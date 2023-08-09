Roseanne Barr is back and Twitter(X) is fun again

Roseanne Barr at some point has pissed everybody off and at another point was their hero. But when she came out for Trump, that was a crossed line that was just too much for her industry. Reviled and fired, Roseanne seemed to have disappeared from social media.
We are pleased to report she has returned and is even more cantankerous than ever.
August 8, 2023
Remember when Twitter was a place where celebrities were on Twitter and they would mingle with the normies? Ruth Buzzi, Pat Sajak, Rob Lowe, and others immediately come to mind. Well, we are getting our nostalgia itch scratched.
How good is it to have @therealroseanne on Twitter (X), raw, unafraid, owning weirdos, making you laugh, and spitting truth all day on this platform again?— Catturd ™ (@catturd2) August 5, 2023
Yes, and it's great that Roseanne is her same old outspoken self. If anything, she seems a little more outspoken this time around.
We didn't think that was possible.
We try to do our research here at Twitchy, but even we couldn't figure out what was going on here.
I’ve been doing the same with you, but more about how you manage to get laid.— Roseanne Barr (@therealroseanne) August 6, 2023
It appears to be a friendly feud.
Three words: loose meat sandwiches— Michael Malice (@michaelmalice) August 6, 2023
Or is it? Regardless, it is hilarious.
This is brilliant @therealroseanne .— The People's Cube (@ThePeoplesCube) August 8, 2023
Rosanne is like your aunt who was the first one to give you alcohol as a kid.
Yes, this is the vibe.
Roseanne Barr & Prime Time #99 Collab coming in hot!— Alex Stein #99 (@alexstein99) August 8, 2023
Stay tuned! pic.twitter.com/efp9yloaU5
We swear this is not a paid advertisement.
I couldn’t be more excited to start a show right here on X!@elonmusk has said that “Comedy is legal” on his site. We will certainly be taking advantage of that!— Roseanne Barr (@therealroseanne) August 4, 2023
Thank you to @officialpsq for standing up for the first amendment! 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/Zpsrj1sPLh
Thankfully, it looks like we'll be seeing a lot more of Roseanne.
***
