Man who didn't get sweetheart plea deal examines the two tiers of justice
Sam Bankman-Fried charge dropped by Biden's DOJ
David Hogg says the right-wing bias of corporate media is 'nuts'
Read why our own Aaron Walker has been suspended from Twitter and read...
KJP's confident answer to question about Biden pardoning Hunter makes many think 'the...
Alyssa Farah Griffin's gonna sit there and pretend she wouldn't oppose Brian Kemp...
The Bidens had a BAD day, and here's how YOU can help keep...
CNN reports hottest world in 120,000 years but accompanying photo isn't convincing
Apparently Hunter Biden's lawyers are really pissed that Judge Noreika questioned both sid...
The Hunter Biden Sitcom with Greg Price
TIME's spin on Neb. teen sentenced for aborting, burning, and burying her baby...
U.N. chief declares 'era of global warming' over (kindly panic at the replacement...
GOP Rep. Burchette's not buying CNN anchor Sara Sidner's claim that she doesn't...
Ex CIA chief/SecDef defends signing the Hunter Biden laptop 'Russian disinfo' letter

OMG! Rep. Nancy Mace's TMI at the Prayer Breakfast is jaw dropping (Watch)

Gordon Kushner  |  6:30 PM on July 27, 2023
AP Photo/Mic Smith

So this happened ...

She did follow it up with a "little TMI". But Nancy, a "prayer breakfast"? Even if it's a nominal prayer breakfast to a non-specific Entity of your choice, we don't think this is what you might share. Prayer Mimosa Brunch, maybe.

We're not the prudish, fainting-couch types here at Twitchy. In fact, we are quite amused. And look. If you're a red-blooded conservative man, you've probably had an impure thought about smokeshow Rep. Nancy Mace. Work that out with your Priest, Rabbi, Imam or Pastor.

But we know what you're here for - the reaction Tweets. So let's get to it!

Spit take worthy.

A picture is really worth a thousand words.

101 and closely related: know your audience.

"Have you tried the bacon 'n' cheese breakfast burrito?"

-Nancy Mace visiting the Temple Beth-El women's breakfast, inevitably. 

Recommended

Man who didn't get sweetheart plea deal examines the two tiers of justice
Brett T.

Not everyone was amused.

Well when you put it that way, it does sound kind of bad.

More likely everyone kind of looks at each other awkwardly.

But what if you added, "but within the bounds of the covenant of marriage, blessed by both God and men?"

And of course, what thread would be complete without very not-smart liberals trying to make hay out of it? You see all Republicans are MAGA (Mace is not) , White Nationalist (OK buddy, you're just on auto pilot now) and Christian (no indication that she's ever made a profession of Christianity).

"These people." (eyeroll.gif)

This one is good, however.

***

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership!

Tags: GAFFE NANCY MACE SEX

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Man who didn't get sweetheart plea deal examines the two tiers of justice
Brett T.
Apparently Hunter Biden's lawyers are really pissed that Judge Noreika questioned both sides on plea deal
Sarah D
Sam Bankman-Fried charge dropped by Biden's DOJ
Gordon Kushner
David Hogg says the right-wing bias of corporate media is 'nuts'
Brett T.
KJP's confident answer to question about Biden pardoning Hunter makes many think 'the fix is in'
Doug P.
CNN reports hottest world in 120,000 years but accompanying photo isn't convincing
Doug P.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Most Popular
Man who didn't get sweetheart plea deal examines the two tiers of justice Brett T.