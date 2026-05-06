LA Raw: Mayoral Candidate Who Promises to Fix Homelessness Failed at Fixing Homelessness

Let's say you needed to hire a contractor for some remodeling work. The contractor gives you a quote and promises to have the job done by x date and for y dollars. It sounds perfect. You shake hands and pay the deposit.

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Then the contractor shows up two weeks late with a crew that looks like they were picked up outside of a halfway house. Calls go unreturned. Ultimately, the work takes twice as long, costs twice as much and the finished product is worse that what you started with.

Disgusted, you put out bids for a second round of remodeling to undo the wreckage left by the first contract.

Who should show up to bid on the job? That horrible contractor. He tells you with a smile that if he gets the gig, he'll make your new room perfect for less money than whoever screwed up the job in the first place. When you shout at him that it was he who screwed everything up to begin with, he gives you a blank stare, still smiling.

You live in the real world and you are smart enough to never do business with that person again. The contractor is very bad at his job, can look you in the eye and lie and has the chutzpah to try again.

But this isn't reality. It's politics. These are the people for whom the expression, 'they'll piss in your ear and tell you it's raining,' was created.

Totally unrelated: meet Nithya Raman, candidate for Los Angeles mayor.

It’s not okay for anyone to be sleeping on the sidewalk in the world’s richest country.



We can fix this.



My promise: When I’m mayor, we’ll cut tents and encampments in half by the Olympics and bring everyone in tents and encampments indoors by the end of my first term. pic.twitter.com/maEJzue5WO — Nithya Raman (@nithyavraman) May 5, 2026

You see, Councilperxn Raman was on the Housing and Homelessness Committee. It appears the only homelessness she solved was making sure she and her cronies were adequately housed in the manner to which they've become accustomed. Richard Grenell sums it up perfectly.

This elitist moved to Los Angeles in 2013 and immediately worked as the Director of a Homeless NGO - getting million$ from taxpayers to fight homelessness.



She’s been grifting on the issue for 13 years.



She’s a total phony. https://t.co/Xn1CPqM1mC — Richard Grenell (@RichardGrenell) May 5, 2026

The Homeless Industrial Complex is a very lucrative grift from Los Angeles to Seattle because it's stated purpose is noble , so objecting to its failure makes you heartless and probably a racist homophobe as well.

As chair of LA’s Housing and Homelessness Committee, Nithya Raman has repeatedly voted against anti-encampment measures:



❌ Voted against banning encampments near schools, parks, libraries, and other public spaces



❌ Voted against expanding anti-camping zones citywide in 2022… https://t.co/HLIsqNuDor pic.twitter.com/aX8TXdiEZF — The Persian Jewess (@persianjewess) May 5, 2026

Her track record speak for itself.

Nithya Raman on your kids: I don’t think a kid is going to be safer because a tent is 500 ft away from a school.



Nithya Raman on her kids: The most painful crisis facing Los Angeles right now is homelessness. It’s the reason I first decided to run for office. My young kids were… pic.twitter.com/VOXBvhjKN7 — Kevin Dalton (@TheKevinDalton) May 5, 2026

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Then as an elected official, Raman didn't do anything to improve the situation for anyone (with the exception of Raman, of course).

😂😂😂😂 hypocrisy you speak. Remember this ⬇️

Kids won’t be safer …. Then you rolled your eyes. You need to no longer hold any office if parents pleading for help get a response like this. pic.twitter.com/YF9h3ckXT0 — D Rom (@micortazonzz1) May 5, 2026

It's kind of infuriating, but on par for out-of-touch progressive elitists.

What’s been your excuse for the past 5.5 years in office? — Ron Bassilian (@Ron4California) May 5, 2026

Why did it take you six years to start caring? — Bluesky Libs (@BlueskyLibs) May 5, 2026

'This thing I failed to do, I will definitely do when I become mayor.'

You are a liar. Your own district is a hellhole Zombie Apocalypse with no police response and you laughed at your constituents and treated them with contempt when they complained you would not clear encampments near schools because “like, whatever!” — Elizabeth Barcohana (@E_Barcohana) May 5, 2026

Again, in politics, it doesn't matter what you deliver, only what you say. And if you mouth all the right progressive platitudes, at least forty percent of the voters will swoon for you.

Who is Nithya Raman. I give you a little history on the defund the police Democratic Socialist in the video below. Watch, like and repost. She is “No Bueno para tu”. https://t.co/t2KLlfByp1 — LASD Chief Patrick Jordan (Retired) (@LASDJordan) May 6, 2026

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Many Angelinos with knowledge of her are speaking up. That alone says a lot. We hope that Los Angeles can root out it's corruption and incompetence.

Editor’s Note: New York City is now facing the consequences of Mayor Zohran Mamdani’s socialist takeover.

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