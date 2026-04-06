Iran Scored Major Victory in (Checks Notes) Lego AI War

We are truly in the next phase of the Information Age. The Internet connected us all, and now powerful communication tools like artificial intelligence and social media has accelerated it to breakneck speeds. And to top it all off, it's widely available and largely free.
So, it was inevitable that AI would play a significant role in propaganda in warfare. In this current Iran conflict, we've seen propaganda operations successfully seep into our media via influencers and Twitter. To hear them tell it, every victory is a loss, every minor loss is a Vietnam-level quagmire.
And then there is whatever this is.
ขณะนี้อยู่ในอิหร่าน pic.twitter.com/12c9nAVfxy— Iran Embassy in Thailand ☫ (@IranInThailand) April 3, 2026
Translated from Thai: Currently in Iran.
Is Iran using AI generated Lego characters to fight the propaganda war? Why yes, yes they are. Even Islamists and our own homegrown communists should feel insulted. They won't, but they should.
Maybe some liberal politician will use it to recount how her eight year old daughter came up to her, teary-eyed of course, and say to her 'mommy, why is Trump sending American Legos to Iran in a pointless war for oil?'
Well, two (or two thousand) can play that game!
Lmao, how it ended pic.twitter.com/VOKLIGykcb— Palmetto East (@Palmetto_East) April 5, 2026
April 3, 2026
April 6, 2026
We all know what you jokesters are up to in Thailand - hope you find love there! pic.twitter.com/CscZwyltLq— wade (@7dub7) April 3, 2026
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Thailand, you say? Hee hee!
Update on the US pilot:— Joshua Hartley (@JHartley2) April 6, 2026
*made with Grok https://t.co/93WEHffede pic.twitter.com/NB94Snkze3
Here's the AI animation version.
Do you ever get tired of being wrong?— Katya Sedgwick (@KatyaSedgwick) April 6, 2026
Oh yeah, and it's wrong now that the airman is safe.
Or likely this one pic.twitter.com/GuccA0vuXX— LoneLion 🇮🇷 (@LoneLion04) April 3, 2026
Anti-regime Iranians did their own AI counter-propaganda. Everyone knows that our boys remove their helmets when sitting down to kebabs. It's only proper etiquette.
و اما واقعیت 🥴 pic.twitter.com/ZpEqcrnuhl— Luna Arian (@LunaAriannn) April 3, 2026
We kind of wish this one was an actual photo.
Lol pic.twitter.com/ocAUkPbW14— cybercrypto (@cybercrypto95) April 4, 2026
It's basically this.
Editor's Note: For decades, former presidents have been all talk and no action. Now, Donald Trump is eliminating the threat from Iran once and for all.
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