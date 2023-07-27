Sam Bankman-Fried charge dropped by Biden's DOJ

The Justice Department agreed to drop charges of illegal campaign finance activity against Sam Bankman-Fried due to a technicality involving the extradition treaty between the United States and Bermuda.

BREAKING: The Department of ‘Justice’ has dropped the campaign finance charge against crypto scammer Sam Bankman-Fried.



Get close with the Washington Uniparty and they will protect you every time.



Shortly after the collapse of FTX last December, Bankman-Fried was charged with… pic.twitter.com/ZmiX3u5FKy — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) July 27, 2023

Fortunately he is not out of the woods yet. From the cited article.

Bankman-Fried, who has personally given millions of dollars to Democratic politicians and causes, including the 2020 campaign for President Joe Biden, will still be charged with seven counts related to wire fraud, securities fraud and money laundering. The FTX founder was originally indicted on eight charges in December.

That said, there seems to be a million reason$ our politicians, especially Democratic ones, have an interest in not getting tangled up in what whole "illegal campaign contribution" thing. It might reflect poorly on them or worse, make them have to give up the dirty money.

When you donate that much to Democrats, you can do whatever you want.https://t.co/wGuSCs5Tgj — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) July 27, 2023

"I want to party with this guy!"

- Hunter Biden, probably.

I am convinced that we are living through the same king-peasant dynamic as did those hundreds of years ago, except ours is hidden by modern technology. We assume that the “courts” and the “kings” could never be corrupt because we have accountability, but that’s far from true… — Jonah Landry (@JonahLandryAZ) July 27, 2023

It's been a thing for a while, but thanks to the Information Age and Twitter, it gets out. But instead of, you know, doing the right thing, they just do it in full view of the rest of us. We suppose that's an inevitable side-effect of never being held to account.

Wait, wasn't Dinesh D'Souza charged and convicted of Campaign Finance violations? Where is equal justice under the law? Simple question. — Justin Fiedler (@marmaggs) July 27, 2023

Oh yeah. What about that?

His name is BANK MAN FREED for God's sake. This entire FTX failure was a scam from the start. It's comical and right in our faces. — BitcoinBull-TX (@BrianCl49635640) July 27, 2023

LOL! Right? How did we not see this? Wait, this is a joke, right?

The difference between him and Bernie Madoff is that He stole from YOU and Bernie Madoff stole from THEM. 👍 https://t.co/YBNXta2LcY — SemperReloaded (@SlaughteringIt) July 27, 2023

Watch this one closely. Either there is a consistent standard of justice or we are a banana republic.

