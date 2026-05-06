Spence Pratt AI Ad

You know those annoying political ads that plague us every two years?

The ones where we are treated to upbeat music and a montage of the politician with rolled up sleeves leaning over a vat, strolling through a factory and reading to schoolchildren while upbeat music plays. The lilting voiceover says that Good Politician will fight for you, against the corporations and make everything smell better. Then there's the pivot. Blurry black and white pictures of the Bad Politician are thrown up as the music turns ominous and that lilting voice turns angry as she tells you that Bad Politician voted against puppies and your children.

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Yeah those commercial. Well, this unofficial AI generated for Spencer Pratt blows the old paradigm away. Watch this amazing commercial and then we'll continue. Go on, we'll wait.

LA is worth saving. Vote Spencer Pratt. pic.twitter.com/GpQpnfsuJe — Charles Curran (@charliebcurran) May 5, 2026

Back? Amazing wasn't it? Sure it's a little cornball and tacky. But come on, Pratt as Batman (Prattman?) and portraying California pols to be the greedy, out of touch elitists they are. Will it work? Well, it is Los Angeles, home of the entertainment business, so maybe?

It is the work of Charles Curran who runs an AI shop that clearly delivers a high-quality content on a tight turnaround time. Curran didn't respond to our request for comment in time for publishing (this writer has been dying for an opportunity say this).

Regardless, people loved it.

SO GOOD! — Karol Markowicz (@karol) May 5, 2026

If you ignored my advice and just scrolled down, this is a sliver of what you missed. It's not too late to go back and watch.

“If you were a transgender migrant, I could get you a free pussy.” — Gavin Newsom (Actually) pic.twitter.com/WN3lSQXyYs — Matt Quan (@matthewrquan) May 5, 2026

Bet you're super-curious now.

I almost fell out of my chair at this part 😂 pic.twitter.com/dhfxpuGdjq — Robert Sterling (@RobertMSterling) May 5, 2026

he’s the hero LA needs right now — TBC (@TBC_on_X) May 5, 2026

This ad is phenomenal. We're in a new era of online persuasion.

Politics is content;

content is politics. https://t.co/SwzGzKZOeL — Buck Sexton (@BuckSexton) May 5, 2026

Unfortunate but true. Don't hate the player, hate the game.

This is an outstanding political ad. It may be shown in film, communications, and political science courses some day. It's the rise of the overnight political short film: Entertains first, amplifies existing message, uses characters, and supports a candidate. Congratulations. — Adam Levenberg (@StarterScript) May 5, 2026

This is what we're trying to say. Let's hope that LA can be saved.

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