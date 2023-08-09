No charges for Sikh shop owners for viral beatdown on brazen shoplifter

There may yet be hope for California as Stockton mayor Kevin J. Lincoln declines to have the Sikh shop owners who administered instant justice on a shoplifter who brought in a trashcan to fill up with stolen merch. In a world of Soros DAs like New York City's Alvin Bragg who loves to prosecute people who defend themselves and others, this is a refreshing story.

First, let's review. You remember this right?

Compromise position: California can continue to permit shoplifting, but stores are allowed to have their own Danda The Assbeater to dispense justice. pic.twitter.com/E6aZ9dN3Jv — Jarvis (@jarvis_best) August 3, 2023

Well, the story gets better and better!

Ninja lawyer Harmeet Dhillon breaks the story.

I’m relieved @kevinjlincoln says the Stockton 7-11 Sikhs are not suspects. But just in case, I contacted them and, with the help of law student @trisdhaliwal and @jpdeol, helped them secure great legal counsel. If necessary, we are prepared to defend them fully! 🙏🏼🙏🏼 stay tuned! pic.twitter.com/hZKUnaKIwn — Harmeet K. Dhillon (@pnjaban) August 9, 2023

Might it be most Americans - besides those who fancy themselves our moral betters in the media and progressive government - are getting a little sick of the reflexive move to defend the perpetrator?

The media response.

Guy robs a 7-11 multiple times.



Police response time is glacial.



Staff beats the thief after government apparently quiet quit in its job.



But, the Modesto Bee @ModBee thinks the victim is at fault.https://t.co/QZhCA18mRB — Soquel by the Creek (@SoquelCreek) August 7, 2023

The rest-of-us response.

I really want to not like republicans. You make that impossible @pnjaban :). — Gagan Singh (@urbanturbanguy) August 9, 2023

My hope is that this will give everyone a boost in morale, that we can see something happen, respond quickly to it and spread the word about successes like this. We need to be reminded on a regular basis that we are not and have never been alone. — Helgrind3 (@Helgrind369) August 9, 2023

All signs point to 'yes'.

The world is backwards right now. In what alternate universe could what they did be wrong? — mom3 (@mom0south) August 9, 2023

Glad you asked. In Gavin Newsom's world.

Stockton Mayor Kevin Lincoln announces that the Sikh 7-Eleven store clerks seen on a viral video dispensing justice to a shoplifter are not being charged or investigated.



“Any investigation going forward is to hold accountable the individual who threatened and attempted to rob… pic.twitter.com/9Stwht2oLv — Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) August 9, 2023

Not surprised that Stockton Mayor is a Republican. California has some great Republicans; being subjected to constant insanity from the Democrat majorities can make some people more conservative. It happened to me... — Christina Pushaw 🐊 🇺🇸 (@ChristinaPushaw) August 9, 2023

Thank you Christina! We had no idea that California was allowed to have Republican mayors.

***

