Is There a Second Sunken Sphinx? Speculation Abounds as Twitter Fun Ensues

Iran, inflation, illegal immigration, and to keep the alliteration going, international irritants: these happenings can really get depressing. So, let's take a break from that and discuss something a little lighter.

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BREAKING: A SECOND Sphinx detected in Egypt as scans hint at 'underground megastructure' — Daily Mail US (@Daily_MailUS) March 26, 2026

Yes, according to Italian researchers there may be a vast underground complex that hosts a second Sphinx. It was revealed on a podcast, to it's almost guaranteed to be highly-reliable information. Whether you're a believer or a skeptic, it is a fascinating premise and a fun one to look into.

But we're not here for that. No, dear reader, our purpose is to bring you the hilarious reactions.

"Sir ..."

If you scroll the original post, you'll see that lots of folks had the same thought.

What else lurks beneath the hot, desert sands?

Now they're even extending two-factor authentication to riddles https://t.co/CM8GiAmcr7 — Dr Francis Young (@DrFrancisYoung) March 26, 2026

Nerd alert!

this is an incredible year of schizos just non stop Ws, we gonna get to the aliens living among us and people aren’t gonna be surprised anymore https://t.co/RKotvFi0fQ pic.twitter.com/uewmpCQXSZ — terminally onλine εngineer (@tekbog) March 26, 2026

Sadly nothing ever happens, this is from the same guys who convinced Joe Rogan that the pyramids were power plants. https://t.co/4lp4aqM7Ka — Roman Helmet Guy (@romanhelmetguy) March 26, 2026

Well, this is disappointing and totally unexpected. Still, we'd like to subscribe to your newsletter.

I need this to be aliens. https://t.co/sQ11hNd7lx — Emily Zanotti 🦝 (@emzanotti) March 26, 2026

Same, sister. Same.

Big deal, an Uber driver told me all about this like a year ago https://t.co/8VsHe0CiMS — Spencer A. Klavan (@SpencerKlavan) March 26, 2026

We detect cynical skepticism here.

This seems like the perfect place to end the post.

Editor’s Note: Hollywood, academia, and liberal elites are out of touch with the average American.

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