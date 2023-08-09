Roseanne Barr is back and Twitter(X) is fun again

Roseanne Barr at some point has pissed everybody off and at another point was their hero. But when she came out for Trump, that was a crossed line that was just too much for her industry. Reviled and fired, Roseanne seemed to have disappeared from social media.

We are pleased to report she has returned and is even more cantankerous than ever.

Remember when Twitter was a place where celebrities were on Twitter and they would mingle with the normies? Ruth Buzzi, Pat Sajak, Rob Lowe, and others immediately come to mind. Well, we are getting our nostalgia itch scratched.





How good is it to have @therealroseanne on Twitter (X), raw, unafraid, owning weirdos, making you laugh, and spitting truth all day on this platform again? — Catturd ™ (@catturd2) August 5, 2023

Yes, and it's great that Roseanne is her same old outspoken self. If anything, she seems a little more outspoken this time around.

We didn't think that was possible.

We try to do our research here at Twitchy, but even we couldn't figure out what was going on here.

I’ve been doing the same with you, but more about how you manage to get laid. — Roseanne Barr (@therealroseanne) August 6, 2023

It appears to be a friendly feud.

Three words: loose meat sandwiches — Michael Malice (@michaelmalice) August 6, 2023

Or is it? Regardless, it is hilarious.

This is brilliant @therealroseanne .

Rosanne is like your aunt who was the first one to give you alcohol as a kid. — The People's Cube (@ThePeoplesCube) August 8, 2023

Yes, this is the vibe.

Roseanne Barr & Prime Time #99 Collab coming in hot!



Stay tuned! pic.twitter.com/efp9yloaU5 — Alex Stein #99 (@alexstein99) August 8, 2023

We swear this is not a paid advertisement.

I couldn’t be more excited to start a show right here on X!@elonmusk has said that “Comedy is legal” on his site. We will certainly be taking advantage of that!



Thank you to @officialpsq for standing up for the first amendment! 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/Zpsrj1sPLh — Roseanne Barr (@therealroseanne) August 4, 2023

Thankfully, it looks like we'll be seeing a lot more of Roseanne.

***

