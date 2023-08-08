Piers Morgan earns the (giggle, snort) wrath of Canadians

Piers Morgan has made a bunch of Canadians angry.

Stop laughing.

According to the Toronto Star:

English broadcaster and political gadfly Piers Morgan is feeling the wrath of Canadians after he took a shot at Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on X, the platform formerly known as Twitter.

The crime? Well, just look for yourself:

So glad I’m not Canadian. https://t.co/ZN5yUPyVf1 — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) August 6, 2023

The wrath came swiftly!

English broadcaster Piers Morgan is feeling the wrath of Canadians after he mocked Prime Minister Justin Trudeau for dressing in pink to watch the 'Barbie' movie with his son.https://t.co/jsvc3pmO0j — Toronto Star (@TorontoStar) August 7, 2023

Just remember this - Canadian wrath is only .73 per unit of American wrath.

No one gives a rats' arse what you think, you has-been.



Get stoofed. https://t.co/lHkhbV9kYe — NorthBelle🇨🇦🇿🇦CANADIENNE+LIBÉRAL SEULEMENT 💯! (@NorthBelle4) August 7, 2023

To be fair, there was some wrath. And if you're gonna troll like Morgan did, well, you're going to get a reaction. One might even say that he was seeking it out because the next day he tweeted this:

Wrath? I suspect most Canadians are with me on this one... https://t.co/BI3ZyFd8hX — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) August 7, 2023

The Barbie movie? Eh, whatever. Trudeau doing whatever this is? Probably some hybrid virtue signal/troll. It is outrageous or amusing? Let's go with amusing.

the "wrath of Canadians".... that's funny right there! — Tom Bonds (@Tombonds42) August 7, 2023

We wonder if it goes like this, 'I'm very sorry, but you suck!'

Piers can you describe what “feeling the wrath” feels like - are you able to cope & go on? 🤣🤣🤣 — DareW (@darewecan) August 7, 2023

Yes! Please tell us!

You have to understand that when someone at the Toronto Star refers to "most Canadians", they mean the ones that work in the building. — The Sarcasticat (@TheSarcasticist) August 8, 2023

Oh, so exactly like the American media.

How dare you! @piersmorgan 😂 pic.twitter.com/TCXD7gcn2l — Paulo!🇨🇦 🇵🇹 Common Sense not so common anymore (@nine0five) August 7, 2023

This one needs to be downloaded and kept in the 'Evergreen' file.

We think we could all use a big glass of Lighten Up Francis François.

***

