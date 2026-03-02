Loon Who Campaigned for Elizabeth Warren Says Every US Official Is a Legitimate Target Worldwide

As we've said, Rep. Rashida Tlaib has been very busy on X since Operation Epic Fury was executed, but so has Calla Walsh, a self-described journalist who once campaigned for Sen. Elizabeth Warren. She's posted some really deranged takes on the attack on Iran, saying that the only real justice for Ayatollah Khamenei would be "the total and complete dismantling" of the United States and Israel, which she puts in quotation marks.

Former Elizabeth Warren campaigner calls for the United States to be completely abolished as justice for Khamenei pic.twitter.com/ZZwXRAmgJQ — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) March 2, 2026

But wait, there's more:

Every single US and “Israeli” official is a legitimate target wherever they are in the world. — Calla (@CallaWalsh) March 2, 2026

She sounds mad that her friend is dead.

Sorry about your friends in Iran — Fusilli Spock (@awstar11) March 2, 2026

Spoiled leftist females, like Calla, take their safety and security for granted. — MikeConstitution (@MikeConsti31151) March 2, 2026

It’s wild that you believe you are a smart person. — Rotten Miracles (@rotten_miracles) March 2, 2026

This is who @SenWarren sees fit to put on her campaign staff. Care to call out your girl Liz, or are you too busy trying to convince your followers that taking out a tyrant who just murdered 20-30K of his own people is a bad thing? — TweetyBurg (@nivratsmom) March 2, 2026

Spoiled white girl is so desperate to give her pathetic life any meaning that she pretends she'd last a day outside of upper class Western civilization. — Where are we? Nowhere (@nowhere_nh) March 2, 2026

Don’t you feel any shame simping for a tyrannical regime that kills women just for refusing to cover their hair? What kind of progressive BS is that? — Trixi Qui (@chicatrixy) March 2, 2026

Israeli is in quotes?



A word like Palestine should be in quotes, since there’s actually no such thing as Palestine.



See how this works? — TheRealJoeFL65 (@TheRealJoeFL65) March 2, 2026

These White liberal women are nuts. — Gunther Eagleman™ (@GuntherEagleman) March 2, 2026

These are the type of people who helped Iran become what they became. — Mrs. Right 🇺🇸 (@Mrs_Right_Again) March 2, 2026

Time for her to go to another country that would appreciate her. — KamboXJ (@KamboXJ) March 2, 2026

How did this country educate someone with this belief? — ana mcnally (@aimcnally1956) March 2, 2026

Calla's father is a professor at Boston University. ⚠️https://t.co/xEAStvU1M5 — Lauren G 🇺🇸 (@lbc360) March 2, 2026

Apple doesn’t fall far from the anti-American tree. — Paul A. Szypula 🇺🇸 (@Bubblebathgirl) March 2, 2026

Is that real? — DisGrace (@GreySeal888) March 2, 2026

Yes, and apparently she campaigned for Sen. Ed Markey as well. Too bad he and Warren are legitimate targets now.

People are posting videos of her "reporting" from Iran in her hijab. She's real.

Aww no more comp trips to Iran for you! — Noam Blum (@neontaster) March 2, 2026

***

