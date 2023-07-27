Sam Bankman-Fried charge dropped by Biden's DOJ

OMG! Rep. Nancy Mace's TMI at the Prayer Breakfast is jaw dropping (Watch)
Gordon Kushner  |  5:26 PM on July 27, 2023
Townhall Media

The Justice Department agreed to drop charges of illegal campaign finance activity against Sam Bankman-Fried due to a technicality involving the extradition treaty between the United States and Bermuda.

Fortunately he is not out of the woods yet. From the cited article.

Bankman-Fried, who has personally given millions of dollars to Democratic politicians and causes, including the 2020 campaign for President Joe Biden, will still be charged with seven counts related to wire fraud, securities fraud and money laundering. The FTX founder was originally indicted on eight charges in December.

That said, there seems to be a million reason$ our politicians, especially Democratic ones, have an interest in not getting tangled up in what whole "illegal campaign contribution" thing. It might reflect poorly on them or worse, make them have to give up the dirty money.

"I want to party with this guy!"

- Hunter Biden, probably.

