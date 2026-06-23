Radical NYC Cafe Owner Taunts Democrat Congressman Dan Goldman on Social Media, Goes Viral

What do you call a rabidly anti-Israel, far-left vicious Muslim immigrant in New York City. If you said, 'mayor', you're correct. But in this case, we're talking about Parviz Mukhamadkulov, owner of the East Village coffee shop, Poetica.

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Washington Free Beacon reporter Jon Levine has been all over the news that the coffee shop owner took to Instagram to denounce Democrat Representative Dan Goldman who dropped by for a coffee and a bathroom trip for his daughter.

From the WFB article.

"Hey @repdangoldman, we see that you stopped by our shop today for a coffee. Do you see how it doesn't taste like genocide juice? Or are you still having a hard time telling the difference? See, here at Poetica, we don't serve racists, fascists, homophobes, genocide enablers, or anyone in between," the account said.

Here we have Poetica Coffee owner Parviz Mukhamadkulov accusing Israel of doing 9/11, celebrating the deaths of Israeli soldiers and telling a customer "fuck you"https://t.co/Gbq9ZklPwh pic.twitter.com/eWTo6Fgduk — Jon Levine (@LevineJonathan) June 23, 2026

He's a real gem, folks. Be sure to read Levine's entire thread.

NEW from me



The owner of the coffee shop which refused Dan Goldman's "AIPAC" money:



1. Owes NY almost $400,000 in taxes

2. Accused Israel of doing 9/11

3. Donated to Graham Platner (naturally)

4. Been repeatedly cited by NYC health inspectorshttps://t.co/Gbq9ZklPwh — Jon Levine (@LevineJonathan) June 23, 2026

Levine reports that he is something of a tax evader and has plenty of health code violations. This being New York City, we're not sure if he'll get shut down or hired as the official caterer of the Mamdani Administration.

So...Zohran and Rama's new spot for coffee. — J (@ARaised_Eyebrow) June 23, 2026

Or that! LOL

Since the story broke, both the New York Post and the New York Times have jumped in.

NYC coffee shop bans pro-Israel politician in nasty post despite promise to treat all customers with 'unconditional dignity' https://t.co/mXtpLPP2vF pic.twitter.com/61RMRgkeHw — New York Post (@nypost) June 22, 2026

The news has gone viral and caught the attention of Assistant Attorney General Harmeet Dhillon.

The @CivilRights is aware of the denial of service taunts to @danielsgoldman by Poetica Coffee in Brooklyn.



Federal law prohibits public accommodations such as coffee shops from discriminating against patrons based on their race, religion, or national origin. These actions are… https://t.co/reOawYeEzU — AAGHarmeetDhillon (@AAGDhillon) June 22, 2026

Whether the offense is based on political views or race is yet to be determined, but regardless, the situation has blown up, and not in Mr. Mukhamadkulov's favor.

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Goldman is one of the most anti-Trump Dems there are but, Trump’s DoJ is defending him. https://t.co/Gt2rvCbdZn — Fusilli Spock (@awstar11) June 23, 2026

As an aside, Goldman is a loathsome toad and a pathological liar to boot, but that is irrelevant to the story. We just like using the term 'loathsome toad' when it's appropriate.

owes $400K in taxes but donated $ to a Nazi. Chef's kiss. — ALO14 (@ColoradoHawkeye) June 23, 2026

Honestly, this guy is a shoe-in for the modern Democrat party.

And he brought this on himself 100%.



Maybe make sure your house is in order before you publically call out and criticize others.



They are always the most despicable people in many aspects of their lives. — Ryan Williams (@ryancwill) June 23, 2026

The jury is still out on this one. In Mamdani's New York, he could be either a villain or hero.

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