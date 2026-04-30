Cowntraversy: Google Street Values Your Privacy, if You're a Cow

Who's up for a little levity? That's right, you are! Let's take a break from the gerrymandering, media bias and rampant corruption to appreciate just how Google protects the privacy of (checks notes) cows.

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Sure, your Android phone knows where you are at all times, your Google searches are sold to Facebook to bring you ads and Gemini want to help you write your texts and emails, but our bovine buddies are protected.

Thankyou Google maps for protecting the cow's privacy pic.twitter.com/9iAIWGLzjb — Wholesome Side of 𝕏 (@itsme_urstruly) April 28, 2026

The responses were pretty great too.

Hey. I know that cow!! — Serena Kosta (@andianeres) April 29, 2026

Well there goes six month of Witness Protection Program work.

Could really be any cow. — Rhonda Rhoades (@NewWaveIngenue) April 28, 2026

But it befuddled some people.

And shortly thereafter . . . pic.twitter.com/lHg3RA3yYu — Christopher Barton (@Craneger) April 28, 2026

We're not sure what the backstory is, but we're sure it's a good one.

Oooh! The plot thickens!

Dispite all the effort to protect her she was still found pic.twitter.com/1bmLoGVeGS — PrincessTG (@KTransgirl) April 28, 2026

We don't care for this plotline at all - except maybe with A1 Steak Sauce™!

Cownly Fans?

Now the Cow will remain safe. Nobody will see her😂. No need to say thanks Google. pic.twitter.com/7oaFFz4SPN — Tirth Sharma (@TirthRajSharma5) April 29, 2026

Now this is a happy ending.

Apparently, it's a Google thing. Maybe, like cows, Google protects our heroes' faces? But we know who he is, don't we?

Humans weren’t the only ones checking maps pic.twitter.com/tVvyW8GHEX — Ad🐐 (@adaamtk) April 28, 2026

OK, now we're drifting into the surreal.

Guess I'll be wearing my cow mask when using Google. pic.twitter.com/TKsoY76KZN — Smokey (@Smokeyiiiiiiii) April 28, 2026

How the censor be movin pic.twitter.com/QH6xIjjgpy — Nsanity (@NsanityOfficial) April 29, 2026

... and now we're digressing.

This seems like a good place to leave this. You may now resume rolling your eyes at our media and politicians.

Editor's Note: The Democrat Party has never been less popular as voters reject its globalist agenda.

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