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Cowntraversy: Google Street Values Your Privacy, if You're a Cow

Gordon K
Gordon K | 1:00 AM on April 30, 2026
Twitchy

Who's up for a little levity? That's right, you are! Let's take a break from the gerrymandering, media bias and rampant corruption to appreciate just how Google protects the privacy of (checks notes) cows. 

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Sure, your Android phone knows where you are at all times, your Google searches are sold to Facebook to bring you ads and Gemini want to help you write your texts and emails, but our bovine buddies are protected.

The responses were pretty great too.

Well there goes six month of Witness Protection Program work.

But it befuddled some people.

We're not sure what the backstory is, but we're sure it's a good one.

Oooh! The plot thickens!

We don't care for this plotline at all - except maybe with A1 Steak Sauce™!

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Cownly Fans?

Now this is a happy ending.

Apparently, it's a Google thing. Maybe, like cows, Google protects our heroes' faces? But we know who he is, don't we?

OK, now we're drifting into the surreal.

... and now we're digressing.

This seems like a good place to leave this. You may now resume rolling your eyes at our media and politicians.

Editor's Note: The Democrat Party has never been less popular as voters reject its globalist agenda.

Help us continue exposing Democrats' plans to lead America down a dangerous path. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

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