gordon Kushner  |  8:30 PM on August 10, 2023
AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana

Is there ever a news story that NBC won't land on the far-left side of? It's as if the 'MS' infected the 'NBC' part. So of course, when there was controversy around a far-left president of the American Library Association who is a self-described Marxist, we are treated to a story of her oppression at the hands of mean right-wingers in an era of censorship.

From NBC "News":

She said she wants to make sure that the LBGTQ community and Black people see themselves reflected in the books on their library shelves. And she’s planning to prepare libraries for the consequences of climate change, pointing to the severe flooding this summer in the Northeast. 

What's not to love? She checks all the boxes for the Progressive Ideal. Why in the world do we need another Randi Weingarten?

But some Republicans have focused on a single tweet Drabinski sent over a year ago to incite an effort to defund and abandon the ALA, the oldest and largest nonprofit trade organization for libraries.

Enter the villains who are calling her out for one single, solitary and innocent Tweet that she deleted. DELETED!

Right-wing activists have asserted that librarians following the ALA’s lead have been captured by a “woke” ideology, have labeled the organization “radical” and accused it of pushing a sexual agenda on children.

Remove the scare quotes around 'woke' and 'radical' and you have a perfectly honest and correct assertion.

Then Ted Cruz noticed their Tweet.

Note: When you scroll through a Ted Cruz post, you have to scroll down past all the boogers - those nasty, slimy hangers that can't wait to spam his TL with memes. But then you find the good stuff. With that, let's dive in.

Strong one right out of the gate!

Her identity. One is repulsive and ugly, and it's not the lesbian part.

Sir, that was so last week. Today's Democrats are saying the quiet part out loud while the moderates are afraid to speak up.

***

