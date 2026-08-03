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Jeff Dye Discovers Comedy Is Not Pretty When Ugly Comedian Vandalized His Tesla

Gordon K
Gordon K | 10:30 PM on August 03, 2026
Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP

Comedian Jeff Dye, a semi-regular guest on Gutfeld!, caught a fellow comedian damaging his Tesla during a show they were both performing.

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The rest of the Tweet.

year old adult. Look forward to working with you again. @Tesla 

@elonmusk @morethingsthatllmakehercringe

That's it. That's the joke. There's no punchline. There's a lot of miserable people at the intersection of entertainment and politics and nowhere is this worse than in Los Angeles and New York City.

Dye may or may not be right-leaning, but since he appeared on Gutfeld!, he might as well have been the opening act for Hitler's Nuremburg rally.

Regardless, Jeff is composed and seems like a genuinely good guy.

 business she “doesn’t feel safe”.

Dye is pretty dispassionate about it. Bless him.

The alleged comedian / Karen was famous once. Maybe she's working out her grief at her lost youth and fame?

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We hope the police visit comes first.

She even waved at the camera.

Because they are losers, GenXreacts. Losers.

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ELON MUSK ENTERTAINMENT HOLLYWOOD LOS ANGELES TESLA

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