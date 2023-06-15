California --> ALL of your kids are belong to US (watch)

USA TODAY forgets to interview any of those Nazis protesting outside Disney World
Gordon Kushner  |  5:45 PM on June 15, 2023
Twitchy

Gavin Newsom is fond of calling out Florida for its perceived problems and lack of 'freedom'. It's easier to point and accuse rather than acknowledge you're standing in human excrement and just got robbed. The thing is, California loves to regulate you. It's the nanny state. You have regulations on how you clear brush from your property, bars you from capturing rainwater, insists you use paper straws, and a myriad of other things Big Karen thinks is best for you and the Greater Good.

So when Gavin crows that California is 'free' there's one area where he's right. Your junk. You are free to use your junk for any and all purposes. Your junk's identity is protected. Your junk has its own sanctuary state. Your junk is celebrated everywhere.

And now there is a six-car pileup at the intersection of oppressive control and junk freedom. California is debating AB 957 which pits parental rights with gender ideology in divorce proceedings, 

From the Daily Signal's Tony Kinnett.

... AB 957, which a Democratic senator had amended on June 5 to rewrite the California Family Code to list “gender affirmation” alongside a child’s need for “health, safety, and welfare.”

Yep, you read that right. Positive 'gender affirmation' can be taken into account in divorce proceedings.

Enter California State Senator Scott Wilks - one of the remaining voices of reason in the California government. (video)

Elon Musk says what a lot of Americans think during 'Pride Month'
RickRobinson

There were a few 'Amens'.

They've screwed everything else up, why not entrust your kids to the State?

On the other hand, some prefer to stay and fight.

Wise words.

Or, to put it more bluntly:

On the bright side, yet another non-Republican joins the Left's favorite catch-all bogeyman, the 'alt-right'.

We welcome you to the sane side. Let's hope for more of this.

***

Elon Musk says what a lot of Americans think during 'Pride Month'
RickRobinson
Lefty's 'famous historic battle' shot/chaser dig at Republicans hijacked GLORIOUSLY by the Right
Sam J.
USA TODAY forgets to interview any of those Nazis protesting outside Disney World
Brett T.
Mika Brzezinski and friends laugh off the bribery allegations against Joe Biden
Brett T.
Former Asst. U.S. Attorney takes case against Trump APART point by point in detail-filled thread
Sam J.
Delegate Stacey Plaskett spreads some disinformation about Hillary Clinton's emails
Brett T.

