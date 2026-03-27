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Is There a Second Sunken Sphinx? Speculation Abounds as Twitter Fun Ensues

Gordon K
Gordon K | 9:30 AM on March 27, 2026
AP Photo/Amr Nabil, File

Iran, inflation, illegal immigration, and to keep the alliteration going, international irritants: these happenings can really get depressing. So, let's take a break from that and discuss something a little lighter. 

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Yes, according to Italian researchers there may be a vast underground complex that hosts a second Sphinx. It was revealed on a podcast, to it's almost guaranteed to be highly-reliable information. Whether you're a believer or a skeptic, it is a fascinating premise and a fun one to look into.

But we're not here for that. No, dear reader, our purpose is to bring you the hilarious reactions.

"Sir ..."

If you scroll the original post, you'll see that lots of folks had the same thought.

What else lurks beneath the hot, desert sands?

Nerd alert!

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Well, this is disappointing and totally unexpected. Still, we'd like to subscribe to your newsletter.

Same, sister. Same.

We detect cynical skepticism here.

This seems like the perfect place to end the post.

Editor’s Note: Hollywood, academia, and liberal elites are out of touch with the average American.

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