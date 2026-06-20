Panefully Stupid: KTVU Reports Car Break-Ins Decline, Glass Repair Shops Hardest Hit

Ever read something so incredibly, mind-blowingly stupid you have to ask if it's being done on purpose?

A decline in car break-ins across Oakland is being welcomed as a public safety win, but it is also contributing to a downturn for some local auto glass repair businesses. https://t.co/14r7UeCpS1 — KTVU (@KTVU) June 20, 2026

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If you never have before, you can now say you did.

Before we get into the righteous ridicule, we have to discuss a French dude named Frédéric Bastiat. We had to look it up, so don't feel bad if you haven't heard of him either. Apparently Bastiat was a very smart economist who, amongst his most well-known writings, came up with the 'broken-window' fallacy.

In short, the fallacy addresses the assumption that if someone unnecessarily breaks someone else's window, it is a net economic gain because the glass repair guy has buy a new pane of glass, putty and take a trip to fix the broken window. The economy grows and (almost) everybody wins! Not so fast, Bastiat retorts. The guy who had his window broken could have used his time and resources to make even bigger contributions in his specialized skill set.

As you will soon see, this little lesson in economic theory is relevant to KTVU Oakland's very silly article.

I’ve never seen anyone unironically and literally use the broken window fallacy.



Incredible. — Shirokuma (@shirobruin) June 20, 2026

And there you have it. Are they really lamenting the hit car repair shops will take by the reduction of this type of crime?

Perhaps the writers were looking for that famous New York Times trope: disaster strikes, women and minorities hardest hit. Who knows. But here's a case where mockery and education intersect.

Has NO ONE read Bastiat? https://t.co/fQ1hh09QOd — Mark Hemingway (@Heminator) June 20, 2026

You expect a person who make a living writing things to read as well?

Bastiat, as told to Jon Gabriel.

Gary Larson called this years ago.

As did dril.

Are they, though? KTVU also produced this banger a few years ago.

Hey dipshits, this stupid article comes perilously close to one of your epic fails of the past. pic.twitter.com/Hv1LZ91yzu — John Noh (@NohSpinZone) June 20, 2026

Then came the analogies that really held their absurdity to the light

“Polio vaccine horrible for child coffin industry” https://t.co/cSsRv3Y9tW — santos-inistas (@JDabknee) June 20, 2026

Makes you wonder if the auto glass repair businesses were running a side “breaking into cars” business. https://t.co/atAP6c7Deb — Matt Whitlock (@MattWhitlock) June 20, 2026

"Fewer kidnappings blamed for downturn in sale of rope and masking tape." https://t.co/88eml8APVY — Monkey Shakespeare (@nfinitemonkey) June 20, 2026

"Pearl Clutcher Society disbands due to lack of Pearls owning gentry" — Pranay Srinivasan (@utekkare) June 20, 2026

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We'd like this, actually.

Is it time to subsidize car break-ins?



“Government's view of the economy could be summed up in a few short phrases: If it moves, tax it. If it keeps moving, regulate it. And if it stops moving, subsidize it."

- Ronald Reagan https://t.co/iPr3bW5hlK — Daniel McCay (@danmccay) June 20, 2026

Forget it, Daniel, it's Oakland.

"car break-ins have gone down...crime has gone down...but at what cost?" https://t.co/cUyt43jqhn — kev - lvl 3 xiaohongshu data collector (@justkevooo) June 20, 2026

Surely there’s a story about a local 5 year old selling lemonade to buy himself a bike or an Xbox or something. Surely that story has more dignity than this. — Mattison Brooks (@RealMBrooks) June 20, 2026

Do you even have a Producer that reviews these stories before they get published? — Vicki (@scvic_travels) June 20, 2026

They're not sending their best.

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