CAIR-CA Leader Advises Followers Not to Write ‘I Hate All Zionists’ in Their...
Va. Dem Sen. Louise Lucas' Statement After the FBI Raid of Her Office...
Ted Lieu’s Red Line to Support Dem Candidate Is Promise to Remove Trump’s...
Whiskey Tango Foxtrot: Kash Patel's Gift of Personalized Whiskey Bottles Sends Left Into...
VIP
The Lack of Freedom for Today's Children Makes Me Weep for the Future,...
Right’s Insane, Racist Fever Dream Won’t Stop Palestinian Muslim From Running for NY...
Republican TN State Senator 'Owned' by Nashville Students Over Redistricting
The View’s Election Denial: Behar Claims GOP Will Cheat Midterms, Florida No Longer...
The Democrats Triggered by DHS and Trump Posting the Seal for NICE, Told...
OUCH! Va. Dem Sen. Lucas' 2022 FBI Jab at Trump Via a GIF...
MS NOW Claims FBI Has Opened Investigation Into Atlantic Writer Who Did Hit...
Obama Opens His Monument to Self-Love ... 'Don’t Forget Your Photo ID' (But...
Katie Pavlich Throws a Wrench in Dems' Spin About FBI's Raid at Office...
VIP
Fake Pastor Talarico Preaches Envy and Class Warfare — Direct Violation of the...

LA Raw: Mayoral Candidate Who Promises to Fix Homelessness Failed at Fixing Homelessness

Gordon K
Gordon K | 11:00 PM on May 06, 2026
AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes

Let's say you needed to hire a contractor for some remodeling work. The contractor gives you a quote and promises to have the job done by x date and for y dollars. It sounds perfect. You shake hands and pay the deposit.

Advertisement

Then the contractor shows up two weeks late with a crew that looks like they were picked up outside of a halfway house. Calls go unreturned. Ultimately, the work takes twice as long, costs twice as much and the finished product is worse that what you started with.

Disgusted, you put out bids for a second round of remodeling to undo the wreckage left by the first contract. 

Who should show up to bid on the job? That horrible contractor. He tells you with a smile that if he gets the gig, he'll make your new room perfect for less money than whoever screwed up the job in the first place. When you shout at him that it was he who screwed everything up to begin with, he gives you a blank stare, still smiling.

You live in the real world and you are smart enough to never do business with that person again. The contractor is very bad at his job, can look you in the eye and lie and has the chutzpah to try again.

But this isn't reality. It's politics. These are the people for whom the expression, 'they'll piss in your ear and tell you it's raining,' was created.

Totally unrelated: meet Nithya Raman, candidate for Los Angeles mayor.

Recommended

Whiskey Tango Foxtrot: Kash Patel's Gift of Personalized Whiskey Bottles Sends Left Into Full Meltdown
justmindy
Advertisement

You see, Councilperxn Raman was on the Housing and Homelessness Committee. It appears the only homelessness she solved was making sure she and her cronies were adequately housed in the manner to which they've become accustomed. Richard Grenell sums it up perfectly.

The Homeless Industrial Complex is a very lucrative grift from Los Angeles to Seattle because it's stated purpose is noble , so objecting to its failure makes you heartless and probably a racist homophobe as well.

Her track record speak for itself.

Advertisement

Then as an elected official, Raman didn't do anything to improve the situation for anyone (with the exception of Raman, of course).

It's kind of infuriating, but on par for out-of-touch progressive elitists.

'This thing I failed to do, I will definitely do when I become mayor.' 

Again, in politics, it doesn't matter what you deliver, only what you say. And if you mouth all the right progressive platitudes, at least forty percent of the voters will swoon for you.

Advertisement

Many Angelinos with knowledge of her are speaking up. That alone says a lot. We hope that Los Angeles can root out it's corruption and incompetence. 

Editor’s Note: New York City is now facing the consequences of Mayor Zohran Mamdani’s socialist takeover.

Help us continue to report on his radical policies and expose the Democrats who support him. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

Tags:

2026 ELECTIONS CRIME DEMOCRAT PARTY HOMELESSNESS LOS ANGELES

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Whiskey Tango Foxtrot: Kash Patel's Gift of Personalized Whiskey Bottles Sends Left Into Full Meltdown
justmindy
Va. Dem Sen. Louise Lucas' Statement After the FBI Raid of Her Office Has a 'Distinct Lack of Denial'
Doug P.
The Hollywood Reporter Nails the REAL Problem With Chris Nolan's Upcoming 'The Odyssey'
Grateful Calvin
Ted Lieu’s Red Line to Support Dem Candidate Is Promise to Remove Trump’s Name From Every Building
Brett T.
Republican TN State Senator 'Owned' by Nashville Students Over Redistricting
Brett T.
Right’s Insane, Racist Fever Dream Won’t Stop Palestinian Muslim From Running for NY State Senate
Brett T.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA

Advertisement

Most Popular

Whiskey Tango Foxtrot: Kash Patel's Gift of Personalized Whiskey Bottles Sends Left Into Full Meltdown justmindy
Advertisement