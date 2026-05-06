Party Animal: Ex-MSNBC Host Joy Reid Calls Black Republican Byron Donalds the GOP’s...
VIP
Senate Candidate’s Dad Didn’t March for Voting Rights for Trump’s SCOTUS to Rip...
James Carville Explains Why Lindsey Graham Is Always Trying to Lick Trump’s Face
Better Security Than the Border: Met Gala Tackles Gatecrasher They’d Welcome at the...
Seattle Mayor Roasted After Thug Caught on Security Camera She and Migrant Groups...
Luke Rosiak’s Medicaid Exposé Part 2 Drops: Single Landlord Owns 288 Medicaid Shell...
Ayatollah Khamenei Told to Stop Posting Because He’s Dead
Cringe Overload: Katie Porter's New Ad Brags About Yelling at Staff and Calls...
Marco Rubio Just Delivered the Most Powerful American Dream Speech of 2026 —...
NBC News: Mexican Restaurant Owners Using Cinco de Mayo to Combat Anti-Immigrant Sentiment
Michael McFaul: Shameful That Canada Is Now a More Consequential Leader of Free...
VIP
Mexicans Rage at American Beach Home: 'Stay Out' – But Migration and Remittances...
Reuters: The Supreme Court ‘Gutted’ a Core Voting Rights Act Protection
CNN: Trump Admin Opening Investigation Into Smith College in ‘Latest Move to Limit...

Spence Pratt AI Ad

Gordon K
Gordon K | 1:30 AM on May 06, 2026
Charles Curran

You know those annoying political ads that plague us every two years?

The ones where we are treated to upbeat music and a montage of the politician with rolled up sleeves leaning over a vat, strolling through a factory and reading to schoolchildren while upbeat music plays. The lilting voiceover says that Good Politician will fight for you, against the corporations and make everything smell better. Then there's the pivot. Blurry black and white pictures of the Bad Politician are thrown up as the music turns ominous and that lilting voice turns angry as she tells you that Bad Politician voted against puppies and your children.

Advertisement

Yeah those commercial. Well, this unofficial AI generated for Spencer Pratt blows the old paradigm away. Watch this amazing commercial and then we'll continue. Go on, we'll wait.

Back? Amazing wasn't it? Sure it's a little cornball and tacky. But come on, Pratt as Batman (Prattman?) and portraying California pols to be the greedy, out of touch elitists they are. Will it work? Well, it is Los Angeles, home of the entertainment business, so maybe?

It is the work of Charles Curran who runs an AI shop that clearly delivers a high-quality content on a tight turnaround time. Curran didn't respond to our request for comment in time for publishing (this writer has been dying for an opportunity say this). 

Regardless, people loved it.

If you ignored my advice and just scrolled down, this is a sliver of what you missed. It's not too late to go back and watch.

Bet you're super-curious now.

Recommended

'In Short, He's in Deep DOO-DOO': MASSIVE Public Records Audit Shows Ro Khanna Has Some Splainin' to Do
Sam J.
Advertisement

Unfortunate but true. Don't hate the player, hate the game.

This is what we're trying to say. Let's hope that LA can be saved.

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting that takes on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.

Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

Tags:

2026 ELECTIONS ARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE CALIFORNIA ENTERTAINMENT SPENCER PRATT

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

'In Short, He's in Deep DOO-DOO': MASSIVE Public Records Audit Shows Ro Khanna Has Some Splainin' to Do
Sam J.
Party Animal: Ex-MSNBC Host Joy Reid Calls Black Republican Byron Donalds the GOP’s ‘House Pet’
Warren Squire
Seattle Mayor Roasted After Thug Caught on Security Camera She and Migrant Groups Opposed
Brett T.
James Woods Bestows GREATEST Nickname EVER on Katie Porter While Sharing Her Cringe MeidasTouch Interview
Sam J.
Luke Rosiak’s Medicaid Exposé Part 2 Drops: Single Landlord Owns 288 Medicaid Shell Companies in Ohio
justmindy
Better Security Than the Border: Met Gala Tackles Gatecrasher They’d Welcome at the Southern Border
justmindy

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA

Advertisement

Most Popular

'In Short, He's in Deep DOO-DOO': MASSIVE Public Records Audit Shows Ro Khanna Has Some Splainin' to Do Sam J.
Advertisement