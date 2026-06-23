WATCH Closely, You Can See the ACTUAL Moment Ana Navarro Short Circuits in...
Activists HIDING in Robes --> Number of Nationwide Court Injunctions Per Pres by...
VIP
JK Rowling Just Wiped the Floor With Another Troll – Must Be a...
BRO, Really?! Graham Platner GUSHES Over Planned Parenthood and the REASON Why Is...
'Two Confused MEN Walk Into a Bar': Sarah McBride Brags About Catching Up...
Ruh-Ro!: Khanna Wants Debate With Elon Musk After He Threatened to Sue Over...
Swimming Fool: All Wet MS NOW Contributor Confuses Reflecting Pool With a Water...
VIP
Family of English Woman Killed by African Asylum Seeker Told to ‘Tone Down’...
‘America’s BS Detector’ Claims 400,000 Were Killed in Revenge for October 7
VIP
Miami Just Got Stormed by Kilts, Bagpipes, and Brazilian Whistles
Blaming Musk: Ro Khanna and Chris Van Hollen Warn USAID Cuts Will Kill...
Illegal Alien Mother Sues Government Over Anxiety, Hair Loss After Masked ICE Agents...
WaPo: DOJ Will Appeal 'Her' Sentence to Keep Would-Be Assassin 'Sophie' Roske Behind...
Boston Middle School Sorry for Triggering Muslim Students With FACTS About Six Million...

Radical NYC Cafe Owner Taunts Democrat Congressman Dan Goldman on Social Media, Goes Viral

Gordon K
Gordon K | 10:15 AM on June 23, 2026
AP Photo/John Minchillo

What do you call a rabidly anti-Israel, far-left vicious Muslim immigrant in New York City. If you said, 'mayor', you're correct. But in this case, we're talking about Parviz Mukhamadkulov, owner of the East Village coffee shop, Poetica.

Advertisement

Washington Free Beacon reporter Jon Levine has been all over the news that the coffee shop owner took to Instagram to denounce Democrat Representative Dan Goldman who dropped by for a coffee and a bathroom trip for his daughter.

From the WFB article.

"Hey @repdangoldman, we see that you stopped by our shop today for a coffee. Do you see how it doesn't taste like genocide juice? Or are you still having a hard time telling the difference? See, here at Poetica, we don't serve racists, fascists, homophobes, genocide enablers, or anyone in between," the account said.

He's a real gem, folks. Be sure to read Levine's entire thread.

Recommended

Activists HIDING in Robes --> Number of Nationwide Court Injunctions Per Pres by the NUMBERS Is DAMNING
Sam J.
Advertisement

Levine reports that he is something of a tax evader and has plenty of health code violations. This being New York City, we're not sure if he'll get shut down or hired as the official caterer of the Mamdani Administration.

Or that! LOL

Since the story broke, both the New York Post and the New York Times have jumped in.

The news has gone viral and caught the attention of Assistant Attorney General Harmeet Dhillon.

Whether the offense is based on political views or race is yet to be determined, but regardless, the situation has blown up, and not in Mr. Mukhamadkulov's favor.

Advertisement

As an aside, Goldman is a loathsome toad and a pathological liar to boot, but that is irrelevant to the story. We just like using the term 'loathsome toad' when it's appropriate.

Honestly, this guy is a shoe-in for the modern Democrat party. 

The jury is still out on this one. In Mamdani's New York, he could be either a villain or hero.

Editor’s Note: President Trump and Republicans across the country are doing everything they can to protect our Second Amendment rights and right to self-defense.

Help us continue to report on their efforts and legislative successes. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

Tags:

DAN GOLDMAN DEMOCRAT PARTY DOJ NEW YORK

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Activists HIDING in Robes --> Number of Nationwide Court Injunctions Per Pres by the NUMBERS Is DAMNING
Sam J.
'Two Confused MEN Walk Into a Bar': Sarah McBride Brags About Catching Up With Joe Biden and LOL-HOOBOY
Sam J.
Ruh-Ro!: Khanna Wants Debate With Elon Musk After He Threatened to Sue Over USAID Child Murder Claims
Warren Squire
BRO, Really?! Graham Platner GUSHES Over Planned Parenthood and the REASON Why Is ... Telling (WATCH)
Sam J.
Swimming Fool: All Wet MS NOW Contributor Confuses Reflecting Pool With a Water Park for Kids
Warren Squire
Illegal Alien Mother Sues Government Over Anxiety, Hair Loss After Masked ICE Agents 'Abducted' Her
Brett T.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA

Advertisement

Most Popular

Activists HIDING in Robes --> Number of Nationwide Court Injunctions Per Pres by the NUMBERS Is DAMNING Sam J.
Advertisement