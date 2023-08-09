Black activists concerned people are 'weaponizing' a school principal's suicide against DE...
No charges for Sikh shop owners for viral beatdown on brazen shoplifter

Gordon Kushner  |  7:30 PM on August 09, 2023
Twitchy

There may yet be hope for California as Stockton mayor Kevin J. Lincoln declines to have the Sikh shop owners who administered instant justice on a shoplifter who brought in a trashcan to fill up with stolen merch. In a world of Soros DAs like New York City's Alvin Bragg who loves to prosecute people who defend themselves and others, this is a refreshing story.

First, let's review. You remember this right?

Well, the story gets better and better!

Ninja lawyer Harmeet Dhillon breaks the story.

Might it be most Americans - besides those who fancy themselves our moral betters in the media and progressive government - are getting a little sick of the reflexive move to defend the perpetrator?

The media response.

The rest-of-us response.

All signs point to 'yes'.

Glad you asked. In Gavin Newsom's world.

Thank you Christina! We had no idea that California was allowed to have Republican mayors.

***

