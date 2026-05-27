Iran Steals California's Playbook: Strait of Hormuz Tolls Renamed 'Environmental Fees'

Iran, taking a cue from lefty environmental grifters, re-labels their Strait of Hormuz toll as an 'environmental protection fee'.

JUST IN: Iran declares it will not charge tolls in the Strait of Hormuz, will instead charge “environmental protection fees” — Polymarket (@Polymarket) May 25, 2026

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Honestly, it's brilliant. Californians have been ponying up tax money into environmental NGOs and massive bureaucracies for decades with little to show for for it, and they're thankful for it.

We'll have to check to see if the Sierra Club or Governor Newsom have been paid by the Iranian government for consulting fees.

Now your average U. C. Berkeley faculty or student, who are already in lockstep with Iran's 'Great Satan' rhetoric, will have yet one more reason to love the Ayatollah. Anti-American, anti-Western and pro-environment, it's the trifecta!

Tolls but we name them "environmental protection fees" pic.twitter.com/jMY2lcV36N — Honkamoto17 🇺🇸⚡️ (@Honkamoto1775) May 25, 2026

Seriously, what's not to love?

This is taking a page right out of the liberal playbook



You kinda just have to laugh — Normal Guy Politics (@NormalGPolitics) May 25, 2026

Like we said. It's so transparent, you'd have to be a New England Democratic Senator to not see it.

Democrats taught them top tier theft tricks! https://t.co/pQITo0yfAN — Robby Starbuck (@robbystarbuck) May 25, 2026

Robert Reich is seething with envy right now.

Obama must be advising them. — Z (@insatiablevine) May 25, 2026

It's so good that the Ayatollah will be a keynote speaker at the next Earth Day celebration.

Greta Thunberg finally showing her true allegiance. pic.twitter.com/ldfXYBk2Vt — C Schmitz (@chrisschmitz) May 25, 2026

Spot on except for the uniform, it's not her vibe, but maybe a hijab like Calla Walsh?

They boys in marketing think it will fly.

All the memes are flowing right now.

Iran is the first country to implement the Green New Deal https://t.co/8jxJc2bLpb — maowadi 📕 🪂🔻 (@maoisthnvx_25) May 25, 2026

Ha ha! Even the gay, pro-Hamas commies are dunking on it (or maybe praising it?).

You gotta respect the hustle. 🤣 https://t.co/2XE3Xqf3pe — Lia the Trader 👸💸 (@Liathetrader) May 25, 2026

Indeed! If it worked for Al Gore, it could work for Iran. We tip our turbans to you, sirs.

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