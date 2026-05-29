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Jimmy Kimmel SKEWERS, TEARS INTO and UNLEASHES on Spencer Pratt

Gordon K
Gordon K | 1:30 AM on May 29, 2026
AP Photo/Evan Vucci

Who is Jimmy Kimmel? He is Disney's liberal late-night talk show host. His show is entertainment for the human clapping seals who need an Orwellian Two-Minutes Hate but don't understand Colbert because he uses too many big words.

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Dear reader, yours truly forced himself to watch Jimmy Kimmel's fifteen minute monologue so you didn't have to. (Hey, Foo, can I get hazard pay?) 

To break it down, he did seven minutes on Trump, took a three minute break to lambaste Ken Paxton as he pumped up James Talerico's Texas Senate race and finally turned his attention to Spencer Pratt for the remaining seven minutes. There were many whoops, claps and cheers and approximately three laughs. It could have been two laughs since that last one might have been a guy dislodging mucus from his throat.

Anyway, let's get to the sycophantic presses' morning after reactions to his Pratt pwning monologue.

SKEWERS!

TEARS INTO!!

UNLEASHED UNFILTERED RANT!!!

In the monologue, Kimmel trots all the lazy talking points: that Spencer Pratt has no solutions, lives in a Bel Air hotel and sells crystals. He also, without proof, speculated that Pratt was just doing it for attention and tried very hard to tie him to Trump. Interestingly, Kimmel 'understands' why Angelinos might not want Bass (gee, thanks), but his whole focus is discrediting Pratt.

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Oh, and the monologue was factually incorrect as well:

... complete government failure and incompetence, our lawsuit against the city and state (which is winning) is revealing all of this in discovery.

Interestingly, Kimmel seems a little pissed that Los Angeles liberals are gravitating towards him. Why? Because Kimmel, like so many limousine liberals of Los Angeles puts ideology above all else. It's a universe where millions of dollars can disappear but everyone is OK with that because the politician 'cares'.

Many noted the irony of Kimmel griping about Pratt being a 'narcissist looking for attention'.

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Kimmel has the gene that politicians possess: the extreme lack of self-awareness gene.

For some reason, the 'p' word featured prominently when referring to Kimmel. There were also a lot of other words, but we can't feature them here because we're a family-friendly site.

Good old, Nick, who left California for Tennessee.

Walter Kirn, writer of the hit movie 'Up in the Air', ladies and gentlemen.

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The ratio kind of speaks for itself.

Pratt himself got a couple of jabs in.

Maybe not, Spencer, but he's worried that too many of his friends might.

Editor's Note: Thanks to President Trump and War Secretary Pete Hegseth's leadership, the warrior ethos is coming back to America's military.

Help us report on Trump and Hegseth's successes as they make our military great again. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

Tags:

2026 ELECTIONS JIMMY KIMMEL KEN PAXTON LOS ANGELES SPENCER PRATT

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