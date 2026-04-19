Media Photographer's Awkward Trump Pic Kind of Makes Trump Look Awesome

In the interest of not falling afoul of the good people who run Twitchy, we'll be keeping commentary to a minimum. We think the post speaks for itself.
Libs: “we need to make Trump look bad”— Lee (Greater) (@shortmagsmle) April 18, 2026
Journalist: “hey get a shot where he’s wearing royal purple and looks taller than a jumbo jet and has a 10 foot dick and everyone around him is kneeling or staring in awe” pic.twitter.com/4pK5znxeMT
It could be a hit job or merely a photog with a sense of humor who decided to keep this unfortunate picture in the batch. Either way, we're going to have some fun here.
https://t.co/jJtaQI6W1z pic.twitter.com/AGtmOVqUTD— what.i.meme.to.say (@whatimemetosay) April 18, 2026
MUST.NOT.SAY.ANYTHING.
They cannot help themselves; they are so bad (good) at this. https://t.co/OO1S3rjxUY— Joshua Lisec, The Ghostwriter (@JoshuaLisec) April 18, 2026
DRIVE-BY MEDIA: Seems like they did 🍆 on purpose. https://t.co/fDt5e1S9j5 pic.twitter.com/KYqlo3ykWw— @amuse (@amuse) April 18, 2026
Huge, if true!
Libs: “But just look at this tiny hands!” https://t.co/rDsQrVj70X— Kerry Slone(Stilettos&Shotguns) (@thereal_SnS) April 18, 2026
'Tiny hands.' Ah yes, the first-term slams.
Journalists really are bad at this. One of our saving graces is that The Enemy are mostly very, very stupid. https://t.co/kxqvyGZyDJ— Captain Doombeard (滅髭船長) (@CDoombeard) April 18, 2026
Theyre mic'ing his balls because frankly, we need to hear what they've got to say https://t.co/d4spA4dbgl— The Antagonist (@The1Antagonist) April 18, 2026
LOL! They're probably saying something about Venezuela, Iran and Cuba.
https://t.co/22OEr8ApLR pic.twitter.com/NfIfximbKa— Goose (@GooseGoblin12) April 18, 2026
One for the Warhammer 40K nerds! (War Hammer, snort!)
The Democrat Media isn't sending their best.— Dan Franck 🇻🇦🇺🇲🪖🎲 (@GrampsToolshed) April 18, 2026
Hahahahahahahaha!!!! https://t.co/FNK4eYmLqX
Counterpoint: they are sending their best.
Freud was sort of right when it comes to MAGA— The Vegapunk of Hyenas (@Yeenie_Mcbeenie) April 18, 2026
I’ve never seen so many people see someone as a dad they want to fuck https://t.co/AMTJDemEQj
A swing and a miss there, buddy.
Make this the official White House portrait. https://t.co/5nyFKDYnuJ— CripesSuzette (@CripesSuzette) April 18, 2026
No! Do not give them any ideas!
Editor's Note: The Democrats are doing everything in their power to undermine the integrity of our elections.
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