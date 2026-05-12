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NBC Tries to Sell New Pandemic Panic But No One Is Buying

Gordon K
Gordon K | 11:30 PM on May 12, 2026
Twitchy

You're here. You're reading this. Congratulations, you survived the Great Covid Plague of 2020-2023!

Let's take a trip down Memory Lane. Recall the media inspired panic and misinformation, the paid 'doctor' Covid influencers and worst of all, your neighbors turning into hysterical Karens.

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Was caution warranted? Definitely! For the first month or two the virus was virulent and we didn't know to what degree. 

Then came the circus and the prolonged lockdowns. Teacher's unions hoped to leverage the Covid shutdown to make ridiculous demands including, and we're not making this up, wealth taxes before they would open up. Foo has a nice roundup from back in the day.

Well, it's looking like NBC is feeling nostalgic and trying to relive their glory days with this new hantavirus. 

'Some experts' (insert eyeroll emoji here). We need to update the 'if it bleeds, it leads' expression for modern audiences. 'If it scares, it gets shared' perhaps?

The good news is that we are collectively telling them to stuff their cloth masks up their noses.

This is the polite response. Stick around, it gets more spicy.

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Thank you, Deebs. That's just the right amount of spice.

'Waiter, this is a little too spicy, I'm sending it back. Please tell the chef we have a sensitive stomach and please, don't spit in my food for saying something.'

We remember the arbitrary absurdity and the actual harm it caused.

And who could forget that little tidbit of pandemic theatre?

Fear porn. That's the perfect name for it.

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One has to admire Comcast's determination. Maybe they hope to create a panic ahead of the 2026 midterms?

Absurd? Well, not more than Alyssa Milano's home-made crocheted Covid mask.

Yep. Just like 'sources close to the President', 'sources' are the garbage media's wildcard to say whatever they want.

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting that takes on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.

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COVID-19 FAKE NEWS MEDIA BIAS

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