California --> ALL of your kids are belong to US (watch)

Gavin Newsom is fond of calling out Florida for its perceived problems and lack of 'freedom'. It's easier to point and accuse rather than acknowledge you're standing in human excrement and just got robbed. The thing is, California loves to regulate you. It's the nanny state. You have regulations on how you clear brush from your property, bars you from capturing rainwater, insists you use paper straws, and a myriad of other things Big Karen thinks is best for you and the Greater Good.

So when Gavin crows that California is 'free' there's one area where he's right. Your junk. You are free to use your junk for any and all purposes. Your junk's identity is protected. Your junk has its own sanctuary state. Your junk is celebrated everywhere.

And now there is a six-car pileup at the intersection of oppressive control and junk freedom. California is debating AB 957 which pits parental rights with gender ideology in divorce proceedings,

From the Daily Signal's Tony Kinnett.

... AB 957, which a Democratic senator had amended on June 5 to rewrite the California Family Code to list “gender affirmation” alongside a child’s need for “health, safety, and welfare.”

Yep, you read that right. Positive 'gender affirmation' can be taken into account in divorce proceedings.

Enter California State Senator Scott Wilks - one of the remaining voices of reason in the California government. (video)

NEW: Sen. @ScottWilkCA warns parents to flee his own state.



“In the past when we’ve had these discussions and I’ve seen parental rights atrophied—I’ve encouraged people to keep fighting—I’ve changed my mind on that.



"If you love your children, you need to flee California."

There were a few 'Amens'.

Seemed like he was getting ready to cry... Really sad when the Senator ,whom loves his state, says Get Out.

Wow. Sad and sobering but true. Children do not belong to the state.

Don't care what you do with your body, none of my business. But if you target my kids it's my business & no psychopaths can do anything to my kids. Not even president Biden

Thank you, @ScottWilkCA. I was in the chambers yesterday and saw the continued gaslighting from zealots and useful idiots who keep advancing this destructive Gender Ideology. It is so demoralizing to watch elected officials lie to our faces as they erode our rights.

They've screwed everything else up, why not entrust your kids to the State?

On the other hand, some prefer to stay and fight.

i listened to this entire hearing and fleeing is not what we should be doing. this bill still can be fought and Gavin can still veto it. we need to empower voters & activists. the grass isn't greener. everything is temporary.

Wise words.

Or, to put it more bluntly:

On the bright side, yet another non-Republican joins the Left's favorite catch-all bogeyman, the 'alt-right'.

Never thought I'd find myself agreeing with republican politicians.



Thank you for speaking out @ScotSWilkinson

We welcome you to the sane side. Let's hope for more of this.

***

