Jeff Dye Discovers Comedy Is Not Pretty When Ugly Comedian Vandalized His Tesla

Comedian Jeff Dye, a semi-regular guest on Gutfeld!, caught a fellow comedian damaging his Tesla during a show they were both performing.

Performed on a show with a comic I’ve never met. Her name is Laura Kightlinger @KingKightlinger . She seemed nice enough. We didn’t talk and she left before I went up. I’m assuming she didn’t know it was my Tesla she wrote “Douche” on my Tesla 🤔

Strange behavior for a 60 year… pic.twitter.com/VSSAsnz3tb — Jeff Dye (@JeffDye) August 3, 2026

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The rest of the Tweet.

year old adult. Look forward to working with you again. @Tesla @elonmusk @morethingsthatllmakehercringe

That's it. That's the joke. There's no punchline. There's a lot of miserable people at the intersection of entertainment and politics and nowhere is this worse than in Los Angeles and New York City.

Dye may or may not be right-leaning, but since he appeared on Gutfeld!, he might as well have been the opening act for Hitler's Nuremburg rally.

Regardless, Jeff is composed and seems like a genuinely good guy.

If she would’ve done stand-up comedy., minded her own business ( like I did) went to her car, and then found that someone wrote Bitch or Cunt on her car, she would’ve spent the next 3 weeks talking about how “women are treated differently in Comedy” and how even in her own… — Jeff Dye (@JeffDye) August 3, 2026

business she “doesn’t feel safe”.

Dye is pretty dispassionate about it. Bless him.

It was rather obvious decades ago that Laura was deep into that Hollywood style of lefty-ism.



She still managed to be funny on occasion doing standup long ago. — Roy Dodd (@EverywhereRoyIs) August 3, 2026

The alleged comedian / Karen was famous once. Maybe she's working out her grief at her lost youth and fame?

Coward, TDS, EMDS, has-been comic who can't get a national gig if she made three wishes with a genie https://t.co/wSOTBIoajX — GIGATT (@Thudray) August 3, 2026

Looks like it’s gonna take her a while to realize she’s been tagged, hasn’t been on X in months. Probably catch her in Instagram. Please post follow-up police action. — Rhonda Rhoades (@NewWaveIngenue) August 3, 2026

We hope the police visit comes first.

They know they're on camera, and they still do it. End-stage EDS. — Kel Varnson (@kelvarnson) August 3, 2026

She even waved at the camera.

I'll never understand why people are mad at a car. Didn't understand it when it was Japanese cars, didn't understand it when it was Hummers, don't understand it now that it's Teslas. — GenXreacts (@GenXReaction) August 3, 2026

Because they are losers, GenXreacts. Losers.

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