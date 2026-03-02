Loon Who Campaigned for Elizabeth Warren Says Every US Official Is a Legitimate Target Worldwide

Guy From Project Liberal Thinks He's Found the ‘Republican Benghazi’
Brett T. | 8:00 PM on March 02, 2026
Meme

As we've said, Rep. Rashida Tlaib has been very busy on X since Operation Epic Fury was executed, but so has Calla Walsh, a self-described journalist who once campaigned for Sen. Elizabeth Warren. She's posted some really deranged takes on the attack on Iran, saying that the only real justice for Ayatollah Khamenei would be "the total and complete dismantling" of the United States and Israel, which she puts in quotation marks.

But wait, there's more:

She sounds mad that her friend is dead.

Yes, and apparently she campaigned for Sen. Ed Markey as well. Too bad he and Warren are legitimate targets now.

People are posting videos of her "reporting" from Iran in her hijab. She's real.

***

Editor’s Note: Thanks to President Trump and his administration’s bold leadership, our enemies are being put on notice.

