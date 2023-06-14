Speaker Kevin McCarthy asks reporters why Senator Biden would have classified docs
Lefty tattoo loser threatens Conservatives who come to his shop and it does NOT go well (watch)

Gordon Kushner  |  8:13 PM on June 14, 2023

Did you hear the one about the tattoo artist in Tennessee who rabidly hates conservatives and Christians? Libs of TikTok has the details.

You don't need to watch the video. It's basically MSNBC coming off a three-day meth binge. 

You do have to applaud his courage, what with being in a very red part of Tennessee.

The reactions are pretty much what you would expect.

We wonder if the source of so much rage came from being forced to sit in church as a kid.

We mean, no, let's not. But this is an interesting turnabout.

If this reality show craze continues, we have the perfect show pitch.

A reality show about a-holes going out of business ... this guy would DEFINITELY take home the 'put his foot in his big mouth' trophy.

Hey, considering he only formed his business three months ago, this wouldn't exactly be a stretch.

***

