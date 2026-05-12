NBC Tries to Sell New Pandemic Panic But No One Is Buying

You're here. You're reading this. Congratulations, you survived the Great Covid Plague of 2020-2023!

Let's take a trip down Memory Lane. Recall the media inspired panic and misinformation, the paid 'doctor' Covid influencers and worst of all, your neighbors turning into hysterical Karens.

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Was caution warranted? Definitely! For the first month or two the virus was virulent and we didn't know to what degree.

Then came the circus and the prolonged lockdowns. Teacher's unions hoped to leverage the Covid shutdown to make ridiculous demands including, and we're not making this up, wealth taxes before they would open up. Foo has a nice roundup from back in the day.

Well, it's looking like NBC is feeling nostalgic and trying to relive their glory days with this new hantavirus.

It has been assumed that hantavirus is contagious only if someone is in close contact with someone who’s having symptoms. Some experts now suggest it’s possible it may be more contagious than thought. https://t.co/IuZVsniv9d — NBC News (@NBCNews) May 12, 2026

'Some experts' (insert eyeroll emoji here). We need to update the 'if it bleeds, it leads' expression for modern audiences. 'If it scares, it gets shared' perhaps?

The good news is that we are collectively telling them to stuff their cloth masks up their noses.

Nope. Not again. No more pandemic scams. — Snarknado ⚓️ 🇺🇸 (@ZannSuz) May 12, 2026

This is the polite response. Stick around, it gets more spicy.

Eat a bag of dicks. — Deebs (@DeebsFLA) May 12, 2026

Thank you, Deebs. That's just the right amount of spice.

'Waiter, this is a little too spicy, I'm sending it back. Please tell the chef we have a sensitive stomach and please, don't spit in my food for saying something.'

Let me guess;

We should stay six feet apart, and not eat indoors, but it's okay to eat outdoors in small tents, and wear masks that won't filter out viruses, and lock our grandparents up so they die alone and miserable?

Is it just for two weeks to flatten the curve? — 𝓐𝓵𝓵𝓮𝓷 𝓡𝓪𝔂 (@2CynicAl65) May 12, 2026

We remember the arbitrary absurdity and the actual harm it caused.

Just go to a left wing protest… we’ll all be safe there. — Sean Spicier - Former Tango Dancer (Parody) (@sean_spicier) May 12, 2026

And who could forget that little tidbit of pandemic theatre?

Here we go with the fear porn.

We’re not falling for it, so give it a rest. — Nikki M. Johnson, MD (@notaproviderMD) May 12, 2026

Fear porn. That's the perfect name for it.

Yeah, it's going to be a no from me and my family.

You all tried this crap before and lost the world. — Smoke yer Joyful Cheap Fake (@Jlisa42067) May 12, 2026

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One has to admire Comcast's determination. Maybe they hope to create a panic ahead of the 2026 midterms?

I made this vest out of the magic wood from restaurant tables that offered protection so I could remove my mask while dining out during Covid. https://t.co/mocPn12lcj pic.twitter.com/WqP8EI4m15 — 🫃🏼💉🇺🇦🇮🇷🇨🇺Hollaria Briden, Esq. (@HollyBriden) May 12, 2026

Absurd? Well, not more than Alyssa Milano's home-made crocheted Covid mask.

Experts are null & void in the post Covid era. — ʞɹıɯ𝕊 (@FoundersGirl) May 12, 2026

Yep. Just like 'sources close to the President', 'sources' are the garbage media's wildcard to say whatever they want.

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