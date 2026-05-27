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Iran Steals California's Playbook: Strait of Hormuz Tolls Renamed 'Environmental Fees'

Gordon K
Gordon K | 1:30 AM on May 27, 2026
AP Photo/Vahid Salemi, File

Iran, taking a cue from lefty environmental grifters, re-labels their Strait of Hormuz toll as an 'environmental protection fee'.

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Honestly, it's brilliant. Californians have been ponying up tax money into environmental NGOs and massive bureaucracies for decades with little to show for for it, and they're thankful for it.

We'll have to check to see if the Sierra Club or Governor Newsom have been paid by the Iranian government for consulting fees.

Now your average U. C. Berkeley faculty or student, who are already in lockstep with Iran's 'Great Satan' rhetoric, will have yet one more reason to love the Ayatollah. Anti-American, anti-Western and pro-environment, it's the trifecta!

Seriously, what's not to love?

Like we said. It's so transparent, you'd have to be a New England Democratic Senator to not see it.

Robert Reich is seething with envy right now.

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It's so good that the Ayatollah will be a keynote speaker at the next Earth Day celebration.

Spot on except for the uniform, it's not her vibe, but maybe a hijab like Calla Walsh?

They boys in marketing think it will fly.

All the memes are flowing right now.

Ha ha! Even the gay, pro-Hamas commies are dunking on it (or maybe praising it?).

Indeed! If it worked for Al Gore, it could work for Iran. We tip our turbans to you, sirs.

Editor's Note: The Democrat Party has never been less popular as voters reject its globalist agenda.

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CLIMATE CHANGE GREEN ENERGY IRAN AYATOLLAH ALI KHAMENEI

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