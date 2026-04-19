Media Photographer's Awkward Trump Pic Kind of Makes Trump Look Awesome

In the interest of not falling afoul of the good people who run Twitchy, we'll be keeping commentary to a minimum. We think the post speaks for itself.

Libs: “we need to make Trump look bad”



Journalist: “hey get a shot where he’s wearing royal purple and looks taller than a jumbo jet and has a 10 foot dick and everyone around him is kneeling or staring in awe” pic.twitter.com/4pK5znxeMT — Lee (Greater) (@shortmagsmle) April 18, 2026

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It could be a hit job or merely a photog with a sense of humor who decided to keep this unfortunate picture in the batch. Either way, we're going to have some fun here.

MUST.NOT.SAY.ANYTHING.

They cannot help themselves; they are so bad (good) at this. https://t.co/OO1S3rjxUY — Joshua Lisec, The Ghostwriter (@JoshuaLisec) April 18, 2026

Huge, if true!

Libs: “But just look at this tiny hands!” https://t.co/rDsQrVj70X — Kerry Slone(Stilettos&Shotguns) (@thereal_SnS) April 18, 2026

'Tiny hands.' Ah yes, the first-term slams.

Journalists really are bad at this. One of our saving graces is that The Enemy are mostly very, very stupid. https://t.co/kxqvyGZyDJ — Captain Doombeard (滅髭船長) (@CDoombeard) April 18, 2026

Theyre mic'ing his balls because frankly, we need to hear what they've got to say https://t.co/d4spA4dbgl — The Antagonist (@The1Antagonist) April 18, 2026

LOL! They're probably saying something about Venezuela, Iran and Cuba.

One for the Warhammer 40K nerds! (War Hammer, snort!)

The Democrat Media isn't sending their best.

Hahahahahahahaha!!!! https://t.co/FNK4eYmLqX — Dan Franck 🇻🇦🇺🇲🪖🎲 (@GrampsToolshed) April 18, 2026

Counterpoint: they are sending their best.

Freud was sort of right when it comes to MAGA



I’ve never seen so many people see someone as a dad they want to fuck https://t.co/AMTJDemEQj — The Vegapunk of Hyenas (@Yeenie_Mcbeenie) April 18, 2026

A swing and a miss there, buddy.

Make this the official White House portrait. https://t.co/5nyFKDYnuJ — CripesSuzette (@CripesSuzette) April 18, 2026

No! Do not give them any ideas!

Editor's Note: The Democrats are doing everything in their power to undermine the integrity of our elections.

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