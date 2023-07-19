Remember when overturning an election was cool?

Let's take the Wayback machine to the 2016 election. Remember when all the sharpest minds of the left and also Hollywood celebrities thought it was their patriotic duty to convince electors to change their vote to Hillary Clinton?

THREAD: In 2016, Democrats, Hollywood celebrities, and corporate news outlets urged electors to vote against President-elect Donald Trump.



Lawrence Lessig's article in The Washington Post on November 26, 2016, argued that Republican electors had the constitutional right and… pic.twitter.com/0pElja0zuR — KanekoaTheGreat (@KanekoaTheGreat) July 19, 2023

Full text:

THREAD: In 2016, Democrats, Hollywood celebrities, and corporate news outlets urged electors to vote against President-elect Donald Trump. Lawrence Lessig's article in The Washington Post on November 26, 2016, argued that Republican electors had the constitutional right and duty to switch their votes from Trump to Hillary Clinton. This sparked a movement supported by figures like Michael Moore, John Podesta, Keith Olbermann, Rosie O'Donnell, and several Hollywood celebrities. While they only convinced a few electors, it's important to recognize the double standard of justice in the treatment of Democrats and Republicans when objecting to elections.

Liberal activists like Chris Hayes, Norm Eisen, Laurence Tribe, and George Takei urged electors to vote against President-elect Donald Trump in 2016. pic.twitter.com/lSXOw6dB3f — KanekoaTheGreat (@KanekoaTheGreat) July 19, 2023

Did we say "sharpest minds"? Sorry, that was an error. Rumor has it Tribe was smart once but that's before he was found in a loincloth, barking at a picture of Trump.

Liberal activists like Mark Ruffalo, Rosie O'Donnell, Neera Tanden, and Pink urged electors to flip their votes from Donald Trump to Hillary Clinton in 2016. pic.twitter.com/IaBLbGkUMY — KanekoaTheGreat (@KanekoaTheGreat) July 19, 2023

Sometimes you have to destroy a democratic republic in order to save it.

Chris Hayes and Michael Moore pushed for electors to block President-elect Donald Trump from becoming the president on MSNBC.



"They think electors should be persuaded to part with their pledges and vote against Donald Trump."



"Yes, they absolutely should do that." pic.twitter.com/iINfV5hYE3 — KanekoaTheGreat (@KanekoaTheGreat) July 19, 2023

"We support the will of the people, unless those people are those dirty peasants who vote the wrong way."

In an open letter posted on his Facebook account, Michael Moore pledged to cover the fines of electors if they voted against President-elect Donald Trump.



Harvard Law Professor Lawrence Lessig extended an offer to provide free legal services. pic.twitter.com/CmRRQZskZT — KanekoaTheGreat (@KanekoaTheGreat) July 19, 2023

That doesn't seem sketchy and unethical at all.

The Daily Beast: "It's not too late for electors to change history."



Slate: "Will enough electors go rogue to stop Trump?"



Vox: "Let conscientious electors do their jobs."



Time: "Electors against Trump are faithful not faithless." pic.twitter.com/0UDkkgSjVG — KanekoaTheGreat (@KanekoaTheGreat) July 19, 2023

Something, something the free press something defender of democracy.

Liberal celebrities like Martin Sheen and Moby released a video begging electors to be 'heroes' by voting against President-elect Donald Trump.



"Our founding fathers built the Electoral College to safeguard the American people from the dangers of a demagogue," Sheen explained. pic.twitter.com/BCDGco5AhL — KanekoaTheGreat (@KanekoaTheGreat) July 19, 2023

And where would we be if it weren't for the Very Concerned Celebrity montage? The production value and quick cuts alone should have been enough to save us from Trump. But alas ...

Democrats have objected to certifying Electoral College wins for the presidential contests of 2000, 2004, and 2016.



In 2004, Sen. Barbara Boxer (D-CA) joined Rep. Stephanie Tubbs Jones (D-Ohio) in objecting to President Bush’s electoral win in Ohio, noting issues and… pic.twitter.com/uIB9zZ77vW — KanekoaTheGreat (@KanekoaTheGreat) July 19, 2023

And how could we forget the pols who were horrified, horrified at people questioning election results when it suits their agenda?

This is that same electoral college that they wanted to abolish? — I Can’t Even (@PalleyKara) July 19, 2023

Oh yeah, right. About that ...

Yes, we know.

