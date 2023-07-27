OMG! Rep. Nancy Mace's TMI at the Prayer Breakfast is jaw dropping (Watch)

So this happened ...

Nancy Mace at Tim Scott's prayer breakfast:



"I woke up this morning at 7, Patrick my fiancé tried to pull me by my waist in bed and I was like 'no baby we don't have time for that this morning' I gotta get to the prayer breakfast... He can wait. I'll see him later tonight." pic.twitter.com/LzAJ5M84P1 — Greg Price (@greg_price11) July 27, 2023

She did follow it up with a "little TMI". But Nancy, a "prayer breakfast"? Even if it's a nominal prayer breakfast to a non-specific Entity of your choice, we don't think this is what you might share. Prayer Mimosa Brunch, maybe.

We're not the prudish, fainting-couch types here at Twitchy. In fact, we are quite amused. And look. If you're a red-blooded conservative man, you've probably had an impure thought about smokeshow Rep. Nancy Mace. Work that out with your Priest, Rabbi, Imam or Pastor.

But we know what you're here for - the reaction Tweets. So let's get to it!

Honestly props to Nancy Mace. Can't imagine the self discipline it took to choose Tim Scott over sex. — Greg Price (@greg_price11) July 27, 2023

Spit take worthy.

A picture is really worth a thousand words.

Public Speaking 102: understand the purpose of the event. — Cari Kelemen (@KelemenCari) July 27, 2023

101 and closely related: know your audience.

"Have you tried the bacon 'n' cheese breakfast burrito?"

-Nancy Mace visiting the Temple Beth-El women's breakfast, inevitably.

We can fornicate tonight honey! I got to go grift in front of some Christians — Tim Hardin (@MemesByTim) July 27, 2023

Not everyone was amused.

I'm sorry, but WTF is she thinking here?



'My fiancee wanted to screw me this morning, but I told him we had to wait to have pre-marital sex, because I had to get to the prayer breakfast'. — Shay Cormac (@SPCORMAC_1) July 27, 2023

Well when you put it that way, it does sound kind of bad.

More likely everyone kind of looks at each other awkwardly.

Going to start my next Prayer Group by apologizing for being late because “my wife needed that D, IYKWIM” https://t.co/2wSTTDp7c0 — Magills (@magills_) July 27, 2023

But what if you added, "but within the bounds of the covenant of marriage, blessed by both God and men?"

Fiancé? And here I thought all these MAGA Republican chodes trying to shove their White Nationalist nonsense down Americans' throats were opposed to sex before marriage? https://t.co/oCxgfgj9yY — Sgt Joker (@TheSGTJoker) July 27, 2023

And of course, what thread would be complete without very not-smart liberals trying to make hay out of it? You see all Republicans are MAGA (Mace is not) , White Nationalist (OK buddy, you're just on auto pilot now) and Christian (no indication that she's ever made a profession of Christianity).

I thought these people believed you had to be married to have sex. 🤔 https://t.co/Ae8edKtxkZ — Nikki Barnes (@NikkiBarnesFL) July 27, 2023

"These people." (eyeroll.gif)

This is pretty cringe. I'm certainly in no position to judge anyone else's behavior, but even I know enough to not go up to a prayer breakfast audience and be like "can I get a high five for some pre-marital sex???" https://t.co/7B3VipyI8x — The Biden Accomplishments Guy (on Threads) (@What46HasDone) July 27, 2023

This one is good, however.

***

