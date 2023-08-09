Researcher & ex climate change alarmist tells John Stossel how 'The Science' is...
BOOM! Ron DeSantis suspends another WOKE Soros backed DA and Leftists are BIG...
MSNBC to Joe Biden: Let Kamala off the bench -- hilarity ensues
A DC Councilman's plea for the National Guard conjures memories of an old...
In today's 'WTF is wrong with Biden' episode, he claims there are NINE...
Massachusetts governor declares state of emergency over illegal immigrants
The DNC openly praises Biden-Harris for violating the Constitution re: student loan debt
CNN passes on testimony from Gold Star families who say Biden lied to...
Bidenomics: Credit card balances are above $1 trillion for the first time
CNN's Dana Bash has never spoken to a Democrat who supports late-term abortions
Police in Oakland advise citizens to carry air horns
President to sit for an interview with The Weather Channel
Piers Morgan earns the (giggle, snort) wrath of Canadians
SNORT! Tampa Mayor Jane Castor's fishing trip wasn't all it CRACKED up to...

Roseanne Barr is back and Twitter(X) is fun again

Gordon Kushner  |  9:30 AM on August 09, 2023

Roseanne Barr at some point has pissed everybody off and at another point was their hero. But when she came out for Trump, that was a crossed line that was just too much for her industry. Reviled and fired, Roseanne seemed to have disappeared from social media.

We are pleased to report she has returned and is even more cantankerous than ever.

Remember when Twitter was a place where celebrities were on Twitter and they would mingle with the normies? Ruth Buzzi, Pat Sajak, Rob Lowe, and others immediately come to mind. Well, we are getting our nostalgia itch scratched.


Yes, and it's great that Roseanne is her same old outspoken self. If anything, she seems a little more outspoken this time around. 

We didn't think that was possible.

We try to do our research here at Twitchy, but even we couldn't figure out what was going on here. 

It appears to be a friendly feud.

Or is it? Regardless, it is hilarious.

Recommended

MSNBC to Joe Biden: Let Kamala off the bench -- hilarity ensues
RickRobinson

Yes, this is the vibe.

We swear this is not a paid advertisement. 

Thankfully, it looks like we'll be seeing a lot more of Roseanne.

***

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership!

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

MSNBC to Joe Biden: Let Kamala off the bench -- hilarity ensues
RickRobinson
BOOM! Ron DeSantis suspends another WOKE Soros backed DA and Leftists are BIG mad
justmindy
A DC Councilman's plea for the National Guard conjures memories of an old Tom Cotton op-ed
justmindy
In today's 'WTF is wrong with Biden' episode, he claims there are NINE Wonders of the World
justmindy
SNORT! Tampa Mayor Jane Castor's fishing trip wasn't all it CRACKED up to be
justmindy
Massachusetts governor declares state of emergency over illegal immigrants
Brett T.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Most Popular
MSNBC to Joe Biden: Let Kamala off the bench -- hilarity ensues RickRobinson