Piers Morgan earns the (giggle, snort) wrath of Canadians

Gordon Kushner  |  6:00 PM on August 08, 2023

Piers Morgan has made a bunch of Canadians angry.

Stop laughing.

According to the Toronto Star:

English broadcaster and political gadfly Piers Morgan is feeling the wrath of Canadians after he took a shot at Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on X, the platform formerly known as Twitter.

The crime? Well, just look for yourself:

The wrath came swiftly!

Just remember this - Canadian wrath is only .73 per unit of American wrath.

To be fair, there was some wrath. And if you're gonna troll like Morgan did, well, you're going to get a reaction. One might even say that he was seeking it out because the next day he tweeted this:

The Barbie movie? Eh, whatever. Trudeau doing whatever this is? Probably some hybrid virtue signal/troll. It is outrageous or amusing? Let's go with amusing.

We wonder if it goes like this, 'I'm very sorry, but you suck!'

Yes! Please tell us!

Oh, so exactly like the American media.

This one needs to be downloaded and kept in the 'Evergreen' file.

We think we could all use a big glass of Lighten Up Francis François.

***

