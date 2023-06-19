Army recruitment hurt by calling out woke, not being woke

In our ever increasingly surreal reality, calling out the problem is worse than the problem itself. You've seen it with woke movies. "Hey," they say, "let's make a movie that redefines gender roles and elevates what's important to us. Good storytelling? LOL! Shut up boomer."

When the movie invariably flops, it's not their fault. No sir/ma'am/zir, it's yours because you didn't buy into it.

It's all fun and games for movies and fluffy entertainment. But when it's about the most powerful military in the world, things get a little less funny.

From Not the Bee:

Army Secretary Christine Wormuth thinks that right-wing rhetoric critical of the military is making our military weaker. The Army's top civilian leader pushed back amid Republican criticisms that the military is going too "woke," arguing such critiques are deepening an already troubling recruiting crisis.

Army secretary blames rightwing "anti-woke" rhetoric for military's recruiting woes https://t.co/4U2UQqrejw — Not the Bee (@Not_the_Bee) June 19, 2023

Yep. Like a Kathleen Kennedy Star Wars flop, it's not their fault for making the military a petri dish for social engineers. Nope, dear reader, it's yours for noticing it and calling it out.

And that's where things get fun. Sure, we're going to hell in a handbasket, but at least thanks to Twitter, we get to enjoy the ride.

Too binary filling out the application. It seems unfair.



Your sex:

Male: 🔲

Female: 🔲 — TheMorningSpew2 (@TheMorningSpew2) June 19, 2023

TFW you get the order to drone bomb your own family home because your mom shared a meme with Milley in draghttps://t.co/8Ocri51bi1 — The Virginia Project (@ProjectVirginia) June 19, 2023

I’ve noticed this about liberal, woke, and people leading organizations those directions…absolutely zero introspection. — Steve Terpstra (@sterp33) June 19, 2023

Someone is very close to figuring it all out.

Maybe the general can pull out his stress card if he gets the sads. pic.twitter.com/QZrxqfMroP — SNAFU Memes (@SNAFUmemes) June 19, 2023

Heh!

Sometimes a picture is worth a thousand turds.

Well, we hope that our leaders can win the battle of self-awareness before it's too late.

***

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership!