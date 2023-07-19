Dana Loesch drops the mic on the Left's faux outrage over the GROSS...
Rep. Maxwell Frost manages to work George Floyd into the IRS whistleblower hearing
Shannon Watts is big mad at Jason Aldean for telling her what she...
Dem Rep telling whistleblower there's white privilege in audits didn't make the point...
Rep. Kweisi Mfume says the DOJ, FBI, and IRS provide the checks and...
It's been noticed what the Dems are NOT trying to do during whistleblower...
MTG Triggers Democrats With 'Parental Discretion' Warning While Questioning IRS Whistleblo...
Glenn Greenwald spots cable nets NOT eager to make whistleblower hearing must-see TV
It's settled: NBC News historian Michael Beschloss concludes that Trump and DeSantis 'are...
Dem Rep. Raskin tells whistleblowers there's no evidence Hunter Biden received 'official f...
The Worst Social Contagion We'll Ever Have Experienced
Violent prisoner let out early over COVID fears is person of interest in...
Dem Rep. Dan Goldman deems Hunter Biden the VICTIM of a 2-tiered justice...
Kristi Noem thanks Jason Aldean for 'writing a song that America can get...
Sen. Rand Paul explains why he's referred Dr. Fauci to the DOJ (again)

Remember when overturning an election was cool?

Gordon Kushner  |  8:47 AM on July 19, 2023

Let's take the Wayback machine to the 2016 election. Remember when all the sharpest minds of the left and also Hollywood celebrities thought it was their patriotic duty to convince electors to change their vote to Hillary Clinton?

Full text:

THREAD: In 2016, Democrats, Hollywood celebrities, and corporate news outlets urged electors to vote against President-elect Donald Trump.  

Lawrence Lessig's article in The Washington Post on November 26, 2016, argued that Republican electors had the constitutional right and duty to switch their votes from Trump to Hillary Clinton.  

This sparked a movement supported by figures like Michael Moore, John Podesta, Keith Olbermann, Rosie O'Donnell, and several Hollywood celebrities.  While they only convinced a few electors, it's important to recognize the double standard of justice in the treatment of Democrats and Republicans when objecting to elections.

Recommended

Shannon Watts is big mad at James Aldean for telling her what she doesn’t want to hear
Aaron Walker

Did we say "sharpest minds"? Sorry, that was an error. Rumor has it Tribe was smart once but that's before he was found in a loincloth, barking at a picture of Trump.

Sometimes you have to destroy a democratic republic in order to save it.

"We support the will of the people, unless those people are those dirty peasants who vote the wrong way."

That doesn't seem sketchy and unethical at all.

Something, something the free press something defender of democracy.

And where would we be if it weren't for the Very Concerned Celebrity montage? The production value and quick cuts alone should have been enough to save us from Trump. But alas ...

And how could we forget the pols who were horrified, horrified at people questioning election results when it suits their agenda?

Oh yeah, right. About that ...

Yes, we know.

***

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership!


Tags: ELECTORAL COLLEGE HYPOCRISY STOLEN ELECTION

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Shannon Watts is big mad at James Aldean for telling her what she doesn’t want to hear
Aaron Walker
Dem Rep telling whistleblower there's white privilege in audits didn't make the point she thought
Doug P.
It's been noticed what the Dems are NOT trying to do during whistleblower testimony
Doug P.
Rep. Kweisi Mfume says the DOJ, FBI, and IRS provide the checks and balances
Brett T.
MTG Triggers Democrats With 'Parental Discretion' Warning While Questioning IRS Whistleblowers
Twitchy Staff
'Epic thread' dumps cold water on USA Today's attempt to assign blame for summer heat
Doug P.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Most Popular
Shannon Watts is big mad at James Aldean for telling her what she doesn’t want to hear Aaron Walker