Jimmy Kimmel SKEWERS, TEARS INTO and UNLEASHES on Spencer Pratt

Who is Jimmy Kimmel? He is Disney's liberal late-night talk show host. His show is entertainment for the human clapping seals who need an Orwellian Two-Minutes Hate but don't understand Colbert because he uses too many big words.

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Dear reader, yours truly forced himself to watch Jimmy Kimmel's fifteen minute monologue so you didn't have to. (Hey, Foo, can I get hazard pay?)

To break it down, he did seven minutes on Trump, took a three minute break to lambaste Ken Paxton as he pumped up James Talerico's Texas Senate race and finally turned his attention to Spencer Pratt for the remaining seven minutes. There were many whoops, claps and cheers and approximately three laughs. It could have been two laughs since that last one might have been a guy dislodging mucus from his throat.

Anyway, let's get to the sycophantic presses' morning after reactions to his Pratt pwning monologue.

Jimmy Kimmel Skewers Spencer Pratt's Los Angeles Mayoral Run: "Another Narcissist Looking For Attention" https://t.co/xDn5spTK82 — Deadline (@DEADLINE) May 28, 2026

SKEWERS!

Jimmy Kimmel Tears Into Spencer Pratt’s Run for LA Mayor: ‘Another Narcissist Looking for Attention’ | Video https://t.co/Grs4VBEcWH — TheWrap (@TheWrap) May 28, 2026

TEARS INTO!!

Jimmy Kimmel unleashes unfiltered rant in effort to take down Spencer Pratt's surging mayoral run despite admitting 'LA is a mess' https://t.co/OBleReHKDa — Daily Mail (@DailyMail) May 29, 2026

UNLEASHED UNFILTERED RANT!!!

In the monologue, Kimmel trots all the lazy talking points: that Spencer Pratt has no solutions, lives in a Bel Air hotel and sells crystals. He also, without proof, speculated that Pratt was just doing it for attention and tried very hard to tie him to Trump. Interestingly, Kimmel 'understands' why Angelinos might not want Bass (gee, thanks), but his whole focus is discrediting Pratt.

Oh, and the monologue was factually incorrect as well:

Jimmy Kimmel repeats two disgusting lies that 1. Spencer didn’t have insurance - he had Cal FAIR plan, after his homeowners insurance dropped him like thousands of others in the Palisades right before the fire and 2. That he’s a climate denier. It wasn’t climate change, it was… — Ross (@therossg) May 28, 2026

... complete government failure and incompetence, our lawsuit against the city and state (which is winning) is revealing all of this in discovery.

Interestingly, Kimmel seems a little pissed that Los Angeles liberals are gravitating towards him. Why? Because Kimmel, like so many limousine liberals of Los Angeles puts ideology above all else. It's a universe where millions of dollars can disappear but everyone is OK with that because the politician 'cares'.

Many noted the irony of Kimmel griping about Pratt being a 'narcissist looking for attention'.

From the most narcissistic host on TV. That's rich. — NOYB 🇺🇸 🇲🇽 (@bidennoesmiprez) May 28, 2026

"Another narcissist looking for attention"



Says the TV talkshow host who sold his soul to subject the public airwaves to his whining and crying and his blubbering sanctimony. — God's Whale Facts Decider Cow (@inane_gimmick) May 28, 2026

Isn't Kimmel the epitome of a narcissist looking for attention? At the very least he's King of the Douchebags. — 🤡🥊𝕃𝕪𝕝𝕖 𝕥𝕙𝕖 ℂ𝕝𝕠𝕨𝕟🃏 (@LyleClown) May 28, 2026

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Says the actual King of Narcissism... — Karly619 (@DepravedAngel) May 28, 2026

Mirror? — Anoh Nimouse (@AnonymouseOkie) May 29, 2026

Kimmel has the gene that politicians possess: the extreme lack of self-awareness gene.

Spencer Pratt's house burned down.



His parents' house burned down.



There's human feces in the streets of LA.



But Jimmy Kimmel doesn't care. Because Jimmy Kimmel is a prick who is detached from the real world.



This is how you know Spencer Pratt is over the target. https://t.co/3L5o6oZt82 — Shawn Farash (@Shawn_Farash) May 28, 2026

They burned his house down you arrogant prck https://t.co/ZnHcg9QhRU — Rob Schmitt (@SchmittNYC) May 28, 2026

For some reason, the 'p' word featured prominently when referring to Kimmel. There were also a lot of other words, but we can't feature them here because we're a family-friendly site.

Jimmy couldn’t skewer a meatball with a toothpick. — Nick Searcy, Actor/Director/Producer/Author (@yesnicksearcy) May 28, 2026

Good old, Nick, who left California for Tennessee.

There is no "entertainment industry" anymore.



It has been replaced by mass political psychiatry.



Which is what replaced regular psychiatry. https://t.co/0xeNFesFIh — Walter Kirn (@walterkirn) May 28, 2026

Walter Kirn, writer of the hit movie 'Up in the Air', ladies and gentlemen.

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The ratio kind of speaks for itself.

Pratt himself got a couple of jabs in.

This is my parents’ house. This is why I’m running. This is coming for your home. It’s coming for your industry. If not by fire, then by blight, addicts, fraud, and the slow rot created by corrupt politicians like Karen Bass. Wake up and VOTE. https://t.co/atLnnM9thy pic.twitter.com/61QCK7HzEu — Spencer Pratt (@spencerpratt) May 28, 2026

Jimmy’s secretly voting for me https://t.co/X4lBarEbKS — Spencer Pratt (@spencerpratt) May 28, 2026

Maybe not, Spencer, but he's worried that too many of his friends might.

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