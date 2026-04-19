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Media Photographer's Awkward Trump Pic Kind of Makes Trump Look Awesome

Gordon K
Gordon K | 1:00 PM on April 19, 2026
Ingve Aalbu/NTB Scanpix via AP

In the interest of not falling afoul of the good people who run Twitchy, we'll be keeping commentary to a minimum. We think the post speaks for itself.

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It could be a hit job or merely a photog with a sense of humor who decided to keep this unfortunate picture in the batch. Either way, we're going to have some fun here.

MUST.NOT.SAY.ANYTHING.

Huge, if true!

'Tiny hands.' Ah yes, the first-term slams.

LOL! They're probably saying something about Venezuela, Iran and Cuba.

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One for the Warhammer 40K nerds! (War Hammer, snort!)

Counterpoint: they are sending their best.

A swing and a miss there, buddy.

No! Do not give them any ideas!

Editor's Note: The Democrats are doing everything in their power to undermine the integrity of our elections.

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DONALD TRUMP LIBERAL MEDIA MEDIA BIAS

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