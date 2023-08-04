Song's about killing people are always wrong? Not so fast says the New York Times

Now that Twitter is X ... does that mean we need a new...
Gordon Kushner  |  5:30 PM on August 04, 2023
AP Photo/Mark Lennihan, File

There was a time when newspapers were respectable and reliable sources of information. We were treated to tales of Woodward and Bernstein chasing down a story doggedly. Journalists, according to the myth, would chase down a story no matter where it went and they were bound to a code of ethics that made their priority getting the "who, what, when, where and how" of a story right.

But sadly, they abandoned the pretense of objectivity and chose to show us who they really were.

Everyone knew since forever that the New York Times leaned left, but they were the gold standard of reporting - well according to their own fart-sniffing.

Remember a whole week ago when that country star Jason Aldean wrote a song that essentially called out the lawlessness of blue cities and by extension the Democratic leadership that literally puts the rights of violent criminals over the safety of their law-abiding citizens? Yeah, that really bothered them. So much so that they projected every bad motive onto Aldean. A tired yet effective tactic whenever liberal cultural dominance is threatened - and still owns the microphones.

Fun fact: "critics say" is a great way for journalists to inject themselves into a story. Ditto with "experts".

Anyway, this happened: the leader of South Africa's EFF party Julius Malema chanted a patriotic little song that featured this lyric, "Kill the Boer, kill the farmer".

Disgusting as that is, even more disgusting is the progressive media's reaction to it. The enlightened New York Times which was having the vapors about racist dogwhistles in Aldean's song were suddenly concerned with the nuance and running cover for a lyric that explicitly says "kill the Boer, kill the farmer". Oppression hierarchies, white supremacy and all that.

Yeah, we noticed.

Elon noticed and now you can see why the so-called elites hate him. 

Welcome to the new world of fashionable hate.

A helpful visual illustration.

As helpfully pointed out, this is not a new thing for the Times. Remember Sarah Jeong?

OK, just one more visual.

***

