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Iran Scored Major Victory in (Checks Notes) Lego AI War

Gordon K
Gordon K | 10:30 PM on April 06, 2026
AP Photo/Francois Mori

We are truly in the next phase of the Information Age. The Internet connected us all, and now powerful communication tools like artificial intelligence and social media has accelerated it to breakneck speeds. And to top it all off, it's widely available and largely free. 

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So, it was inevitable that AI would play a significant role in propaganda in warfare. In this current Iran conflict, we've seen propaganda operations successfully seep into our media via influencers and Twitter. To hear them tell it, every victory is a loss, every minor loss is a Vietnam-level quagmire.

And then there is whatever this is.

Translated from Thai: Currently in Iran.

Is Iran using AI generated Lego characters to fight the propaganda war? Why yes, yes they are. Even Islamists and our own homegrown communists should feel insulted. They won't, but they should. 

Maybe some liberal politician will use it to recount how her eight year old daughter came up to her, teary-eyed of course, and say to her 'mommy, why is Trump sending American Legos to Iran in a pointless war for oil?'

Well, two (or two thousand) can play that game! 

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Thailand, you say? Hee hee!

Here's the AI animation version.

Oh yeah, and it's wrong now that the airman is safe.

Anti-regime Iranians did their own AI counter-propaganda. Everyone knows that our boys remove their helmets when sitting down to kebabs. It's only proper etiquette.

We kind of wish this one was an actual photo.

It's basically this. 

Editor's Note: For decades, former presidents have been all talk and no action. Now, Donald Trump is eliminating the threat from Iran once and for all.

Help us report the truth about the Trump administration’s decisive actions to keep Americans safe and bring peace to the world. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your VIP membership.

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ARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE IRAN THAILAND

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