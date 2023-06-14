Lefty tattoo loser threatens Conservatives who come to his shop and it does NOT go well (watch)

Did you hear the one about the tattoo artist in Tennessee who rabidly hates conservatives and Christians? Libs of TikTok has the details.

Tennessee tattoo shop owner goes on unhinged rant, threatens Conservatives if they come to his shop- “I will actually hurt you”, says he hopes they get sick and die pic.twitter.com/OBMEdkdJYP — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) June 14, 2023

You don't need to watch the video. It's basically MSNBC coming off a three-day meth binge.

You do have to applaud his courage, what with being in a very red part of Tennessee.

The reactions are pretty much what you would expect.

If the smugly expression could generate electricity, this guy could power a small country from this video alone pic.twitter.com/SgjyFxRuJg — 【 𝓓𝖗. 𝓥𝖔𝐱 𝓞𝖈𝖚𝖑𝖎 】 (@Vox_Oculi) June 14, 2023

We wonder if the source of so much rage came from being forced to sit in church as a kid.

The violent threats should be addressed. But I'm doubting that Christians were lining up to get a 'Satan Respects Pronouns' tattoo in his dark dungeon before his creepy rant anyway. — Scarlett Johnson (@scarlett4kids) June 14, 2023

We mean, no, let's not. But this is an interesting turnabout.

Make him tattoo Christian artwork every day under threat of lawsuit, like their side does.



Turnabout is fair play. — TheBlakeElliott (@TheBlakeElliott) June 14, 2023

If this reality show craze continues, we have the perfect show pitch.

“how I went out of business” should be a new show; would be fun to see these snowflakes melt — Karl Gage (ProphetKG.eth) (@KarlGage) June 14, 2023

A reality show about a-holes going out of business ... this guy would DEFINITELY take home the 'put his foot in his big mouth' trophy.

Hey, considering he only formed his business three months ago, this wouldn't exactly be a stretch.

***